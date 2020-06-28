Bowling Green
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling (Trident Properties, new fourplex), 903 Fair St., commercial building, $195,000.
Fireworks Inc. LLC (Dathan J. Cofer), 986 Victoria St., tent.
Witfix LLC, 1416 Clayton Court, residential building, $10,000.
Barry Dye, 43 Hightower Court, residential building, $500.
Roberts Construction LLC (C-Trace Flex LLC), 288 Cumberland Trace Road, commercial building, $75,000.
Signature Signs Inc. (Lanna Kilgore), 915 E. 10th Ave., sign.
Charles Deweese Construction, 1512 Single Tree Way, site work, $4,500.
Dennis and Dianne Meffert, 1524 Ridgeside Ave., residential building, $5,000.
Aqualand Pools & Spas, 3206 Vicksburg Court, pool, $55,000.
Barren River Renovations, 1769 Euclid Ave., residential building, $25,000.
Gentian Emini, 590 Moss Creek Ave., residential building, $200,000.
Charles Deweese Construction, 2520 Yuma Drive, site work, $2,300.
Wickman Construction Inc., 3119 Hunt Master Drive, residential building, $2,800.
