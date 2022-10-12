Building permits Building permits Oct 12, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenAdam Johnson (alter commercial interior), 112 Gordon Ave., commercial building, $24,000.Tony Henon Construction (new commercial office building), 1016 Broadway Ave., commercial building, $150,000. Scott Murphy & Daniel (Crossland Community Church, sanctuary), 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $7,393,080.Joe Tucker (carport demolition due to tornado damage), 1143 Rodes Drive, demolition, $1,000.Joe Tucker (new carport, tornado damage rebuild), residential building, $10,500.T&T Construction (WRECC, alter commercial interior), 951 Fairview Ave., commercial building, $86,825.Gerard Customs, 1617 McClintock Court, fence, $12,000.Carmen Gutierrez (new deck), 2426 Ken Bale Blvd., residential building, $3,000.Yogi Construction (new commercial building, storm damage rebuild), 1436 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $495,000.Starnes Custom Homes (new pool with fence), 711 Cottonwood Drive, pool, $45,288.60.Signature Signs (Sigma Kappa, one new attached sign, non-illuminated), 1534 Chestnut St., sign.Ramon Barraza (add to single-family residence), 3624 Abbywood Court, residential building, $32,000. Sign Crafters (Subway, adding three signs, monument and attached signs), 2560 Mount Victor Lane, sign.Sign Crafters (Crossroads, one new attached sign, illuminated), 553 Duntov Way, sign.Kinser Farms (commercial building demolition, storm damage), 1232 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, demolition, $9,000.Maribeth Wilson (new shed), 1833 Price Ave., residential building, $16,000.Greg Gary Trucking (Victor Jarvis, single-family residence total demolition due to fire damage), 828 Hope St., demolition, $7,500.EMTWKO LLC (demolition of garage), 212 Riverwood Ave., demolition, $1,000.EMTWKO LLC, 212 Riverwood Ave., fence, $9,750.JR Design & Construction (James Bastien, interior/exterior alteration, storm damage, restoration of porch, roof etc.), 1001 Magnolia St., residential building, $48,000.Signature Signs (Icon Building, one new attached sign, illuminated), 1131 Fairview Ave., sign.Rodriques Buford (Calvin Tooley, interior alteration, remodel), 1209 Apache Way, residential building, $170,000.D.J. Lee (deck addition), 2424 Stonebridge Lane, residential building, $4,500.Signature Signs, 262 Three Springs Road, sign. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRestaurateur, baseball coach Rick Kelley diesRichard "Rick" Hobson KelleyRichard 'Rick' Hobson KelleySugar Shack restaurant opening on Chestnut StreetTalkin' trash: City, social media littered with critics of new serviceQ Coffee plans new Waterbury Court locationJulie Faught WadeDolly Carter Schneider (Manley)Carol Joiner SimpsonMarlene Richer (Farris) Images Videos State News Meredith selected chairman of Kentucky Senate committee 3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame Former jail officer in Kentucky convicted of unlawful force Coroner: Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found Kentucky Supreme Court oral arguments set in Shelbyville National News AP News Summary at 1:16 a.m. EDT California tree trimmer killed after fall into wood chipper Sheriff charged with civil rights violations to stand trial EXPLAINER: What next in the Florida school shooter trial? Luria, Kiggans to meet for 1st debate in 2nd District race POLITICAL NEWS GOP’s Jacobs doubles down on controls for high-powered guns Colorado elections chief, challenger divided what's partisan To hold House, Democrats eye GOP-held districts won by Biden US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView