Bowling Green
Stutzman Contracting, 1005 Ridgecrest Way, residential building, $20,000.
HSB Architects & Engineers (Morgan Stanley, alter commercial interior), 1945 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $90,800.
Design Builders, 921 Kensington Way, residential building, $92,000.
B.L. Bennett & Associates (The Hub Bistro, restrooms), 494 Hub Blvd., commercial building, $190,363.
B.L. Bennett & Associates (The Hub, Chandler Residential, building No. 4, band pavilion), commercial building, $49,175.
B.L. Bennett & Associates (The Hub, Chandler Residential, building No. 5, fireplace pavilion), 494 Hub Blvd., $70,300.
Vita Nova LLC (dispatch office and diesel shop), 4662 Russellville Road, Lot 2-2, commercial building, $460,000.
Plumbers Supply Co., 2321 Russellville Road, tent.
Jerry A. Botts Construction, 968 Threewood Circle, residential building, $40,000.
Greg Gary Trucking, 1204 E. 14th Ave., demolition, $4,500.
Hammer Homes LLC, 6575 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $100,000.
Stephen M. Bray, 117 Greyrock Drive, residential building, $55,000.
WAKY Signs (NAPA Auto Parts), 230 E. Sixth Ave., sign.
Reese Real Estate Bowling Green, 5433 Scottsville Road, site work, $308,500.
WAKY Signs, 360 E. Eighth Ave., sign.
A2Z Signs and More (Zip’s Car Wash), 453 Campbell Lane, sign.
Tim Brown, 1416 Magnolia St., residential building, $7,000.
Glam Nails & Spa, 1548 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary sign.
Premier Sign, 1731 Campbell Lane, sign.
Stewart Richey Con-struction (Bobby Anastario, alter commercial interior), 458 Century St., commercial building, $185,000.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel LLC, 346 Central Ave., site work, $1,612,718.
Boba Lounge Cafe, 1542 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary sign.
Sign Crafters Inc. (Ace Hardware Marketplace), 2706 Russellville Road, sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.