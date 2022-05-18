Bowling Green
Robert Miller (new garage), 829 Nutwood St., residential building, $15,000.
Brian Thompson (add to single-family residence, wheelchair ramp and deck), 723 E. 13th Ave., residential building, $4,500.
Williams Associates Architects (Select Health, alter commercial interior),
Procare (alter/repair single-family residence, storm damage), 225 Whitecotten Drive, residential building, $80,855.23.
Jagoe Homes, 706 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 184, residential building, $324,015.
Signature Signs, 1960 Cave Mill Road, sign.
Rick Genton (add storm shelter to garage area), 1527 Chenoweth Circle, residential building, $7,100.
Signs Express, 814 State St., sign.
Jagoe Homes, 668 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 163, residential building, $294,580.
Front Row Properties, 144 Enterprise Court, site work, $110,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. (new single-family residence), 672 Big Leaf Ave., residential building, $283,085.
Signature Signs, 522 Morris Aly, sign.
Raven Construction (alter/repair apartments, storm damage), 285 Creekwood Ave., commercial building, $100,000.
WAKY Signs, 1131 Fairview Ave., Suites 101 and 102, sign.
Debbie Jones (new storage building), 2416 Grider Pond Road, residential building, $5,500.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 1975 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 21, residential building, $140,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 1987 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 23, residential building, $140,000.
Charles Noble II (pool deck), 3337 Lake Shore Drive, $6,600.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 1999 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 25, residential building, $140,000.
Larry Baxter (gable on carport, tornado damage), 387 Cedar Ridge Road, residential building, $2,000.
Habitat for Humanity, 1172 Regis O’Connor Blvd., Lot 11-28, residential building, $105,000.
Habitat for Humanity, 1166 Regis O’Connor Blvd., Lot 11-29, residential building, $105,000.
Habitat for Humanity, 1160 Regis O’Connor Blvd., Lot 11-30, residential building, $105,000.
Habitat for Humanity (townhomes, four units, new single-family attached), 1184 Regis O’Connor Blvd., residential building, $115,000.
Cornerstone Construction, 5306 Amber Creek Lane, Lot 121, residential building, $165,000.
Habitat for Humanity (new single-family residence attached), 1178 Regis O’Connor Blvd., residential building, $105,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 1986 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 78, residential building, $140,000.
Kacey Fortney (addition to porch, pergola), 1024 Newman Way, residential building, $1,100.
Cornerstone Construction, 5295 Scarle Springs St., Lot 124, residential building, $155,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green, 1980 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 79, residential building, $140,000.
Hammer Homes LLC (new single-family residence, tornado damage), 143 Meadowbrook Circle, residential building, $200,000.
Alora Aesthetics/Heather Heck, 941 College St., sign.
Robert and Janice Miller, 829 Nutwood St., mobile home.
Signs Express (alter attached sign), 399 Kentucky St., sign.
Warren County
Eric and Paula Tyree, 539 Stoney Point Church Road, pool, $2,000.
Joshua and Kara McNamara, 341 Stagecoach Court, single-family residence, $400,000.
Southern Rhythm Farm, Lot 7, Windmill Heights subdivision, single-family residence (storm damage), $143,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 115, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 118, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Michael and Belinda Lawson, 5504 Carl Jordan Road, single-family residence, $338,000.
Jacqueline Fowler, 2585 Vance Lane, short-term rental.
Josh and Fara Hardesty, 415 Old Tram Road, pool, $68,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 1879 Blue Level Providence Road, single-family residence, $120,000.
David Jaggers, 625 Winston Road, single-family residence, $260,000.
Douglas and Tammy Jennings, Lot 148, Hunters Crossing subdivision, fence.
LJ2 Construction LLC, Lot 204, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $223,800.
Dennis and Rhonda Smith, 318 L.C. Carr Road, pool, $1,500.
Sabina and Dzemal Becirovic, 687 Muirfield Circle, pool, $11,000.
Jill Alford, Lot 296, Northridge subdivision, fence.
SAM Capital, Lot 180, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Flora Burden, Lot 191, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 112, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $454,365.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 58, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $415,695.
Matt Hardy, 2288 Lodge Hall Road, single-family residence, $160,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., 925 McIntyre St., single-family residence, $120,000.
Terry Davis Construction Inc., Lot 104, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Mikayla Sanders, 3275 Tremont Drive, pool, $19,000.
Nair Korkutovic, Lot 3, September Lakes subdivision, single-family residence, $509,000.
Cory and Desiree Bryant, 971 Mercer Road, pool, $93,000.
Amir Ziga and Mahira Ejubovic, 971 Mercer Road, single-family residence, $30,000.
Andrew Cline, 1781 Bethel Lane, single-family residence, $214,000.
Henry and Brittany Lay, 2407 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, single-family residence, $350,000.
Jacob and Whitney Sloan, 13021 Cemetery Road, single-family residence, $80,000.
Jacob and Susan Posthumus, 2014 Claypool Alvaton Road, pool, $89,000.
Rivergreen Homeowners Association, Lakeside Way, pavilion, $100,000.
Kelly and Leslie Anderson, 3181 Gable Ridge Lane, pool, $45,000.
John and Tamica Goostree, 630 Northridge Drive, pool, $2,000.
John and Tamica Goostree, 630 Northridge Drive, deck, $3,500.
Shannon Pippin, 423 Willis Road, single-family residence, $240,000.
Kirby Builders LLC, 4341 Cemetery Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Kirby Builders LLC, 4349 Cemetery Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 47, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $347,500.
Hammer Homes LLC, 2113 Petros Browning Road, workshop, $53,000.
Richard and Kelley Tittle, 233 Apple Valley Road, single-family residence, $125,000.
Joey Saenz, 448 Cleveland Drive, demolition, $6,500.
South Warren Church of Christ, 8500 Nashville Road, site work development, $3,000,000.
Norman and Velma Ehresman, Plum Springs Road, site work development, $3,749,220.05.