Bowling Green
Jonathan Horton, 1130 Drakes Ridge Lane, Lot 3-98, residential building, $550,000.
Apex Restoration DKI (alter, repair single-family residence due to storm damage), 1128 E. 10th Ave., residential building, $35,505.52.
South Central Kentucky Contracting Group (new garage, storm damage rebuild), 687 Covington St., residential building, $20,000.
John Barnett, Architect (McDonald’s, alter commercial interior), 603 Hennessy Way, commercial building, $80,000.
Osmany Portales, 1274 Adams St., fence, $2,500.
WAKY Signs (new attached sign, non-illuminated), 2440 Nashville Road, sign.
Bell Vue Properties (duplex), 430 Trent Way, Lot 20, residential building, $187,730.
Gary Jones (new pool house), 1807 Ewing Ford Road, residential building, $110,000.
Signs Express (one new pole sign, non-illuminated), 632 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Fastsigns of BG (replacing vinyl on existing sign), 1017 College St., sign.
A&K Construction, 556 Mizpah Road, site work $1,333,000.
Contracting Unlimited (interior and exterior alteration, new windows), 1705 Euclid Ave., residential building, $25,000.
Cornock Painting & Coating (deck addition), 201 Moultrie Court, residential building, $10,000.
DSR Contracting & Interiors (Elpo Holdings, install overhead door), 311 E. 11th Ave., commercial building, $13,000.
Neon Campus Inc. (one new pole sign, storm damage, illuminated), 1508 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
WAKY Signs (Warren Central High School (one monument sign alteration, illuminated), 559 Morgantown Road, sign.
WAKY Signs (Greenwood High School, one monument sign alteration, illuminated), 4065 Scottsville Road, sign.
Signature Signs (Stretch Zone, two new attached signs, illuminated and non-illuminated), 1131 Fairview Ave., sign.
Signature Signs (Landmark Financial Partners, one new attached sign, non-illuminated), 1131 Fairview Ave., sign.
Stewart Richey (Chamber of Commerce, interior demolition), 5557 Nashville Road, demolition, $136,843.
Sign Crafters (Subway, alter three signs, one pole sign, two attached signs), 5499 Scottsville Road, sign.
Medical Center Health, 250 Park St., tent.
Warren County
Brandon and Rochelle Lee, 4671 Girkin Road, single-family residence, $325,000.
Robert Byrd, 1310 New Cut Road, Unit A, short-term rental.
Robert Byrd, 1310 New Cut Road, short-term rental.
Steven and Marie Glasscock, 3841 Mount Lebanon Road, garage, $160,000.
Brandon and Rochelle Lee, 4671 Girkin Road, garage, $50,000.
Adis and Melisa Cerimovic, 1162 Teal St., poolhouse, $50,000.
Steven and Kimberly Allen, 236 Grand Teton Court, pool, $64,000.
Lanphear Properties LLC, 648 Old Tram Road, storm damage (repair only), $50,000.
Kraig and Janice Richardson, 621 Preakness Way, pool, $60,000.
Matthews Southern Contracting, 8125 Richardsville Road, single-family residence, $100,000.
Matthews Southern Contracting, 8099 Richardsville Road, single-family residence, $100,000.
James and Stacia Washer, 2210 Browning Road, single-family residence (storm damage), $400,000.
Miladin and Gordana Rakanovic, 1354 Trillium Lane, storm shelter, $5,600.
Kelly Cunningham, Lot 65, Belle Haven subdivision, fence.
Everett Bunch, 1626 Riverside Benleo Road, garage, $55,000.
Chaz Jewell, Lot 2, The Enclave at Forde’s Crossing, single-family residence, $760,000.
Chaz Jewell, The Enclave at Forde’s Crossing, garage, $40,000.
John and Joni Boyden, 554 Richardsville Bypass, single-family residence remodel, $150,000.
John and Joni Boyden, 554 Richardsville Bypass, single-family residence addition (bedroom), $100,000.
John and Joni Boyden, 554 Richardsville Bypass, single-family residence addition (living space), $100,000.
Jeff Basham, 1234 Bill Dedmon Road, single-family residence, $120,000.
Zeljko and Begajeta Cabraja, 8686 Creekstone Court, pool, $42,000.
Jeremy and Chastity Taylor, 2718 Ovambo St., pool, $45,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 53, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $227,000.
Harlan Construction Inc., Lot 9, Matlock Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Roy and Keatina Sowders, 1203 Hays Lodge Road, single-family residence, $314,000.
Patel Manishkumar, Lot 132, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $800,000.
Linda Braswell, 425 Alvaton Greenhill Road, single-family residence addition, porch, $50,000.
