Bowling Green
Mike Moseley & Son Construction (sunroom), 3310 Hunting Creek Court, residential building, $15,300.
Design Collaborative Inc. (Abound Credit Union, new commercial building), 2518 Penn Drive, commercial building, $1,439,851.
Justin Flickinger, 2971 Meadow Ridge Court, pool, $30,000.
Lee Neon Signs, 2608 Scottsville Road, sign.
S&S Earthscapes, 1945 Scottsville Road, site work, $13,830.
Signature Signs (Hitcents, new attached illuminated sign), 200 Natchez Trace Ave., sign.
Scott Murphy & Daniel (add to commercial building, storage for electrical equipment), 123 Williamette Lane commercial building, $105,200.
Precision Contractors, 806 River Birch Court, Lot 62, residential building, $125,000.
Columbian Neon Co. Inc. (Dollar General, new attached illuminated signs), 208 Technology Way, sign.
Charles Whitley (new shed), 952 Ironwood Drive, residential building, $8,127.
Sign Crafters, 1901 Russellville Road, sign.
Mike Mosley & Son Construction (add covered porch to single-family residence), 349 Brighton Ave., residential building, $16,100.
Signature Signs (Ebenenezer Restaurant, alter attached sign face), 1901 Russellville Road.