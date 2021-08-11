Bowling Green
Expedite the Diel (Truist), 2803 Scottsville Road, 2803 Scottsville Road, 1820 Scottsville Road, 2750 Nashville Road, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 1901 Russellville Road, 443 Park Road, 604 Three Springs Road, seven signs.
Karl Fischer, 107 Riverview Drive, site work, $2,000.
Harrison French & Associates (Slim Chickens, Houchens Food Group, new commercial building), 2899 Nashville Road, commercial building, $1,000,000.
Gary Trucking (Broadway United Methodist Church, demolition, single-family residence), 1344 Oliver St., demolition, $5,500.
Doug Martens Construction, 322 Club Court, Lot 11-6, residential building, $700,000.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling, 615 Oaklawn Way, Lot 4-2, residential building, $255,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, 2091 Moonbeam Court, Lot 42, residential building, $120,000.
Doug Martens Construction, 1055 Drakes Ridge Lane, Lot 3-2, residential building, $700,000.
Mike Sok (add patio roof), 525 Shore St., residential building, $1,500.
LMFB Properties (new pool within existing fence), 703 Nutwood St., pool, $40,000.
Titan Construction, 701 Cherry Blossom Court, Lot 43, residential building, $98,000.
Titan Construction, 705 Cherry Blossom Court, Lot 44, residential building, $98,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 613 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 208, residential building, $237,600.
Clayton Properties Group/Goodall Homes, 873 McFadin Station St., Lot 97, residential building, $123,912.
Clayton Properties Group/Goodall Homes, 912 McFadin Station Court, Lot 124, residential building, $123,912.
Goodall Homes, 913 McFadin Station Court, Lot 125, residential building, $133,842.
Clayton Properties/Goodall Homes, 890 McFadin Station St., Lot 93, residential building, $121,508.
Goodall Homes, 909 McFadin Station Court, Lot 126, residential building, $147,262.
Clayton Properties/Goodall Homes, 717 Cherry Blossom Court, Lot 109, residential building, $147,262.
Precision Contractors, 834 River Birch Court, Lot 112, residential building, $130,000.