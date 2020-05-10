Warren County
Richard Wheet and Donna Redfern, 1582 Hammett Hill Road, manufactured home, $42,627.
Neal Binfante, Lot 123, Drakes Ridge, single-family residence, $390,000.
Christopher Smith, 370 Lodge Hall Road, manufactured home, $91,000.
Kenneth and Cara Mullen, 3209 Alvaton Greenhill Road, fence, $6,750.
Mike Howe & Son Custom Building Inc., Lot 162, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $400,000.
Maple Contracting, Lot 7, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $160,000.
Danny and Laura Oliver, 8107 Old Greenhill Road, single-family residence, $240,000.
Elisha Dawn and Jamin Kahn Mackie, 3033 Boiling Springs Road, single-family residence, $125,000.
Darrell London, 425 Cleveland Drive, fence, $5,000.
Kevin and Sara Deel, 804 Mandarin Ave., in-ground pool, $51,500.
Mark and Julie Manley, 555 Brawner Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Jamie Clifton Basil, Lot 541, Northridge, fence, $4,500.
Alzola Peli and Jachein Stewart, Lot 538, Northridge, fence, $3,900.
Don and Dana Allen, Lot 264, Hidden River Estates, fence, $3,500.
Newcomb Oil Co. LLC, 5972 Nashville Road, canopy, $44,000.
Woodland Station Development LLC, Lot 23, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
Woodland Station Development LLC, Lot 24, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
Newcomb Oil Co. LLC, Lot 2, South Market, canopy, $20,000.
Terra and James Gilbert, 417 Castle Heights Road, single-family residence, $122,500.
Brian and Jacqueline Wise, 2680 Ewing Ford Road, storage shed, $2,900.
Terra and James Gilbert, 417 Castle Heights Road, garage, $10,000.
Daniel and Kayla Super, Lot 25, Plano Estates, enclosed deck/patio, $750.
Lauren Durham and Cory Stewart Gearlds, Lot 13, Poplar Grove, single-family residence, $350,000.
Kathy Holland and Brad Glover, Lot 21, Fairvue Farm, garage, $45,000.
Tracy Reels, Lot 115, Meadowview, fence, $4,300.
William and Cynthia Roberts, 1290 Alvaton Greenhill Road, barn, $30,000.
Gregory and Judy Green and Hunter Green, 1193 Sams Lane, single-family residence, $215,000.
John and Alicia Sells, Lot 229, The Summit, single-family residence, $550,000.
John and Alicia Sells, Lot 229, The Summit, garage, $44,000.
AM Builders, 612 Richpond Rockfield Road, single-family residence, $135,000.
Mike Howe & Son Custom Building, Lot 30, The Heritage, single-family residence, $250,000.
Andrew and Kristin Lindsey and Micha Lindsey, 2088 Mount Victor Lane, $35,000.
Marcus Brown, 252 Shady Lane, single-family residence, $350,000.
Jimmy Sandusky, 7419 Old Greenhill Road, covered porch, $5,000.
Jimmy Sandusky, 7419 Old Greenhill Road, deck, $2,000.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 63, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $113,392.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 13, The Heritage, single-family residence, $180,000.
Bennie Jones Construction, Lot 25, Poplar Grove, single-family residence, $275,000.
Shane Roberts, 8769 Morgantown Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Shane Roberts, 8769 Morgantown Road, garage, $100,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 50, Blevins Farm, single-family residence, $315,923.
Terry London and Debbie L. Akin London, Lot 49, Cambridge Grove, garage, $60,000.
Derek and Emily Rhoades, 1104 South Chalybeate Road, single-family residence, $315,000.
Debra and Alexander Loyd Jr., 1280 Blue Level Providence Road, manufactured home, $150,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 20, The Heritage, single-family residence, $190,000.
Mildred Ortiz, Lot 169, Springfield subdivision, fence, $1,050.
Greg and Kathy Lucas, Hays Smiths Grove Road, single-family residence, $2,300.
Gemini Homes Inc., 6255 Hardcastle Ave., single-family residence, $400,000.
Danny and Sandra Close, Lot 24, Twin Elms, fence, $1,050.
Tracey and Michael McCay, 368 Larmon Mill Road, garage, $58,000.
JT Holdings LLC, Lot 80, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $140,000.
Brad and Joy Kirby, 10492 Alvaton Road, garage, $15,000.
James and Heather Davenport, Lot 26, Stuart Farm subdivision, garage, $36,621.
Mark and Miranda Curtis, 1709 Oakland Flatrock Road, in-ground pool, $14,499.
Delnora Rector II, 422 Cleveland Drive, single-family residence, $350,000.
Lance and Karla Hamilton, 929 New Cut Road, above-ground pool, $5,700.
Lance and Karla Hamilton, 929 New Cut Road, fence, $1,500.
James and Debra Burch, 774 South McElwain Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, 2807 Winstar Ave., single-family residence, $185,000.
Midhat and Sabiha Ajanovic, 169 Jack Smith Road, fence, $500.
Terry Davis Construction Inc., Lot 118, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $165,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 210, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $240,000.
Dale and Tonya Chaffin, Lot 47, South Oaks, single-family residence, $160,000.
Graham Builders LLC, Lot 42, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $190,000.
Alycia Stringer and Charles Crews, Lot 114, McCoy Place, covered porch, $5,000.
Brooke Robison, 1550 Brookwood Drive, meter pole.
Bowling Green
Bronson Spears (Paradise Self Storage), 192 Orange Court, Lot 7-1, $150,000.
Stengel Hill Architecture (Nursing, PT & Academic Complex), 700 East First Ave., commercial building, $395,307.
Alpla Inc. (Alpla Mezzanines), 385 Southwood Court, commercial building, $350,000.
Kun Ou, 1120 E. 14th Ave., residential building, $1,558.
C&C Contracting (Owls Head Storage), 187 Mitch McConnell Way, commercial building, $287,485.
Enver Selmic, 502 Celestial Court, residential building, $3,000.
Signs Express, 1305 Veterans Memorial Lane, sign.
