Warren County
Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 22, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, grading, $160,000.
Almira and Zlatko Cerimovic, Lot 4, Briar Creek subdivision, in-ground pool, $48,000.
Almira and Zlatko Cerimovic, Lot 4, Briar Creek subdivision, deck, $4,000.
Gerald Seltz, 253 Lakeview Road, manufactured home, $89,000.
Shaun Andrew and Amanda Michelle Hays, 607 Anna Sandhill Road, manufactured home, $160,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 549, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $105,000.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 550, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $107,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 559, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $107,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 607, Northridge subdivision, $115,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 608, Northridge subdivision, $115,000.
Chad and Jennifer Tatum, 655 Diamond Peak Court, in-ground pool, $30,000.
John and Elizabeth Brewer, 111 McGinnis Road, in-ground pool, $30,000.
Gahlya and Anthony Greer, Lot 6 Golden Acres subdivision, fence, $1,600.
Gahlya and Anthony Greer, Lot 6, Golden Acres subdivision, above-ground pool, $5,000.
Mark and Laura Terry, Lot 91, Belle Haven subdivision, single-family residence remodel, $35,000.
Henry and Chrystie Evans, Lot 62, Claiborne Farms subdivision, single-family residence addition, $62,000.
Amanda Wuest and Tadd Reilly, Lot 159, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence remodel, $41,000.
David and Sophia Holland, Lot 6, Legacy Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Richard and Joy Graham, Lot 231, Hunters Crossing subdivision, single-family residence addition, $100,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 77, Stuart Farms subdivision, $245,970.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 78, Stuart Farms subdivision, $232,200.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 68, Stuart Farms subdivision, $230,220.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 25, Stuart Farms subdivision, $232,200.
M.A. Williams Properties, Lot 33, Stuart Farms subdivision, $245,970.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 40, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
Melvin and Rebecca Dobbs, Lot 136, South Glen Gables subdivision, in-ground pool, $60,000.
Melvin and Rebecca Dobbs, Lot 136, South Glen Gables subdivision, accessory apartment, $150,000.
REC Development LLC, 7174 Morgantown Road, single-family residence remodel, $50,000.
International Swam-inarayan Satsang Org., 6085 Scottsville Road, sign, $87,000.
John Minton Jr., 2226 Penns Chapel Road, above-ground pool, $7,000.
David and Jessica Craig, 3302 Bethel Lane, garage, $20,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 275, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Tuan Lan Mang and Niang Lian Dim, 1010 Morehead Road, covered porch, $2,000.
Cathy Forbis, 7027 Morgantown Road, single-family residence $300,000.
Osmanovic Investments, Lot 27, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $195,000.
Tabitha and Eric Joiner, Lot 36, The Springfield subdivision, storage shed, $3,216.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 26, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $294,485.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 121, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $366,400.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction, Lot 18, Crabtree Estates, single-family residence, $220,000.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction, Lot 19, Crabtree Estates, single-family residence, $220,000.
Katy King, Lot 407, Northridge subdivision, fence, $5,936.
King Contracting, 7083 Old Greenhill Road, single-family residence, $235,000.
Leon Adams, 1744 Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $125,000.
Tim and Emily Shivers, 561 Bays Fork Road, garage, $13,500.
Zachary and Kelli Krieder, Lot 339, Northridge subdivision, fence, $5,389.99.
Eric and Gabrielle Madison, 1129 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $325,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 276, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 259, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.
Rothco Properties LLC, Lots 28, 28-1 and 5, Carter Crossings and 539 Cumberland Pointe Lane, four single-family residences each at a cost of $175,000.
Rothco Properties LLC, Lot 27-1, 27 and 6, Carters Crossings and 547 Cumberland Pointe Lane, four single-family residences each at a cost of $140,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 61 Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $408,315.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 120, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $430,150.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 64, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence $421,685.
Tim Harwood, Lot 174, McKinney Farms subdivision, grading, $6,000.
