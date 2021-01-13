Bowling Green
Madison Pools/Patrick Lindahl (new pool and fence/magnolia), 886 Anise Lane, pool, $240,400.
Captens Auto Sales LLC (carport), 2835 Louisville Road, commercial building, $2,260.
Mike Hymer Construction, 5421 Scottsville Road, site work, $100,000.
Arco National Construction (Dollar General, dispatch/guard house), 208 Technology Way, commercial building, $1.
Graf Construction (Bluegrass Ingredients, alter commercial interior), 801 State St., $800,000.
Southern Kentucky Extracts LLC (alter commercial interior), 115 Kelly Court, commercial building, $50,000.
Jordan Clarke (new detached garage), 1202 Cheyenne Drive, residential building, $25,000.
Home Pro (New Millennium), 615 Chestnut St., demolition, $7,500.
Home Pro, 524 E. Seventh Ave., demolition, $5,000.
Home Pro, 526 E. Seventh Ave., demolition, $5,000.
Louisville Road Mini Storage, 201 Scottys Way, Building G, commercial building $93,000.
Louisville Road Mini Storage, 201 Scottys Way, Building P, commercial building, $105,000.
Louisville Road Mini Storage 201 Scottys Way, Building T, commercial building, $172,260.
Nezir Ahmetovic (storage building), 126 Clearview Ave., residential building, $1,500.
Graf Construction Inc., 1291 Overlook Lane, Lot 3-16, residential building, $800,000.
Knox Manor Apartments (alter apartments), 550 Winfield Drive, Building F, commercial building, $3,000.
BG Builders, 424 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 563, residential building, $95,000.
Designer Flooring and Interiors LLC (DBR Holdings, alter commercial interior), 1830 Destiny Lane, Apt. 118, commercial building, $15,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 356 Cedar Run St., Lot 605, residential building, $165,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 469 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 578, residential building, $165,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 437 Cedar Run St., Lot 600, residential building, $150,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 475 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 579, residential building, $185,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 437 Cedar Run St., Lot 590, residential building, $155,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 499 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 581, residential building, $165,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 487 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 580, residential building, $170,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 443 Cedar Run St., Lot 589, residential building, $160,000.
