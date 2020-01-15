Bowling Green
Overholt Homes (BG Senior Living, Building No. 20, alter duplex), 2945 Smallhouse Road, commercial building, $325,000.
Overholt Homes (BG Senior Living, Building No. 21, alter duplex), 2945 Smallhouse Road, commercial building, $375,000.
Overholt Homes (BG Senior Living, Building No. 22, alter duplex), 2945 Smallhouse Road, commercial building, $325,000.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling, 947 Covington St., two residential buildings each at a cost of $25,000.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling, 947 Covington St., demolition, $450.
Gomez Construction, 2205 Russellville Road, commercial building, $120,000.
Vision Builders, 2148 Nashville Road, residential building, $180,000.
Vision Builders, 634 Boston Park Drive, residential building, $154,000.
Ky. Bioscience International LLC, 120 Williamette Lane, sign.
Sign Pros, 944 Searcy Way, sign.
Marco Valladares, 2209 Grandview St., residential building, $1,380.
BBD Corp., 161 Ridgewood Drive, residential building, $20,000.
Campbell Pre-Owned, 2019 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