Ashlee Tilford and Austin Valentine, 1238 Highland Church Road, single-family residence, $300,000.
Donald and Vonda Webster, 571 Elrod Road, carport, $2,650.
Nathan Sears, Goshen Road, barn, $64,000.
DTD Inc., Lot 23, Matlock Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 102, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $280,000.
Dennis and Cheryl Chaney, 634 Hydro Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $450,000.
Mike and Dawn Hawkins, Lot 72, Ivan Downs subdivision, fence, $2,500.
Tyler and Sarah Williams, 10342 Porter Pike, single-family residence, $350,000.
Mima and R. Kevin Lee, 6560 Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, above-ground pool, $7,000.
Martin Whitley and Johnna Jackson, Lot 12, Serenity Estates subdivision, garage, $20,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Saddlebred Lane, sign, $20,270.
The Jones Company of Kentucky II LLC, Lot 88, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Bobby Blair Electric, 2127 Highland Church Road, single-family residence, $176,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 122, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $492,075.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 128, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $364,325.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 45, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $303,535.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 62, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $372,380.
Amir and Ajkuna Atic, Lot 243, The Summit, poolhouse, $30,000.
Logan and Jessica Thomas, Lot 2, Rolling Hills subdivision, garage, $15,000.
Marlon and Alicia Brandon, 199 Dove Trail, in-ground pool, $46,000.
Travis Woosley and Laura Stump, Lot 353, Springfield subdivision, storage shed, $6,000.
Steve Key, 182 Larmon Mill Road, garage, $27,000.
The Jones Company of Kentucky II LLC, Lot 27, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Jerri and Steven Johnson, 4283 Ky. 185, carport, $7,000.
John and Carla Daniel, Lot 20, Scottsdale Estates, enclosed deck, patio, porch etc., $20,000.
Anna and Walter Wilson Jr., Lot 82, Greenbriar Acres, 1717 Erin Way, $30,000.
Marcus and Kimberly Lawrence, 8716 Gotts Hydro Road, deck, $5,000.
Keystone Partners LLC, Lot 3, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
Vivian Lee and Leo Gault, 351 Aaron Road, garage, $82,500.
Chanthom Builders LLC, Lot 4, Lennis Oliver subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Hannah Cole and Robert Alvey, Lot 124, South Glen Gables, garage, $70,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 202, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 203, McKinney Farms, single-family residence, $140,000.
Robert and Joella Scheidegger, Lot 130, Hunters Crossing subdivision, porch addition, $100,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 609, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $100,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 547, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $100,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 548, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $100,000.
Benjamin Hilton, Lot 80, Stone Crest subdivision, deck, $12,000.
Benjamin Hilton, Lot 80, Stone Crest subdivision, fence, $4,500.
Cameron and Trellis Allan Jourden, Lot 21, Peachtree Valley subdivision, above-ground pool, $8,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 29, Stagner Farms, single-family residence, $230,910.
Camilla and Michael Sympson, Lot 46, Suburbanite Heights subdivision, above-ground pool, $7,000.
Gary and Teresa Smith, Lot 22, Meadowview subdivision, above-ground pool, $7,000.
Rindi McGregor, Lot 59, McLellan Farms subdivision, in-ground pool, $62,400.
Rindi McGregor, Lot 59, McLellan Farms subdivision, in-ground pool, $12,600.
Robin Ellis, Lot 169, North Ridge subdivision, fence, $4,300.
Senad and Nizama Avdic, Lot 247, The Summit, single-family residence, $469,000.
John and Ruth Gott, 5357 Mount Olivet Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Dennis and Rhonda Smith, 318 L.C. Carr Road, manufactured home, $126,000.
Bonn Sun Heng and Chnong Heng Cheu, 255 Grassland Court, temporary use/structure.
Richard and Cassandra Watts, 4609 Woodstone Drive, demolition.
Jeremy Harris, Lots 12, 13, 14, Three Springs Estates subdivision, garage, $48,000.
