Building permits Aug 9, 2023

Bowling GreenErskine Concepts (White Squirrel Brewery, alter commercial interior), 302 State St., commercial building, $40,000.Greg Landry (Nothing Bundt Cakes, alter commercial interior), 2825 Scottsville Road, Suite 2, commercial building, $325,000. Bluegrass Building (room addition), 229 W. 14th Ave., residential building, $2,000.Scott & Ritter (Aceland Holdings, single-family residence demolition), 1504 N. Sunrise Drive, demolition, $4,283.50.CSR BG Investments (alter commercial interior), 120 Corvette Drive, Building 2, Unit 5, commercial building, $8,500.J. Allen Builders, 325 E. 12th Ave., site work, $100,000.Signature Signs (Chuck Evans Liquor, two attached illuminated signs), 3513 Dahlia Court, sign.Tony Henon Construction, 1560 Cabell Drive, Lot 15, $1,200,000.Scott Murphy & Daniel (Bankwalkers Investments LLC, alter commercial interior), 563 Hub Blvd., commercial building, $88,325. Stewart Richey Construction (Urgentcare, alter commercial interior), 2508 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $34,886.60.WAKY Signs (Newton Financial Group, four non-illuminated attached signs), 191 W. Professional Park Court, sign.AM Ventures LLC, 847 E. 10th Ave., fence, $1,000.Windsor Construction, 319 Traditions Blvd., Lot 27, residential building, $275,000.Windsor Construction, 323 Traditions Blvd., Lot 28, residential building, $275,000.BBD Corp, 2927 Nashville Road, site work, $273,676.Scott & Murphy (duplex apartment demolition), 441 Church Ave., demolition, $4,800.Scott & Murphy (St. Joseph Catholic Church, commercial building demolition), 342 Church Ave., demolition, $7,000.Caleb Stahl (interior alteration to single-family residence), 1136 Cabell Drive, residential building, $40,000.