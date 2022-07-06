Warren County
General Steel Crane & Rigging, 1646 Morgantown Road, sign, $2,300.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 77, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $280,010.
Darrin and Shelly Champagne, 687 Hunts Bend Road, workshop, $20,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 17, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $380,350.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 171, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $368,105.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 199, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $330,780.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 191, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $348,035.
Gemini Homes Inc., Lot 19, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $650,000.
Amanda Aspley, 2442 Silver Oak Street, pool, $60,000.
Nihad Hajdarevic, 832 Mount Rainier Drive, pool, $38,500.
Darrell and Chesa Alvey, 890 Stump Bluff Road, pool, $8,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 209, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $275,940.
Michael and Crystal Bratcher, 3048 Yearling Ave., garage, $45,000.
Bilal Qamar, 125 Westwood Ave., single-family residence addition (garage), $18,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 100, McClellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Amanda Rhea Webb, Lot 1, Shirley Snodgrass subdivision, single-family residence, $100,000.
K&J Holdings LLC, Lot 237, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $145,000.
K&J Holdings LLC, Lot 239, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $145,000.
Brandon Lee Owen, 495 St. Cloud Court, storage shed, $5,000.
Jeffrey Ladon Carson, 514 Sledge Road, single-family residence, $310,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., 8635 Sandy Creek Court, garage, $60,000.
Terry M. Hale Trust and Brenda A. Hale Trust, 4209 Glasgow Road, garage, $71,600.
Lindsey Peden, 131 September Lakes Way, single-family residence addition (covered deck/patio/porch, $50,000.
Brian Hymer Contracting, Lot 1, Crabtree Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $320,000.
Prudence and John Schmidt Jr., 3671 Plano Road, pool, $9,000.
James and Stacia Washer, 2210 Browning Road, storm damage/accessory structure, $90,000.
Kyle Skinner and Scott Ciara, 121 Rembrandt Court, single-family residence addition, $50,000.
Howe Construction LLC, 3172 Gable Ridge Lane, garage, $126,750.
Howe Construction LLC, 3172 Gable Ridge Lane, pool, $50,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, 9422 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $400,000.
Bristow Church of Christ, 6488 Louisville Road, paving, $32,800.
Douglas Michael Thompson Sr., 310 Ella Way, covered deck/patio/porch, $13,000.
Ben and Holly Kroutil, 10352 Morgantown Road, single-family residence, $362,000.
Luke Pyles, Lot 68, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $550,000.
The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 23, Eagle Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $605,000.
Susan Blanchard, Lot 13, Eagle Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $500,000.
Alex Carson, 5245 Glen Lily Road, garage, $3,000.
Ricky and Rhonda Gearlds, 107 October Glory Court, single-family residence, $35,500.
Jerry and Jennie Eakles, 744 Browning Road, single-family residence, $280,000.
Banks and Patricia Crandell, 200 Delane Flora Road, single-family residence addition (garage), $10,000.
LJ2 Construction LLC, Lot 212, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $187,636.
JDA Construction, Lot 79, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $525,000.
Stevie and Wendell Cherry, 585 Clark Circle, storm damage (repair only), $30,000.
Jason Humble, 2081 Old Scottsville Road, garage, $50,000.
Omar Alrawi, Lot 71, Legacy Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Jason Klett, 463 Raleigh Wilson Drive, storage shed, $2,000.
Armin Ahmetovic, Lot 12, Briar Creek subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Amber and Philipp Schmidt, 646 Diamond Peak Drive, pool, $67,154.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 279, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $296,000.
Mark Capps, 1628 Cave Mill Road, fence.
Kentucky Outdoor Advertising Inc., 6414 Louisville Road, sign, $40,000.
Harlan Construction, Lot 241, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $500,000.
Wade Cole, 5081 Gotts Hydro Road, single-family residence addition, $65,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC, 7168 Russellville Road, demolition, $10,000.
Jennifer Houk and Brandy Close, 980 Morgantown Road, sign, $900.
Michael and Kathy Porter, Lot 2, Jerry Miller subdivision, single-family residence, $375,000.
Jeffery and Victoria Brashear, 162 Rockfield Church Road, single-family residence addition, $25,000.
Hughes Construction Services LLC, Lot 172, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $270,000.
Hughes Construction Services LLC, Lot 173, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Larry and Anita Ground, 1440 Beckham Road, single-family residence remodel, $25,000.
Larry and Anita Ground, 1440 Beckham Road, storage shed, $2,000.
Ricky and Rhonda Gearlds, 107 October Glory Court, pool barrier, $2,300.
Williams Construction, Lot 54, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $250,000.
Jesse and Virginia Harmon, 195 Greenbriar Road, pool, $2,000.
Janice and Lawrence Kelley, 445 Cox Thomas Road, pool, $50,000.
George and Carol Hampton, 647 Benleo Road, single-family residence, $23,000.
Kevin Yaden, 11760 Louisville Road, garage, $35,000.
Grace Essandoh and Michael Nkansah, Lot 85, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.
Wisniewski Properties, 2523 Abby Court, single-family residence remodel, $80,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC, 286 Penns Chapel Road, $130,000.
Barbara Wilson, 2127 Highland Church Road, storage shed, $11,000.
Bryan and Alison Sergent, 1150 Barrington Drive, pool, $40,000.
Do Ester, 2812 Brahman Circle, fence.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 10513 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 10485 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $140,000.
Matthew Todd Napier, 536 Hill Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Richpond Baptist Church, 200 Brad Ave., sign, $70,000.
Joshua Keith Biggs, 13114 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, pool, $102,000.
Christie and John Kennedy Jr., 8656 Drakes Blvd., fence.
Tom Duffy, 327 Nash Stone Court, pool, $75,900.
Tom Duffy, 327 Nash Stone Court, fence.
Mike Jordan, 1899 Porter Pike short-term rental, $25,000.
Clint and Kim Harbison, 396 Claypool Alvaton Road, agriculture building, $45,000.
Michael Roddy and Linda Whalen, manufactured home, $140,800.
Ross and Lynn Case, 1477 Little Beaver Creek Road, single-family residence, $95,000.
Tarik Turkovic, 540 West Villa Drive, storage shed, $5,000.
Lance and Sherry Alford, 348 Old Drake Temperance Road, single-family residence, $260,000.
Lee Mason Turner, 441 St. Cloud Court, storage shed, $5,500.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, 521 Labrador Drive, single-family residence, $125,000.
Kathy and Roy Chapman Sr., 670 C.W. Moore Road, pool, $500.
Lynda Minton, 4068 Bristow Road, demolition, $15,000.
Innovatas Construction Group, Lot 8, Kingston Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Phillip and Diane Payne, 591 TB Hospital Road, manufactured home, $6,000.
Coy and Jennifer Allen, 131 Plainfield Way, single-family residence addition, $100,000.
Jennifer Gail Ballance, 13367 Louisville Road, short-term rental.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 143, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 144, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Jeremy and Elizabeth Maynard, 508 Marblegate Circle, garage, $25,000.
Lian Juni, 193 Charlotte Drive, pool, $1,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 57, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $275,000.
Foundation Christian Academy Inc., 2480 Three Springs Road, pavilion, $25,000.
Mark and Lisa Wilhite, Lot 107, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $474,000.
Brittany Grace Austin, 943 Jackson Bridge Road, pool, $10,000.
Bowling Green
Jennifer Franklin (new single-family residence), 2440 Stonebridge Lane, residential building, $250,000.
Jagoe Homes, 904 Anise Lane, Lot 183, residential building, $286,435.
Jagoe Homes, 770 Lily St., Lot 137, residential building, $340,740.
Jagoe Homes, 936 Anise Lane, Lot 175, residential building, $272,065.
Jagoe Homes, 811 Lily St., Lot 10, residential building, $319,435.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel LLC (Warren County Road Department), 1425 Ky. 185, commercial building, $2,746,682.
Jagoe Homes, 649 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 199, residential building, $290,795.
Don Langley, 884 Broadway Ave., sign.
Damira Nihad (add to single-family residence, room and patio), 743 Park Hills St., residential building, $25,700.
Akins Construction (new commercial storage building, Three Springs Storage, Building 13), 1210 Three Springs Road, commercial building, $235,206.
BL Bennett & Associates, 541 Hub Blvd., site work, $300,000.
Greg Gary Trucking (single-family residence demolition, storm damage), 907 Logan Way, demolition, $8,900.
BL Bennett & Associates, 599 Cooksey Lane, Lot 1-2, site work, $500,000.
J&J Excavation & Concrete LLC, 3975 Louisville Road, site work, $279,065.
Tristar Transport DBA Premier Sign (Kroger), 711 Campbell Lane, sign.
Wayne Price (single-family residence patio addition), 2051 Spring Lakes Circle, residential building, $250.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction, 5421 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $200,000.
A&K Construction Inc. (Huck’s), 306 Morgantown Road, commercial buildling, $200,150.
Premier Contracting (BGIMP, alter commercial interior), 615 E. Seventh Ave., $20,500.
Brocks Construction (Broadway United Methodist Church, alter commercial interior), 5609 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $52,000.
Liberty Financial, 2187 Gary Farm Blvd., sign.
Liberty Financial, 544 Lovers Lane, sign.
Jagoe Homes, 587 Big Leaf Court, Lot 214, residential building, $419,500.
Precision Contractors, 256 Townsend Way, Lot 118, residential building, $240,000.
Jagoe Homes, 722 Kobus St., Lot 151, residential building, $336,615.
Discount Fireworks, 1202 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, tent.
Jason Smith Construction (Byrider BG, alter commercial interior), 2210 Russellville Road, commercial building, $120,000.
Miguel Garcia (single-family residence patio addition with roof), 5427 Hackberry Way, residential building, $3,800.