Kimberly Shain and Michael Parsley, 590 Old Tram Road, enclosing deck, patio, porch etc., $42,000.
Joseph Klingler, 2049 William Simmons Road, garage, $9,000.
Tony and Deb Phelps, Lot 24, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 17, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
America’s Home Place Inc., Lot 34, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Bobby and Pamela Powell, 338 Greta Drive, deck, $4,200.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 14, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $303,015.
Shawn and Miranda Harriman, 1381 T. Elkins Road, single-family residence, $340,000.
Ryan Lawson, Lot 191, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
Mark Pitcock, Lot 42, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, storage shed, $6,500.
Nick and Amy Oliver, 550 Aaron Road, covered patio, $75,000.
Tad Edward Russell, 11544 Porter Pike, garage, $7,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 46, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $310,225.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 28, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $235,385.
Jennifer Baker, 2350 Bill Dedmon Road, covered patio, $10,688.
Tony Henon Construction, Lot 146, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $375,000.
Tony Henon Construction, Lot 157, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $420,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 3, Blevins Farm subdivision, sign, $6,800.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 4, Blevins Farm subdivision, sign, $6,800.
Jerry and Deborah Myatt, Lot 2, Myatt Farms subdivision, in-ground pool, $40,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 29, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $275,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 74, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $280,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, 2786 Winstar Court, single-family residence, $275,000.
Robert and Amanda Kawai, 2076 Kelly Road, single-family residence, $300,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 82, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $275,220
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 31, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $248,625.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 32, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $275,000.
Bowling Green
Signs Express (Nermin Omanovic), 4462 Russellville Road, Lot 2-2, sign.
Stewart Richey Construction (new commercial building, Dominion IV), 227 Technology Way, Lot 12, commercial building, $1,500,000.
JLW Properties, 868 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 37, residential building, $100,000.
Nelco Architecture (Blue Chip Restaurants, commercial addition/alteration), 6840 Louisville Road, commercial building, $150,000.
Tractor Supply (specialty review, fire alarm system), 5387 Scottsville Road, $100,000.
Lighting Maintenance Inc. (Auto Zon, new attached illuminated sign), 660 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Thawng Muan (add to single-family residence, covered patio), 3521 Lucinda Drive, residential building, $5,000.
Susan McCammons (add porch to manufactured home), 936 Shive Lane, Lot 19, residential building, $900.
Signs Express, 2512 Nashville Road sign.
Signature Signs, 1036 Searcy Way, sign.
Man Dim (add covered patio), 2130 Lealand St., residential building, $5,000.
AK Contracting (add bathroom/closet), 612 Park St. residential building, $6,500.
Sunbelt Construction Inc. (Cross Check Quality Inspections, new commercial building), 6253 Logistics Court, Lot 10-3, commercial building, $2,700,000.
Scott & Ritter (Houchens Industries, demolition commercial building down to existing slab), 1030 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition, $7,000.
Scott & Ritter Inc. (Houchens Industries, demolition commercial building down to existing slab), 1022 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition, $9,000.
Scott & Ritter Inc. (Houchens Industries, demolition commercial building down to existing slab), 1008 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition, $5,000.
Graf Construction (El Mazatlan, expansion to former Larry’s Pizza space), 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $450,000.
Robert Rezk, 525 Aries Court, site work, $2,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 817 Saucer Court, Lot 65, residential building, $224,480.
Thoroughbred Contracting 2000 Twilight Ave., residential building, $120,000.
Thawn Sing (add to porch), 612 Old Morgantown Road, residential building, $6,500.
Ray’s’ Construction & Rehab (add to single-family residence, front porch, open air portico), 1117 Cave Mill Road, residential building, $51,000.
Thorough Contracting Group, 1952 Twilight Ave., residential building, $120,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 847 Saucer Court, Lot 70, residential building, $223,310.
SDB Inc., 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition, $35,000.
Paul Wherry, 1706 Bent Tree Ave., site work, $10,000.
