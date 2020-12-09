Bowling Green
Titan Construction, 672 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 16, single-family residence, $100,000.
Titan Construction, 676 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 17, single-family residence, $100,000.
Rob Jones Construction, 680 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 18, single-family residence, $100,000.
Rob Jones Construction, 684 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 19, residential building, $100,000.
Landmark Group, 117 River Tanmer Way, Lot 63, residential building, $275,000.
Lee Coleman, 915 Elmwood Court, detached pavilion, $100,000.
Rushing Builders, 822 Iris Hill Court, Lot 29, residential building, $105,000.
Jagoe Homes, 876 Saucer Court, Lot 50, residential building, $259,460.
Rushing Builders, 862 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 38, residential building, $105,000.
Rushing Builders, 856 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 39, residential building, $105,000.
Horizon Construction (Molina Healthcare, alter commercial interior), 636 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $231,230.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling (detached garage), 2001 Rock Creek Road, commercial building, $12,500.
Jagoe Homes, 834 Saucer Court, Lot 57, residential building, $218,035.
Rushing Builders, 2132 Silver Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 61, residential building, $105,000.
Rushing Builders, 2126 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 62, residential building, $105,000.
Rushing Builders, 2120 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 63, residential building, $105,000.
Cornerstone Construction, 850 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 40, residential building, $118,000.
Terry Davis Construction, 839 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 7, residential building, $105,000.
Scott & Ritter (Houchens Industries, demolition, commercial building), 616 Interstate Drive, demolition, $7,000.
Doug Martens Construction (bonus room, alter interior, single-family residence), 817 Cumberland Ridge Way, residential building, $45,000.
