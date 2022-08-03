Bowling Green
Erskine Concepts, 935 Lovers Lane, sign.
Shirley York (single-family residence demolition due to fire), 811 Boatlanding Road, demolition, $5,000.
SKY Restoration (single-family residence demolition due to fire), 2436 Stonebridge Lane, demolition, $10,000.
The Sign & Imaging Co., 2926 Nashville Road, sign.
The Sign & Imaging Co. (Amoco, four new signs), 4805 Nashville Road, sign.
Hunt Custom Design & Build (Maribeth Wilson, new commercial building with two apartments, storm rebuild), 1131 Magnolia St., $200,000.
Hardy & Son Funeral Home, 3098 Louisville Road, site work, $5,000.
Stonewood Construction, 171 Hunt Village Lane, site work, $125,000.
Boom Sign & Lighting, 2223 Russellville Road, sign.
Larry Baxter (Live the Dream Development Housing Authority), 419 South Way, residential building, $162,500.
Fastsigns of Bowling Green, 1818 Wallace Court, sign.
Scott & Murphy (single-family residence demolition), 506 Church Ave., demolition, $3,800.
MRH Construction (add sunroom to single-family residence), 915 Lois Lane, residential building, $51,800.
Greg Gary Trucking, 1913 Creason St., demolition, $9,800.
Greg Gary Trucking, 553 Cherokee Drive, demolition, $10,500.
James Buillington (add bedroom and bath to single-family residence), 1923 Cedar Ridge Road, residential building, $90,000.
WDM Lawn Care (single-family residence, demolition due to storm damage), 2408 Stonebridge Lane, demolition, $6,500.
Pool & Spa Depot (new pool within existing fence), 968 Cumberland Ridge Way, pool, $106,836.
Remodel Realty (new four-plex, storm damage rebuild), 216 Moss View St., commercial building, $300,000.
Remodel Realty (new four-plex, storm damage rebuild), 271 Spring Creek Ave., commercial building, $300,000.
Scott Services (DG Market), 180 River Place Ave., sign.
Remodel Realty (new four-plex, storm damage rebuild), 210 Creekwood Ave., commercial building, $300,000.
Horizon Construction (new single-family residence, storm damage rebuild), 1107 Magnolia St., residential building, $250,000.
Rafferty’s Inc. (Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, addition), 1925 River St., commercial building, $50,000.
Stonewood Construction (Zoller Family Holdings, new duplex, storm rebuild), 270 Spring Creek Ave., residential building, $250,000.
Bell Vue Properties (fire rebuild), 906 E. 11th Ave., residential building, $82,000.
Signature Signs, 1268 Campbell Lane, sign.
Procare (alter/repair single-family residence, storm damage), 525 University Blvd., residential building, $47,612.
Warren County
Scott and Lawren Green, 157 John Alford Road, garage, $75,000.
Warren County School District Finance Corp., 2464 Cumberland Trace Road, pavilion, $32,000.
Gabrielle Danae Bush, 3940 Dye Ford Road, short-term rental, $60,000.
Brooke Bush, 3906 Dye Ford Road, single-family residence remodel (living space), $50,000.
Brooke Bush, 3906 Dye Ford Road, short-term rental, $50,000.
Keri Weichers and Robert Layton, 1700 W.G. Talley Road, storm shelter, $6,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 169, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $315,740.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 210, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $348,580.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 148, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $441,447.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 156, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $396,947.
Valery Jeffries and Jim Mahnesmith, 395 H.R. Whitlock Road, pool, $499.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 184, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $339,780.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 173, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $319,465.
Goodall Homes, Lot 14, Upton Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $375,579.
Zak Mizell, 381 Mount Everest Way, paving, $7,000.
John and Alicia Sells, 895 Mount Rainier Drive, pool, $60,000.
Robin and Casey McCoy, 2632 Ashgate Drive, pool, $54,000.
Rufus and Lynette Shaw, 11430 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, pool, $58,750.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 168, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $323,335.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 170 Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $365,170.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 215, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
Paul and Cristina Blissenbach, 1262 Wintercress Lane, fence.
Sherrie and Luis Pineda Gloria III, 1270 Wintercress Lane, fence.
Ronnie and Nancy Pittman, 8292 Nob Hill Road, pool, $74,300.
Matthew and Kortnea Powell, Lot 6, Weatherstone subdivision, fence.
James and Sandra Cook, 7153 Clover Hill St., garage, $65,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, 6525, 6529, 6533, 6537, 6541 and 6545 Fortuna Court, six single-family residences attached each at a cost of $150,000.
Sam Capital, Lot 161 Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $360,000.
Sam Capital, Lot 162, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $341,000.
Hutch and Sharon McElwain, Lot 11, Lockhart Acres subdivision, fence.
Sam Capital, Lot 164, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $364,000.
Cherman Keown, 209 Emerald Way, pool, $67,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc.. Lot 172, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $309,730.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 65, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $526,595.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 19, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $413,760.
Paul Bertram, 7969 Three Springs Road, single-family residence remodel, $120,000.
Scott and Teresa Gary and David Crews Family Trust, Lot 69, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $507,162.
Azemina Ibrisevic and Rasko Muratovic, Lot 218, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, fence.
Matthew and Alison Randall, 741 Northview Court, pool, $29,000.
Jeremy and Amara Brown, 3331 Sunburst Court, pool, $66,976.
Chad Curtis, 3982 Blue Level Road, single-family residence, $350,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 73, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $304,645.
Goodall Homes, Lot 28, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $329,603.
Amy Shelton, 376 Wimpee Smith Road, garage, $30,000.
Saurabh Vishnubhai and Ashlesha Patel, Lot 64, September Lakes subdivision, single-family residence, $500,000.
Hughes Construction Services LLC, Lot 171, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 4, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $240,000.
Overholt Builders LLC Lot 5, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $240,000.
William and Tasha Uland, 104 Red Cedar Way, carport, $10,000.
Rachel Wilcutt, Lot 64, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $430,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 77, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence $428,530.
Virginia Skok, c/o Valeria Strafe and Diego Maldonado, 2436 Silver Oak St., pool, $56,000.
Timothy and Tina Tapp, 425 McIntyre St., deck, $5,000.
Rachel Wilcutt, Lot 81, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Ryan Renfro, 4462 Porter Pike, deck, $7,700.
Derrick and Kimberly Potter, 179 Shaker Mill Road, single-family residence, $300,000.
Audrey and John Lindsey, 9189 Ky. 185, storage shed, $5,000.
William and Lea Walker, 950 Castle Heights Road, storage shed, $6,500.
Banks and Patricia Crandell, 200 Delane Flora Road, garage, $20,000.
Amel Atic, 1306 Matlock Road, pool, $63,000.
Jonathan Norris, 447 H.T. Downing Road, single-family residence, $240,000.
Robert and Mindy Hirst, 271 Evergreen Court, garage, $35,000.
Josh and Adrienne Russell, 1549 Pondsville Kepler Road, manufactured home, $137,300.
JDA Construction, Lot 84, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $670,000.
HB Properties Group LLC, Lot 41, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $222,250.
HB Properties Group LLC, Lot 32, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $222,250.
Muhamer Becirovic, 630 Diamond Peak Drive, poolhouse, $40,000.
Thomas and Ginger Tomlinson, 771 H.E. Johnson Road, demolition, $5,000.
Justin and Christy Bush, 486 Collett Road, deck, $2,500.
SR Farms, 1550 Phillips Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Allen and Glenda Costellow, 1677 Goshen Church South Road, single-family residence, $500,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 186, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $369,585.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 213, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $240,000.
International Swam-inarayan Satsang Organization, 6085 Scottsville Road, religious/worship, $50,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 162, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $315,605.
Janice and Buddy Peebles, Lot 520, McCoy Place subdivision, pool, $30,000.
Rachel Wilcutt, Lot 61, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 152, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 153, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 154, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Nicholas Lane, Lot 22, Eagle Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $776,410.
Lori Lawrence, 229 Matlock Road, pool, $67,000.
Kaleb and Emily Thompson, 408 Dunn Moon Road, single-family residence addition, $35,000.
Chase and Elizabeth Vickery, 540 Aristides Drive, single-family residence addition, $17,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 631 Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 632, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lots 119, 120, 157, 158, 159, 240 and 241, McLellan Crossings subdivision, seven single-family residences each at a cost of $150,000.
Reba and Gilbert Boyd Jr., 612 Greenhill Road, manufactured home, $141,033.
Cory and Desiree Bryant, 3267 South Glen Gables Blvd., pavilion, $45,000.
Mohamed and Mirvat Jaber, 582 Rivergreen Lane, single-family residence remodel.
GMV Properties LLC, Lots 626 and 617 Northridge subdivision, two single-family residences each at a cost of $185,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lots 109, 110 and 111, McLellan Crossings subdivision, three single-family residences each at a cost of $150,000.
James and Jeanie Smith, Lot 6, Lake Ayre subdivision, fence.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 74, Dove Point subdivision, single-family residence, $595,525.
Jeffrey Powell, 712 Old Tram Road, storm damage (repair only), $15,000.
Jeffrey Powell, 712 Old Tram Road, storm damage (remodel), $85,000.
James and Doris Allen, Louie Meeks Road, agriculture building, $30,000.
Samija Hasanovic and Salim Dzebo, Lot 85, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 230, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $240,000.