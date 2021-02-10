Bowling Green
United Parcel Service, 2480 Russellville Road, site work, $152,213.
Erik Jorgensen, Architect (BG Real Estate Assoc. Inc., alter commercial interior), 410 Old Morgantown Road, commercial building, $225,000.
Gold Star Express LLC, 340 Mitch McConnell Way, commercial building, $150,000.
Neon Campus, 3000 Scottsville Road, sign.
BG Builders, 383 Cedar Run St., Lot 599, residential building, $95,000.
Terry Davis Construction, 833 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 6, residential building, $105,000.
Terry Davis Construction, 861 Irish Hill Court, Lot 22, residential building, $105,000.
M&N Construction, 225 W. 14th Ave., residential building, $4,500.
Scott & Ritter Inc. (City of Bowling Green), 1316 Old Louisville Road, demolition, $10,295.
Tim Eades, 427 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 571, residential building, $150,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, 874 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 36, residential building, $118,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, 874 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 36, residential building, $118,000.
Henson Contracting, 829 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 5, residential building, $120,000.
Henson Contracting, 821 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 4, residential building, $120,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.