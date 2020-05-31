Bowling Green
Mung Lian Tuang, 421 Hanover St., residential building, $1,000.
Signs Express, 1930 Russellville Road, sign.
Signs Express, 5250 Scottsville Road, sign.
James Jones, 1161 Clay St., residential building, $4,384.
Charles Deweese Construction Co. Inc., 1017 Covington St., site work, $4,350.
Scott & Murphy Inc., 1291 Prosperity Lane, site work, $2,222,000.
Doug Martens Construction, 668 Village Way, residential building, $400,000.
Akif Cosic, 5501 Aquifer Court, Lot 19, residential building, $1,500.
Stephen Bray, 117 Greyrock Drive, residential building, $3,500.
Signs Express, 1723 Campbell Lane, sign.
Signs Express, 423 Commerce St., sign.
Banks Crandell, 1105 Lewis Ave., residential building, $40,000.
Signs Express, 1975 Russellville Road, sign.
Southern Design & Build, 6529 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $120,000.
Maggie McGill, 1240 Park St., site work, $2,500.
Southern Design & Build, 6527 Night Horse St., residential building, $120,000.
Bennie Jones Construction, 1011 Cumberland Ridge Way, residential building, $330,000.
Jagoe Homes, 853 Saucer Court, residential building, $216,127.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 6509 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $140,000.
