Bowling Green
Scott & Murphy, no address, site work, $165,000.
Kelcie McCarthy, FM Group Inc. (new commercial building, Scooter’s Coffee), 1202 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $650,000.
Horizon Construction (single-family residences, attached), 548 Yulan Circle, Lot 306-3; 552 Yulan Circle, Lot 307; 556 Yulan Circle, Lot 307-1; 560 Yulan Circle, Lot 307-2; and 564 Yulan Circle, Lot 308, five single-family residences each at a cost of $187,000.
Signs Express (Evolving Lives, two monument signs, alter), 1990 Louisville Road, sign.
Housing Solutions LLC, 6486 Night Horse Circle, short-term rental.
Jason Spirk (Palmetto Moon, alter commercial interior), 2625 Scottsville Road, Suite 710, commercial building, $250,000.
Alvey Sign Co. (Johnstone Supply, one attached sign), 925 Par Makers Road, sign.
Signs Express, 414 Old Morgantown Road, sign.
Scott Murphy & Daniel (OI Glass/Project Lightyear, new commercial building), 1324 Production Ave., commercial building, $16,683,209.
Signs Express (Gold Star, one new illuminated monument sign), 340 Mitch McConnell Way, sign.
Greg Gary (Topper Park Apartments, total demolition of duplex), 323 E. 12th Ave., demolition, $9,500.
Greg Gary (Topper Park Apartments, total demolition), 1211 Kentucky St., demolition, $29,000.
BCD Inc. (Five Star, new commercial building), 334 Veterans Memorial Lane, Lot 2, commercial building, $1,200,000.
Ahin & Sons (Per Ler, patio room addition to single-family residence), 955 Mossy Stone Court, residential building, $6,000.
Sunbelt Construction (Phenix Salons, interior alteration of commercial building), 1685 Brianna Court, commercial building, $1,100,000.
Premier Sign (Pool & Spa Depot/one new illuminated attached sign), 1830 Wallace Court, sign.
Signs Express (Southeast Financial), 1207 Ashley Circle, sign.
Doug Martens Construction (Gary Ransdell, new single-family residence), 1165 Overlook Lane, residential building, $1,050,000.
Signs Express (Embassy Suites, new illuminated monument sign), 556 Hub Blvd., sign.
Rodney Rodgers, no address, site work, $335,000.
MCS Property, (Jonathan Bryant), 904 State St., demolition, $5,000.
Mark Capps (interior/exterior alteration), 1615 Benson Ave., residential building, $15,000.
Michelle Hicks, 1333 Production Ave., tent.
Eli Jackson, 1857 Tucker Way, tent.
Med Center Health, 250 Park St., tent.
Signature Signs (Sliced Barber Lounge, one new attached, illuminated sign), 330 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Potter Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, tent.
Scott Murphy & Daniel (Smith Brothers Distributing Co., add to commercial building), 930 Searcy Way, commercial building, $2,966,506.
Michael Collic, 1150 Fairview Ave., tent.
Focal Building Group (David Mantloe, single-family residence interior alteration, basement), 1785 Euclid Ave., residential building, $50,000.
Three Springs Hospitality, 1235 Kenilwood Way, site work, $525,000.
Warren County
Cinzach and Kim Er, Lot 59, Stagner Farms subdivision, fence.
Ronda and Walter Allen, 589 Louie Meeks Road, $140,000.
Mount Victor Homes, 24 single-family residences attached each at a cost of $180,000.
Louisville Road Ventures LLC, Lot 86-1, Tanglewood Estates, two townhouses each at a cost of $800,000.
James and Tandy Higgins, 9909 Scottsville Road, demolition, $12,000.
Todd and Sherry Van Ryn, Mount Zion Road, paving, $27,700.
Sai Sai LLC, 8672 Nashville Road, sign, $16,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 71, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $486,317.
Keith Dinkens, 651 Allen Michael Court, garage, $19,650.
Jason and Brandy Board, 4590 Fairvue Farm Court, garage, $120,000.
Julie and Vince Milam, 823 Mount Rainier Drive, pool, $70,000.
Graham and Leslie Mitchell, 1925 Jackson Bridge Road, accessory apartment, $75,000.
Jacob and Michael Lowe, 681 Girkin Road, single-family residence, $220,000.
Skees Development Group LLC, 608 Skees Road, site work development, $2,500,000.
Skees Development Group LLC, 608 Skees Road, site work development, $2,000,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 263, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 261, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC, 3857 Gotts Hydro Road, single-family residence, $180,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC, 3685 Gotts Hydro Road, single-family residence, $180,000.
Lisabeth Wolking and John Rich Huddleston, 4522 Shady Place Court, storage shed, $6,000.
Jasmin and Sabaheta Muratovic, 246 Spindletop Drive, pool, $35,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 76, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $505,797.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 84, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $484,805.
David and April Gammon, Lot 22, Hazel Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $315,000.
April and Bobby. Forrester Jr., 1711, Threlkel Ferry Road, storage shed, $6,750.
Kevin and Tina Watkins, 9061 Nashville Road, storm shelter, $7,500.
Carl Chaney, 9191 Nashville Road, business, $56,000.
Verizon Wireless, 902 Galloway’s Mill Road, cellular tower, $400,000.
Jovanis and Mirnesa Tamayo, Lot 8, Hunters Crossing subdivision, fence.
Jeff Martin Construction, Lot 90, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 52, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 13, Cedar Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $166,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lots 12 and 17, Cedar Pointe subdivision, two single-family residences each at a cost of $160,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 11, Cedar Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $165,000.
Dustin Turner, 444 Lewis Road, single-family residence addition, $75,000.
Matthew and Emma Heard, 4849 Barnstone Court, single-family residence remodel (bonus room), $65,000.
Jeff Martin Construction, Lot 184, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Erik and Samantha Borlaug, 1910 Galloway’s Mill Road, single-family residence, $325,000.
Charles and Leslie Steen, 611 Otter Gap Road, pool, $15,000.
Michael and Marla Neely Family Revocable Living Trust, 4515 Threlkel Ferry Road, accessory apartment, $154,500.
Joy Gibbs and Barry Howard, 151 Triple Crown Court, garage, $55,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 74, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $195,900.
Jaysie Ann Pretrick and Dewender Narruhn, 3175 Claypool-Boyce Road, single-family residence addition, $25,000.
Lynn Suppes, 2165 Mount Olivet Road, accessory apartment, $110,000.
Henry and Samantha Gorham, 246 Walnut St., manufactured home, $152,027.
Titan Construction LLC, Lots 57 and 58, Cedar Pointe subdivision, two single-family residences each at a cost of $160,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 59, Cedar Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $164,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lots 16 and 55, Cedar Pointe subdivision, two single-family residences each at a cost of $166,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 56, Cedar Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Tyler and John Hayes, 2869 Old Greenhill Road, single-family residence, $175,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 190, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $188,900.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 53, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 25, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 75, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $1,953,000.
Faye and Paul McIntosh Jr., 2805 Thompson Drive, pool, $8,000.
Russell Justice Revocable Trust, 12457 Barren River Road, agriculture building, $25,000.
Clint and Kim Harbison, 396 Claypool Alvaton Road, single-family residence, $543,000.
Ultra Investments LLC, Lot 70, Cedar Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Bowling Green 17 LLC, Lot 6, Cedar Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 104, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $478,382.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 51, Dove Point subdivision, single-family residence, $389,304.
Blevins & Blevins LLC, 3789 and 3731 Gotts Hydro Road, two single-family residences each at a cost of $180,000.