Ralph Paez, 5914 Blue Level Road, accessory apartment, $115,000.
Sam Capital, Lot 190, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $358,950.
Sam Capital, Lot 174, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $364,237.50.
Daniel and Alice Tarnagda, 649 White Stone Quarry Road, single-family residence, $350,000.
Wyatt Copas, 1168 Old Union Church Road, manufactured home, $172,811.30.
Sabina and Dzemal Becirovic, 687 Muirfield Circle, deck, $10,000.
Teresa Williams, 181 Collett View Drive, pool, $8,480.
Richard and Rhonda Gibbs, 318 Wilson Road, single-family residence, $582,400.
Christopher Peters and Moyo Nomathamsanq, 1234 Lakemere Ave., single-family residence remodel, $8,000.
Amanda and Jon-Spencer Smith, 335 Sunday Silence Court, garage, $40,000.
Elijah Properties LLC, 2618 Blue Level Road, demolition, $5,000.
Jonathan Lay, Haley Price Road, demolition, $600.
Brad Knee Builders, Lots 662 and 506, Northridge subdivision, two single-family residences each at a cost of $140,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 663, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lots 664 and 664, Northridge subdivision, two single-family residences each at a cost of $145,000.
Adila Husic and Elvis Okanovic, 1030 Timbercrest Court, pavilion, $30,000.
Robert and Melissa Martin, 5747 Blue Level Road, single-family residence, $400,000.
Gary and Nicole Nielsen, 318 Nash Stone Court, garage, $80,000.
Innovatas Construction Group, 7209 Hilliard Court, single-family residence, $251,000.
4505 Donegal Avenue LLC, Lot 24, The Trace at Bays Fork subdivision, single-family residence, $600,000.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 63, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Brandon Gentry, Lot 9, James and Oleta Hester subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 77, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $499,125.
Justin McDonald, 364 Rhoads Lane, storage shed, $25,000.
Beth Whalen and Jed Peterson, 672 Mallard St., pool, $65,000.
Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 194, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $282,000.
Larry and Glynda Coulter, Lot 32, Scottish Manor subdivision, fence.
Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 72, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $475,000.
Derrick and Tabitha Stinnett, Lot 92, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $500,000.
Russell and Susan Brown, Lot 2, Lucien Hays Farm subdivision, single-family residence (storm damage), $500,000.
Hayley Byrns and Trent Brooks, 444 W.J. Jackson Road, single-family residence, $350,000.
Stephen Smiley, 327 Leon Drive, fence.
Stephen Smiley, 327 Leon Drive, storage shed, $5,700.
Lillie Walton, 185 Wagon Trail, single-family residence addition, $5,000.
James and Stacia Washer, 2210 Browning Road, storm damage, $25,000.
William and Sarah Flock, 306 Hayden Heady Circle, pool, $50,000.
Andrea Gooch, 299 West McLellan Road, accessory apartment, $170,000.
Susan Hanson, 3500 Nugget Drive, pool, $50,000.
Fikreta Cerimovic, 141 Belgium Court, storm shelter, $5,500.
Aceland Holdings LLC, Lots 16, 16-1, 17, 17-1, The Orchard at South Warren, four single-family residences each at a cost $203,500.
Htwah Reh and Dah Mu Htoo, 7125 Stone Meade Lane, fence.
Eddie and Tonya Gilstrap, 498 Hadley Loop Road, garage, $8,200.
Stacey and Derek Bean, 1864 Mount Lebanon Road, deck, $10,000.
Merim and Nermina Becirovic, 633 Masters Way, single-family residence addition, $12,000.
Michael and Marla Neely, 4516 Threlkel Ferry Road, agriculture building, $55,000.
Matthew Mellencamp, 736 Hydro Pondsville Road, manufactured home, $45,000.
Hughes Construction Services LLC, Lot 168, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Jerry and Jill Jones, 4337 Mount Lebanon Road, garage, $25,000.
Brandi Martin and Weston Blake Durrant, 2427 Bay Laurel Ave., pool, $100,000.
Mark and Kayla Biggs, Lot 2, Garnett Hollow subdivision, single-family residence, $750,000.
Michael and Kerri Clem, 2215 Mount Victor Lane, single-family residence, $650,000.
Red Rock C Store, 1362 Plano Road, fuel canopy, $50,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lots 96, 46 and 49, McLellan Crossings subdivision, three single-family residences each at a cost of $200,000.
Megan Reid and John Lee Gonzales, 3591 Richardsville Road, manufactured home, $177,309.46.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 95, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Eric and Jessica Steenbergen, 778 Vanmeter Road, single-family residence, $400,000.
Betty Lyne, 13367 Louisville Road, storm damage (accessory structure), $200,000.