Bowling Green
Ross Tarrant Architects (Bowling Green High School, new commercial building, phase 3), 1801 Rockingham Ave., commercial building, $5,000,000.
Sarmila Rai (alter commercial interior, liquor store, Suite 160), 2800 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $1.
Phi Mu Sorority (add/alter commercial building), 1553 Chestnut St., commercial building, $479,850.
Sweets Design Build Inc., 924 Drakes Ridge Lane, Lot 5-28, residential building, $415,000.
Hatbro LLC (garage addition), 1006 South Park Drive, residential building, $45,000.
Ben Hansbrough Development, 1636 Granite Circle, Lot 34, residential building, $190,000.
Ben Hansbrough Development, 1624 Granite Circle, Lot 33, residential building, $220,000.
Henson Contracting, 5383 Green Ash Drive, Lot 108, residential building, $200,000.
Caudill Design & Construction, 753 Cousins Court, Lot 36, residential building, $360,000.
Jeff Eimers (garage), 1733 Greenview Lane, residential building, $15,000.
Jeff Eimers, 1733 Greenview Lane, pool, $50,000.
Jeff Eimers, 1733 Greenview Lane, fence, $6,000.
Henson Contracting, 5379 Green Ash Drive, residential building, $200,000.
Brooks Construction (alter single-family residence interior), 539 Foxmoor Drive, residential building, $9,000.
BG Builders, 448 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 567, residential building, $95,000.
A&B Sign Co. Inc. (T-Mobile, alter attached sign), 1680 Campbell Lane, sign.
Pool & Spa Depot, 2614 Utah Drive, pool, $39,970.
BG Builders, 371 Cedar Run St., Lot 601, residential building, $95,000.
Williams Construction (Porter Pike Station No. 204, alter commercial interior), 176 Porter Pike, commercial building, $37,500.
BG Medical Center, 399 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, tent.
Thoroughbred Contract-ing, 1940 Twilight Ave., Lot 100, residential building, $120,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.