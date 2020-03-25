Bowling Green
Sunbelt Construction (Sheldon Family, The Mill, new commercial building), 1831 Cave Mill Road, commercial building, $950,000.
Hub Multi Family LLC (maintenance barn), 494 Hub Blvd., commercial building, $100,000.
WAKY Signs (Fruit of the Loom Brand Shop, alter pole sign), 2622 Scottsville Road, sign.
B.L. Bennett & Associates (Embassy Suites, Hub Hospitality Group, new commercial building), $23,791,505.
Stan Jones Construction, 1027 E. 13th Ave., demolition, $2,000.
Instant Signs (Arby’s), 2932 Scottsville Road, sign.
Lost River Pizza, 2440 Nashville Road, sign.
Brown & Brown Construction, 1274 Drakes Ridge Lane, residential building, $675,000.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel LLC, 563 Hub Blvd., site work, $77,160.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 827 Sweet Bay Ave., residential building, $260,361.
Overholt Builders, 803 Alpine Pine St., Lot 522, residential building, $120,000.
Glen L. Raymer, 423 Clifford Way, residential building, $600.
Ridgeline Contracting, 1912 Nashville Road, Lot 2, residential building, $200,000.
Pelican’s Snoballs, 1355 Veterans Memorial Lane, temporary sign.
Ridgeline Contracting LLC, 1912 Nashville Road, Lot 2, residential building, $35,000.
Contracting Unlimited, 1829 Ewing Ford Road, residential building, $145,000.
Fuller’s Garage, 1501 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary sign.
Car Mart of Bowling Green, 1930 Russellville Road, temporary sign.
Springhill Pharmacy, 2305 Russellville Road, temporary sign.
