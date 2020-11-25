Bowling Green
Neon Campus, 1131 Fairview Ave., sign.
JC Brewer Construction, 1823 Morgantown Road, site work, $11,100.
Stewart Richey Construction (Dominion 3, Cape Electric, new commercial building), 140 Flex Park Drive, commercial building, $910,000.
Crawford Contracting (Sherwin Williams, add to commercial building, handicap access ramp), 827 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $2,900.
Jagoe Homes, 751 Kobus St., Lot 87, residential building, $198,260.
Jagoe Homes, 984 Anise Lane, Lot 28, residential building, $260,865.
Jagoe Homes, 1018 Anise Court, Lot 124, residential building, $348,885.
Jagoe Homes, 899 Loebner Ave., Lot 130, residential building, $251,155.
Jeff Martin Construction, 234 Brookshore Ave., Lot 138-3, residential building, $130,000.
Dwan Savage (cover patio), 325 Lucas Drive, residential building, $5,000.
Signs Express, 1011 Park Makers Road, sign.
Joel Christian (bathroom remodel), 2004 Nashville Road, residential building, $6,000.
Sunbelt Construction (Dunkin Donuts, new commercial building), 408 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $510,000.
Sead Dizdarevic (alter single-family residence, basement), 1660 Copper Run Way, residential building, $15,000.
Jaber Properties (demolition, fire damage to single-family residence), 2408 Stonebridge Lane, demolition, $11,000.
Cornerstone Construction, 2084 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 69, residential building, $126,000.
Cornerstone Construction, 844 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 41, residential building, $117,000.
Signature Signs, 1823 Morgantown Road, sign.
Countryside Village (alter deck, roof), 936 Shive Lane, Lot 4, residential building, $500.
Countryside Village (alter mobile home deck), 936 Shive Lane, Lot 217, residential building, $150.
Countryside Village (add deck to mobile home), 936 Shive Lane, Lot 53, residential building, $350.
Morgan’s Fresh Cut Trees, 2418 Nashville Road, tent.
Mike Berry, 1004 Lois Lane, residential building, $500.
