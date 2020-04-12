Bowling Green
Signature Signs, 139 Ambassador Drive, sign.
WAKY Signs (Affordable Storage Guys), 1979 Morgantown Road, sign.
Lee Neon Signs, 2945 Scottsville Road, sign.
Hughes & Coleman (alter commercial interior), 1256 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $160,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 763 Kobus St., residential building, $203,335.
Dianne Martin (rain shelter), 2105 Robin Road, commercial building, $500.
WAKY Signs (First Bank), 1515 Campbell Lane, sign.
WAKY Signs, 948 Fairview Ave., sign.
WAKY Signs (First Bank), 5290 Scottsville Road, sign.
Rushing Builders Inc., 1944 Twilight Ave., residential building, $195,000.
Caudill Design & Construction, 607 Linkside Lane, residential building, $450,000.
Artisan Homes, 149 Village Way, residential building, $800,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 6591 Night Horse Circle, Lot 37, residential building, $140,000.
Rushing Builders, 1964 Twilight Ave., residential building, $205,000.
Rushing Builders, 1982 Twilight Ave., Lot 93, residential building, $195,000.
Rushing Builders, 1976 Twilight Ave., Lot 94, residential building, $190,000.
Rushing Builders, 1970 Twilight Ave., Lot 95, residential building, $195,000.
Bruce Wilkerson, 1210 Henry Drive, residential building, $750.
Hunter Williams, 776 Pleasant Meadow Lane, residential building, $1,500.
Swafford Services, 643 Hampton Drive, residential building, $5,000.
Juan Luna, 314 Red Elm Lane, residential building, $2,565.
Rushing Builders Inc., 6456 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $205,000.
Rushing Builders, 6462 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $195,000.
Warren County
Tyler and Hollie Duvall, 2341 Youngs Ferry Road, single-family residence $150,000.
Sweets Design Build, Lot 246, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $50,000.
Legacy Homes & Remodeling LLC, Lot 160, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $400,000.
Jimmy and Teresa Chapman, Lot 15, Cumberland Estates, fence, $2,600.
Kenneth Lee and Joey Michelle McCutchen, 1897 Bill Dedmon Road, fence, $1,000.
Gregory and Alana Lee, Lot 361, Hidden River Estates, in-ground pool, $28,000.
Michael and Barbara Morris, Lot 187, McCoy Place, in-ground pool, $43,400.
Timothy and Denise O’Hara, Lot 51, Drakes Ridge, in-ground pool, $30,000.
Joshua and Rachel Morrison, Lot 1, Poplar Grove, single-family residence, $280,000.
Joshua and Rachel Morrison, Lot 1, Poplar Grove, poolhouse, $15,000.
DTD Inc., Lot 4, Matlock Farms, single-family residence, $400,000.
Menka Srivastava and Saurabh Saxena, Lot 191, McCoy Place, fence, $6,250.
Levi and Amber Raymond, Lot 449, Northridge, deck, $1,200.
Lauren and Heather Thomas, Lot 520, Northridge, fence, $4,200.
RMC Holdings, 5669 Carl Jordan Road, single-family residence, $110,000.
RMC Holdings, 5647 Carl Jordan Road, single-family residence, $90,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, Lot 181, McKinney Farms, $173,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, Lot 179, McKinney Farms, $148,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, Lot 182, McKinney Farms, $185,000.
Matthew and Christina Harrell, 3535 Glasgow Road, garage, $16,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 237, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $307,012.
G.C. Land Development, Lot 105, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $195,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 12, The Heritage, single-family residence, $214,300.
Judd Harlan, Lot 91, The Summit, in-ground pool, $40,000.
Bays Fork Baptist Church, 3368 Claypool Boyce Road, $25,000.
Siegert Homes, Lot 47, The Heritage, single-family residence, $245,000.
Siegert Homes, Lot 32, The Heritage, single-family residence, $225,000.
3D Builders Inc., Lot 8, Windsor Trace, single-family residence, $150,000.
Richard Deal, 7511 Plano Road, single-family residence, $25,000.
Richard Deal, 7511 Plano Road, porch addition, $1,500.
Christopher Brown, Lot 415, North Ridge, fence, $1,500.
Michelle Kolb, 945 Old Tram Road, deck, $3,000.
Southern Design & Build, Lot 26, Windsor Trace, single-family residence, $215,000.
Frederick Clapp, Lot 14, Legacy Pointe, fence, $2,000.
Curtis and Terri Cooper, 10725 Ky. 185, above-ground pool, $3,750.
Chris Leptinsky, Lot 84, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $120,000.
Phillip and Kristin Smith, 2611 Mount Lebanon Road, single-family residence, $297,000.
Donald and Elizabeth Piper, 2343 Morehead Road, storage shed, $18,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 233, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $250,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 234, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $260,000.
Bobby and Krystal Floyd, 1121 Clearfork Church Road, fence, $3,200.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 115, Drakes Ridge, single-family residence, $280,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC, Lot 41, Robert Loving subdivision, single-family residence, $114,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 510, Northridge, single-family residence, $105,000.
Sean Johnson, 9154 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $651,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, 390 Cedar Hill Road, single-family residence, $180,000.
Shannon and Bobbye McDaniel, 201 Girkin Boiling Springs Road, above-ground pool, $4,000.
David Woodall Jr., 233 White Stone Quarry Road, garage, $20,000.
Timothy Romero, 6727 Glen Lily Road, in-ground pool, $38,000.
The Jones Company, Lot 36, South Oaks, single-family residence, $160,000.
The Jones Company, Lot 39, South Oaks, single-family residence, $160,000.
The Jones Company, Lot 40, South Oaks, single-family residence, $160,000.
Cory Ellis Construction LLC, Lot 78, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $120,000.
Nxgen Rogers LLC, 290 C.B. Huff Road, barn, $25,000.
Claudia Hernandez and David Martinez, Lot 23, Maplewood Mobile Home, demolition, $1,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 124, Drakes Ridge, single-family residence, $296,100.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 623 Northridge, single-family residence, $105,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLc, Lot 624, Northridge, single-family residence, $110,000.
Faruk Avdic and Music Mediha, 415 Neal Howell, single-family residence, $200,000.
Gemini Homes Inc., Lot 8, Hardcastle Farms, single-family residence, $400,000.
Robert and Robin Marr, Lot 42, The Summit, poolhouse, $60,000.
April Carroll and Dana Carroll, 1958 Claypool Boyce Road, single-family residence, $78,000.
Wes and Rachelle Sanford, Lot 210, Northridge, above-ground pool, $2,500.
Sabina and Dzemal Becirovic, Lot 447, Hidden River Estates, covered porch, $5,000.
David and Patricia Oller, Lot 169, South Glen Gables, in-ground pool, $55,000.
David and Patricia Oller, Lot 169, South Glen Gables, fence, $3,400.
Michael Rogers, 977 Greathouse Road, in-ground pool, $60,000.
Michael Rogers, 977 Greathouse Road, fence, $4,600.
Michael Rogers, 977 Greathouse Road, poolhouse, $3,895.
Michael Rogers, 977 Greathouse Road, paving, $3,895.
William and Danielle Wentzel, 907 John Alford Road, garage, $9,000.
D&D Builders LLC, Lot 25, The Heritage, single-family residence, $150,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 766 Claypool Alvaton Road, single-family residence, $246,332.
William Wentzel, 907 John Alford Road, single-family residence, $40,000.
Lee Ann and Harper Wright III, Lot 4, Four Oaks Farm, in-ground pool, $36,800.
D&D Contracting, Lot 45, The Heritage, single-family residence, $150,000.
Brian Davidson, Lot 78, Countryside Manor, fence, $1,000.
Quintin and Amy Littrell, Lot 75, Fountain Trace, in-ground pool, $50,000.
Quintin and Amy Littrell, Lot 75, Fountain Trace, fence, $2,000.
Mary and James Hammonds Jr., Lot 10, The Meadows, fence, $10,000.
Craig and Latisha Pierce, Lot 230, The Summit, in-ground pool, $30,000.
Walnut Grove Logistics, 1360 Memphis Junction Road, demolition, $40,000.
Vicky McGinnis, 500 Lodge Hall Road, carport, $2,200.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 539, Northridge, single-family residence, $99,000.
Newcomb Oil Co. LLC, 5972 Nashville Road, sign, $37,100.
Newcomb Oil Co. LLC, 5972 Nashville Road, sign, $3,524.
Newcomb Oil Co. LLC, 5972 Nashville Road, sign, $2,714.
Newcomb Oil Co. LLC, 5972 Nashville Road, sign, $2,714.
