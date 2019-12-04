Bowling Green
Jagoe Homes Inc., 815 Sweet Bay Ave., residential building, $298,720.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling, 810 Chestnut St., site work, $7,000.
River LLC, 912 Magnolia St., residential building, $7,500.
CKD Construction (U-Haul, alter commercial interior), 1817 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $105,000.
Harlan Construction, 660 Huntington St., residential building, $27,500.
Wickman Construction (Dimpy Corp., alter commercial building), 322 Morgantown Road, $200.
Stewart Richey Construction (B.G. Metalforming, storage canopy, add to commercial building), 111 Cosma Drive, commercial building, $230,380.
Donnie L. Roper, 753 Sherwood Drive, site work, $4,880.
Signature Signs (Embellished Door & Decor, new sign attached), sign.
ValueMaxx Automotive, 255 Cumberland Trace Road, temporary sign.
Mark/Michelle Dillha (office apartments, alter commercial building), 718 E. 12th Ave., commercial building, $90,000.
Steak ‘n Shake, 1680 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
