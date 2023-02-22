Building permits Building permits Feb 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenJC Brewer Construction (Bowling Green City Schools, pavilion), 503 Old Morgantown Road, commercial building, $29,500.Mike Measel, 813 Three Springs Road, site work, $15,000. Edmund Martelli (alter single-family residence, porch), 708 E. 12th Ave., residential building, $10,000.Raven Construction (alter single-family residence), 2096 Spring Lakes Circle, residential building, $180,000.Raven Construction (alter single-family residence), 2090 Spring Lakes Circle, residential building, $180,000.Jagoe Homes, 637 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 202, residential building, $290,202.Gerard Customs (Lisa Proctor, attached deck on single-family residence), 170 Ridgewood Drive, residential building, $30,000.Hammer Homes (Preserve at Magnolia Hills, new monument sign, non-illuminated), 769 Anise Lane, sign.Hammer Homes, 769 Anise Lane, fence, $15,000.Hammer Homes, 768 Anise Lane, fence, $5,000.Habitat for Humanity, 1213 Regis O’Connor Blvd., Lot 11-31, residential building, $115,000. Habitat for Humanity, 1243 Regis O’Connor Blvd., Lot 11-34, residential building, $115,000.Habitat for Humanity, 1246 Regis O’Connor Blvd., Lot 11-41, residential building, $115,000.Jeremy Rollenhagen (detached garage, storm rebuild), 825 Wakefield St., residential building, $25,713.Ahin & Son (Nay Zaw Oo, addition to single-family residence, patio and concrete), 430 White Dogwood Drive, residential building, $6,000.New Millennium Real Estate (single-family residence, attached), 65 Washington Ave, Lot 12, residential building, $100,000.New Millennium Real Estate (single-family residence, attached), 61 Washington Ave., Lot 12-1, residential building, $100,000.New Millennium Real Estate (single-family residence, attached), 57 Washington Ave., Lot 12-2, residential building, $100,000.New Millennium Real Estate (single-family residence, attached), 53 Washington Ave., Lot 12-3, residential building, $100,000.New Millennium Real Estate (single-family residence, attached), 49 Washington Ave., Lot 12-4, residential building, $100,000.New Millennium Real Estate (single-family residence, attached), 45 Washington Ave., Lot 12-5, residential building, $100,000.New Millennium Real Estate (single-family residence, attached), 41 Washington Ave., Lot 12-6, residential building, $100,000.Mi Cosina (alter commercial interior), 14 W. 12th Ave., commercial building, $400. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Architecture Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne dead in house fireFatal overdose results in arrest of BG man on drug chargesWhat will my legacy be?Input sought on potential improvements to Smallhouse Road'We want the story to survive': Southern Queen rehab continuesWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsSmallhouse Road roundabouts don't thrill residentsDr. Larry James WinnWKU student government votes to not censure presidentBG man arraigned in officer impersonation case Images Videos State News Democrat wins seat in GOP-dominated Kentucky Senate Lawyers get more time in Breonna Taylor warrant case Man sentenced in drug case tied to Indiana motorcycle club Kentucky House panel advances bill aimed at teacher shortage Memorial Coliseum renovation wins approval from trustees National News AP News Summary at 9:48 a.m. EST AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:44 a.m. EST Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold Russia's sports exile persists 1 year after invading Ukraine AP PHOTOS: Images of war in Ukraine from cutting-room floor POLITICAL NEWS Jill Biden makes 6th visit to Africa, her 1st as first lady Chair of South Carolina Democrats isn't seeking reelection Supreme Court rules for Arizona inmate in death penalty case No economic 'knockout' yet from West's sanctions on Russia New estimate U.S. could face default on debt by early June Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView