Bowling Green
Scotty’s Contracting, 385 Southwood Court, site work, $1,100,000.
Harrison French & Associates (Walmart), 150 Walton Ave., commercial building, $41,000.
P&C Construction (Benchmark Rehabilitation Partners), 1861 Westen St., commercial building, $58,316.
Ceso Inc. (Valvoline Instant Oil Change), 1779 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $1,100,000.
Bluestone Partners (Woodforest National Bank, alter commercial interior), 1201 Morgantown Road, commercial building, $48,600.
Lee Neon Signs, 3250 Louisville Road, sign.
Lee Neon Signs, 233 Three Springs Road, sign.
Patriot Builders LLC, 1457 Ridgeside Ave., residential building, $24,500.
Horizon Construction Co. of Georgia (Panera Bread Restaurant), 1770 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $127,219.
Rob Jones Construction 1644 Cameron Way, residential building, $80,000.
Big Mouth Signs (Benchmark Physical Therapy), 1861 Westen St., sign.
Cash Expresss LLC, 1755 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
Newman Industrial Holdings, 144 Dishman Lane, demolition, $2,000.
WAKY Signs, 1770 Campbell Lane, sign.
Signature Signs, 1945 Scottsville Road, sign.
Signature Signs, 3031 Nashville Road, sign.
Neon Campus Inc. (Master’s Supply Inc.), 4502 Louisville Road, sign.
Jessica Yonts (Yonts Co., alter commercial interior), 207 College St., commercial building, $49,750.
Neon Campus Inc. (People’s Cash Advance), 330 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Puerto Vallarta, 2800 Scottsville Road, demolition, $1,500.
Sigma Kappa, 1551 Chestnut St., tent.
Planet Fitness, 1751 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
Kyle Roemer, 1151 Kentucky St., commercial building, $30,000.
McDonald’s, 612 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary sign.
Glitter & Gold Nails and Spa, 1548 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary sign.
Game X Change, 2522 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
