Building permits Jan 18, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenHouchens Food (partial commercial demolition), 416 Gordon Ave., demolition, $2,500.Countryside Village, 2426 Ken Bale Blvd., mobile home. Valhalla Partners (Cardinal Motel, add to commercial building, apartment addition), 1310 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $200,000.Remodel Realty (duplex, add/alter), 1337 Park St., residential building, $200,000.Susan Rice (concrete pad and storage building), 812 Chippendale St., residential building, $16,200.Flener Fence, 311 Vanderbilt Drive, fence, $16,800.Cory Ellis Construction (Firehouse Pizza, alter/repair commercial building), 1703 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $100,000.Sunbelt Construction (Cannon Properties, new commercial building), 1684 Brianna Court, commercial building, $750,000.SKY Restoration, DKI (Thai Express, Nina Krongytuts, alter/repair commercial building), 1511 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $150,000.WAKY Signs (Quanex, alter existing signs), 434 Scottys Way, sign.WAKY Signs (Breen & Williford, alter existing signs), 870 Fairview Ave., sign. Warren Contracting (Dr. Salameh, alter commercial interior), 996 Wilkinson Trace, commercial building, $9,481.Signature Signs (SKY Property Management, one new attached, non-illuminated sign), 632 Adams St., sign.Gerard Customs (Margaret Baker, change of use, commercial to single-family residence), 1216 Nutwood St., residential building, $3,000.Keystone Oculus (Glory Asian Grocery, add/alter commercial building), 1870 Westen St., commercial building, $55,000.Stewart Richey Construction (Liberty Imaging, partial commercial demolition of storage warehouse), 3021 Nashville Road, demolition.Scott Murphy & Daniel (Nova Steel, alter commercial building, bin enclosure), 192 Technology Way, commercial building, $125,000.Jagoe Homes, 665 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 195, residential building, $293,015.Scott & Ritter (City of Bowling Green, single-family residence interior alteration), 140 State St., residential building, $9,975.Scott & Ritter (City of Bowling Green, single-family residence interior alteration), 136 State St., $2,855.B&D Pallet LLC (new commercial building, storm damage rebuild), 835 Victoria St., commercial building, $41,656.Scott & Ritter (City of Bowling green, single-family residence interior alteration), 533 E. 2nd Ave., $2,855. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAlfaro acquitted at murder trialThe mail bomb & the 8,000 suspectsVirginia Carol BakerAlfaro testifies in his defense at murder trialStansbury releases video message to WKU fansJury selected in BG murder trialJean Ann Hildreth (Dorsey Moore)William Jay Woolbright Jr.Eva Shannon Graham (Demunbrun)Vernon Gary Images Videos State News Military Kids Day set for Feb. 16 at Kentucky Capitol Program aims to connect military families with child care Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people Daniel Boone National Forest announces fee-free days Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people National News AP News Summary at 5:00 a.m. EST AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:58 a.m. EST Macao jails Suncity founder 18 years over illegal gambling Wes Moore to be sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor Court to hear appeal of ex-officer in murder of George Floyd POLITICAL NEWS Hawaii to make preschool available for all 3-4 year-olds Alaska Legislature opens, with House yet to organize Shapiro takes oath of office as Pennsylvania's new governor Biden welcomes the Warriors, pledges support for California Oregon lawmakers show signs of bipartisan harmony — for now Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView