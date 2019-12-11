Bowling Green
Gloria and Robert Thomas, 2540 Nashville Road, three residential buildings each at a cost of $2,900.
Hometrak (Tai Nguyen, new four-plex), 216 Gayle Way, commercial building, $350,000.
Contracting Unlimited (The Local Press, new commercial building), 404 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $425,000.
Jeff Eimers, 1733 Greenview Lane, residential building, $30,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, 1311 Burr Oaks Court, residential building, $280,000.
Cornerstone Construction, 645 and 647 High St., two residential buildings each at a cost of $105,000.
Mike Measel Inc., 6533 Nashville Road, demolition, $25,000.
JB Electric, 1019 Clay St., sign.
Stewart Richey Construction (Cannon Automotive, add/alter commercial building), 210 Jody Richards Drive, commercial building, $550,000.
BNR Realty LLC, 775 Alders Cove St., residential building, $120,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 806 Sweet Bay Ave., residential building, $245,701.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 864 Star Ave., residential building, $253,510.
Sterling Fencing, 1509 Kirby Court, residential building, $1,500.
Go En Lian, 536 Constellation Drive, residential building, $800.
WAKY Signs (Kiddos), 1440 Campbell Lane, sign.
WAKY Signs (Lee Company), 5237 Nashville Road, sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 791 Lily St., Lot 99, residential building, $282,124.
Dim Pum Hung, 720 Shawnee Way, residential building, $950.
Intrigue Construction, 1411 Smallhouse Road, residential building, $10,000.
Signs Express (Lifeline Homecare), 1600 Scottsville Road, sign.
Wendy’s, 543 Duntov Way, 624 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 2638 Scottsville Road, 2648 Russellville Road, four temporary signs.
Musser Motor Sport, 705 E. 16th Ave., temporary sign.
McDonalds, 612 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary sign.
City of Bowling Green, 1001 College St., tent.
Warren County
Bruce and Mary Conley, 1658 Girkin Road, single-family residence remodel, $2,500.
Deborah Elizabeth and William Allan Price, Lot 36, Walnut Ridge, single-family residence addition, $50,000.
Christine and Keith Shotwell, 922 Girkin Road, barn, $40,000.
Lisa Vincent Watt, Lot 64, Hunters Crossing, garage, $15,000.
Donna Jean Mize, Lot 15, Farmgate, fence, $1,200.
J.S. Denton Revocable Trust, Lot 81, Ridgewood Estates, fence, $9,750.
Michael and Lisa Abell, 1034 Angelica St., fence, $6,500.
Lu Ann Surface, 147 Cleveland Drive, fence, $1,750.
Myron and Jennifer Jones, 8141 Nashville Road, sign, $4,700.
Robin Diane Gass Revocable Turst, Martinsville Ford Road, grading, $9,500.
Drakes Creek LLC and Dennis Meador, 1122 Whites Chapel Road, single-family residence, $80,000.
Robert and Joanne Ward, Lot 6, Springfield subdivision, fence, $1,800.
Matthew and Whitney Engle, Lot 101, Bailey’s Farm, fence, $6,200.
Barry and Caroline Stringfield, 1610 T.B. Hospital Road, carport, $1,000.
Sang Min Bailey, Lot 362, North Ridge, fence, $1,000.
Speedway SuperAmerica, 616 S. Main St., sign, $5,000.
Speedway SuperAmerica, 616 S. Main St., sign, $6,000.
Speedway SuperAmerica, 616 S. Main St., sign, $8,000.
Speedway SuperAmerica, 616 S. Main St., sign, $8,000.
Curtis Rafferty, 2371 Plano Road, sign, $2,035.
Curtis Rafferty, 2371 Plano Road, sign, $2,568.
Graham Builders LLC, Lot 48, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $190,000.
Graham Builders LLC, Lot 41, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $148,000.
John and Emilie Young, 107 Sunset Ave., single-family residence, $10,000.
John and Emilie Young, 111 Sunset Ave., single-family residence, $120,000.
Titan Construction, Lot 194, McKinney Farms, single-family residence, $105,000.
Titan Construction, Lot 170, McKinney Farms, single-family residence, $105,000.
James and Brenda Gildersleeve, Lots 73 and 74, Bluegrass Meadows, garage, $18,500.
Harlan Construction, Lot 2, Matlock Farms, single-family residence, $350,000.
Shekar Suman and Avinash Aravantagi, Lot 55-2, Rivergreen, in-ground pool, $100,000.
Jeremy and Deidre Carroll, Lot 7-1, Price Family Farm, in-ground pool, $45,000.
Christine and Walter Sadler III, 521 H.E. Johnson Road, single-family residence, $325,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 206, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $245,000.
Ronald and Deborah Roddy, 336 Clifty Hollow Road, garage, $5,700.
Kenneth Willoughby, Lot 52, Lake Ayre Estates, storage shed, $5,000.
John and Deann Buchanan, 2215 Mount Victor Lane, in-ground pool, $32,000.
Jason and Melissa Smith, 407 Beckham Road, single-family residence, $325,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 43, Windsor Trace, single-family residence, $185,000.
Za and Justin Lian and Sal Penglianmang, 678 Penns Chapel Road, barn, $5,000.
Tom and Amanda Goodworth, 862 South McElwain Road, single-family residence, $350,000.
Tom and Amanda Goodworth, 862 South McElwain Road, workshop, $30,000.
Tom and Amanda Goodworth, 862 South McElwain Road, poolhouse, $40,000.
Michael and Lorie Hensley, Lot 184, The Summit, in-ground pool, $49,400.
Nancy and Tai Nguyen, Lot 93, Kelly Heights, fence, $2,000.
Rob Jones Construction LLC, Lot 29, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
Rob Jones Construction LLC, Lot 30, Stuart Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
Roy and Tracey Henderson, Lot 7, Morris Meadows, garage addition, $5,000.
Warren and Marjorie Weeks, 111 Main St., garage addition, $5,000.
Marcus Stacker, 747 Beckham Road, garage, $18,500.
Debbie Bowles and Chad Dismon, 1043 Richpond Rockfield Road, barn, $50,000.
Raymond and Cynthia Hendren, Lot 48, Summit subdivision, pergola, $12,400.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 512, Northridge, single-family residence, $100,000.
Jeffery and Stacey Rose, Lot 52, Meadowwood Estates, garage addition, $45,000.
Michael and Alice Hoots, 1933 Benleo Road, barn addition, $11,000.
Motley Trading LLC, 293 Collett Road, single-family residence, $235,000.
John Irvin III and Kathy Garvin Seigler, 236 Beech Bend Road, single-family residence addition, $490,000.
Southern Design & Build, Lot 61, Mackenzie Meadows, single-family residence, $210,000.
Adam and Lauren Marley, 1200 Ben Thomas Road, single-family residence addition, $170,000.
Wayne Park, 2024 Detour Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Roger and Shelia Marsh, Lot 7, Silver Springs, storage shed, $5,000.
Nicholas and Ellen Alford, Lot 79, Shamrock Acres, covered patio, $6,800.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 2, Kingston Pointe, single-family residence, $140,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 3, Kingston Pointe, single-family residence, $145,000.
Tiffany and Mark Perdue, Lot 507, Walnut Ridge, covered patio, $22,000.
Wes and Rachelle Sanford, Lot 210, North Ridge, garage, $17,000.
