Bowling Green
Arnold Consulting Engineering Services, 2361 Louisville Road, site work, $25,000.
Arnold Consulting Engineering Services (Ferguson Feeds, commercial grain bins), 2361 Louisville Road, commercial building, $750,000.
Jeff Eimers (add/alter single-family residence), 651 Wedgewood Circle, residential building, $40,000.
WAKY Signs (add/alter signs), 2235 Russellville Road, sign.
Williams Construction, 905 McFadin Station Court, Lot 127, residential building, $129,282.
Rushing Builders Inc., 1969 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 20, residential building, $120,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 2076 Moonbeam Court, Lot 47, residential building, $175,000.
Rushing Builders, 1985 Twilight Ave., Lot 18, residential building, $120,000.
Sunbelt Construction (South Central Bank, alter commercial interior), 1709 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $220,000.
Donald Cook, 134 Audley Court (Oxford Center Apartments, new eight-plex apartments), three commercial buildings each at a cost of $400,000.
Warren County
Tom Goodworth Construction, Lot 106, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $388,000.
Brendon and Angela Schmitz, 998 C.W. Moore Road, in-ground pool, $54,000.
Mitchell and Amy Wright, Lot 6, Drakes Creek subdivision, in-ground pool, $97,600.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 256, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $298,000.
CJT LLC, Lot 649, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
Gwendolyn Michelle and Alan W. Taylor, Lot 13, Winston Place subdivision, in-ground pool, $25,000.
Graham Builders LLC, 560 Hydro Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 273, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Dan Nally, 1541 Morehead Road, garage, $25,000.
Mike Brown Construction, Lot 22, Serenity Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Magly Demiana and Ibrahim Abead, Murphy Road, agriculture building, $10,000.
The Jones Company Of Kentucky LLC, Lot 2, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Ashli and Joseph McCarty, Lot 74, Hidden River Estates, fence, $1,500.
Gomez Construction, Lot 10, Briar Creek subdivision, poolhouse, $25,000.
Jacob Evans, 16078 Barren River Road, workshop, $60,200.
GMV Properties LLC, Lot 648, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $112,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lots 652, 655, 656, 654 and 653, Northridge subdivision, five single-family residences each at a cost of $110,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 653, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Jennifer Houk and Brandy Close, 980 Morgantown Road, business, $100,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 80, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.
Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 63, South Glen Gables subdivision, garage, $40,000.