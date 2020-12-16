Bowling Green
Home Pro, 522 E. Seventh Ave. demolition, $5,000.
Scotty’s Contracting & Stone, 2717 Nashville Road, site work, $51,950.
Neon Campus, 1713 Scottsville Road, sign.
Neon Campus, 624 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
BG Builders, 449 Cedar Run St., Lot 588, residential building, $95,000.
BG Builders, 401 Cedar Run St., Lot 596, residential building, $95,000.
BG Builders, 395 Cedar Run St., Lot 597, residential building, $95,000.
Signature Signs, 2020 Scottsville Road, sign.
BG Builders, 428 Cedar Run St., Lot 586, residential building, $95,000.
Akins Construction (South Warren Storage, JGL Properties, office), 6449 Nashville Road, commercial building, $171,743.
White Oak General Contractors LLC (Bilstein Cold Rolled Steel, add/alter commercial building, locker/lab), 1491 Commonwealth Blvd., commercial building, $425,000.
Scott Murphy & Daniel (Bendix Spicer Brake Foundation, e-coat/roll off bin area, add/alter commercial building), 346 Central Ave., commercial building, $270,946.
Scott Murphy & Daniel (demo restrooms/bleachers/football field), 1801 Rockingham Ave., demolition, $88,100
Doug Martens Construction, 342 Stone Meadows Circle, Lot 6-6, residential building, $750,000.
Cornerstone Construction, 2105 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 49, residential building, $118,000.
LA Construction of Bowling Green, 1944 Creason St., Lot 6, residential building, $188,500.
LA Construction of Bowling Green, 1942 Creason St., Lot 7, resdiential building, $190,500.
LA Construction of Bowling Green, 307 Topmiller Ave., Lot 8, residential building, $213,500.
LA Construction of Bowling Green, 309 Topmiller Ave., Lot 9, residential building, $213,500.
Nova Steel USA Inc., 192 Technology Way, site work, $850,000.
Confederated Builders Inc. (Pizza Hut, Suite C and D, alter commercial interior), 164 Iron Skillet Court, commercial building, $75,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting, 2036 Twilight Ave., Lot 84, residential building, $120,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting, 2012 Twilight Ave, Lot 88, residential building, $120,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting, 2030 Twilight Ave., Lot 85, residential building, $120,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting, 2024 Twilight Ave., Lot 86, residential building, $120,000.
Jagoe Homes, 828 Saucer Court, Lot 58, residential building, $224,785.
Jagoe Homes, 822 Saucer Court, Lot 59, residential building, $210,890.
Thoroughbred Contracting, 2018 Twilight Ave., Lot 87, residential building, $120,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting, 1898 Twilight Ave., Lot 107, residential building, $120,000.
Sophia Arjana (new pool and fence), 808 Newberry St., pool, $51,612.
BNR Realty, 6528 Night Horse Circle, Lot 15, residential building, $122,500.
BNR Realty 6540 Night Horse Circle, Lot 28, residential building, $122,500.
Jagoe Homes, 894 Star Ave., Lot 27, residential building, $312,250.
Gary and John Horner Patterson (new pool house and detached garage), 1724 Euclid Ave., residential building, $135,000.
Kirb Appeal Construction (pool and fence), 1404 Edgewood Ave., pool, $110,000.
Kirb Appeal Construction (new pool house), 1404 Edgewood Ave., residential building, $140,000.
Signs Express, 1909 Creason St., sign.
Sign Crafters Inc., 709 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
El Mazatlan, 300 Cumberland Trace Road, tent.
El Mazatlan, 2435 Nashville Road, tent.
