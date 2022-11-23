Building permits Nov 23, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenKaren Dodge (Byrider, three new signs), 2210 Russellville Road, sign.The Jones Company (Kerry Jones), 2202 Lealand St., residential building, $24,000. Precision Contractors, 262 Townsend Way, residential building, $250,000.Akins Construction (South Warren Storage, new commercial storage building, Building H), 6649 Nashville Road, commercial building, $260,100.Akins Construction (South Warren Storage, new commercial storage building, Building M), 6449 Nashville Road, $219,640.Akins Construction (South Warren Storage, new commercial storage building, Building N), 6449 Nashville Road, $217,328.Tri Scott Homes (storm damage rebuild, Lot 107), 572 Moss Creek Ave., residential building, $180,000.Lehigh Cement Co. (new commercial distribution terminals), 2889 Frontier Ave., commercial building, $2,250,000.Lehigh Cement Co. (new commercial building), 2889 Frontier Ave., commercial building, $1.Lehigh Cement Co. (new commercial building, file room 1), 2889 Frontier Ave., commercial building, $1.Lehigh Cement Co. (new commercial building, file room 2), 2889 Frontier Ave., commercial building, $1. Lehigh Cement Co. (new commercial building, rail shed), 2889 Frontier Ave., commercial building, $1.Everest Ky. Properties LLC, 672 Lovers Lane, site work, $750,000.Baker Contracting, 701 E. Seventh Ave., site work, $57,500.Ivo Tunjic (concrete porch), 148 Greyrock Drive, residential building, $2,000.Houser Home Improvement (Philip Van-Zyl, add/alter single-family residence, second level porch), 1223 College St., residential building, $7,550.Zikret Hasic (garage repair/alter single-family residence), 608 Stone Hollow Lane, residential building, $660.SMP Properties LLC, 2661 Mount Victor Lane, site work, $466,000.Cinda Arnold (Wishy Washy, alter commercial interior, Suite 102), 1901 Russellville Road, commercial building, $23,700.The Jones Company (Nashville Road Apartments, new eight-plex apartments), 6567 Nashville Road, six commercial buildings each at a cost of $780,000.Cheryl Beach (alter single-family residence, attached deck), 1236 Lois Lane, residential building, $2,500.Burch Builders (add to single-family residence, deck), 1318 Indianola St., $3,000.Paxx Burk, 2818 Nashville Road, tent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSydney Brooke CassadyAndrew MyersProposed Smallhouse Road development derailedRaiders' magical run ends with game called early in playoff lossSly as a (Lobby)FoxCharles William "Chuck" CoatesAlcott presents homelessness, affordable housing proposalAnn Patricia "Pat" McCubbin (Walters)Ronald William HuntFormer city manager Coates passes away Images Videos State News Soldiers to pay tribute to Taylor at wreath-laying ceremony U. of Kentucky working to expand diversity, inclusiveness Land Between the Lakes offers free Christmas trees Louisville police chief to resign at end of year Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky National News AP News Summary at 5:28 a.m. EST Police: 6 people, assailant dead in Walmart shooting Police say 6 people and assailant dead in shooting at Virginia Walmart Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:03 a.m. EST POLITICAL NEWS Tennessee House GOP nominates Sexton for new speaker term Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border Nevada state wildlife director Wasley retiring next month GOP gains in NH recount, but matter isn't settled yet Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView