Warren County

General Steel Crane & Rigging, 1646 Morgantown Road, sign, $2,300.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 77, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $280,010.

Darrin and Shelly Champagne, 687 Hunts Bend Road, workshop, $20,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 17, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $380,350.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 171, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $368,105.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 199, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $330,780.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 191, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $348,035.

Gemini Homes Inc., Lot 19, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $650,000.

Amanda Aspley, 2442 Silver Oak Street, pool, $60,000.

Nihad Hajdarevic, 832 Mount Rainier Drive, pool, $38,500.

Darrell and Chesa Alvey, 890 Stump Bluff Road, pool, $8,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 209, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $275,940.

Michael and Crystal Bratcher, 3048 Yearling Ave., garage, $45,000.

Bilal Qamar, 125 Westwood Ave., single-family residence addition (garage), $18,000.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 100, McClellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.

Amanda Rhea Webb, Lot 1, Shirley Snodgrass subdivision, single-family residence, $100,000.

K&J Holdings LLC, Lot 237, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $145,000.

K&J Holdings LLC, Lot 239, McKinney Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $145,000.

Brandon Lee Owen, 495 St. Cloud Court, storage shed, $5,000.

Jeffrey Ladon Carson, 514 Sledge Road, single-family residence, $310,000.

Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., 8635 Sandy Creek Court, garage, $60,000.

Terry M. Hale Trust and Brenda A. Hale Trust, 4209 Glasgow Road, garage, $71,600.

Lindsey Peden, 131 September Lakes Way, single-family residence addition (covered deck/patio/porch, $50,000.

Brian Hymer Contracting, Lot 1, Crabtree Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $320,000.

Prudence and John Schmidt Jr., 3671 Plano Road, pool, $9,000.

James and Stacia Washer, 2210 Browning Road, storm damage/accessory structure, $90,000.

Kyle Skinner and Scott Ciara, 121 Rembrandt Court, single-family residence addition, $50,000.

Howe Construction LLC, 3172 Gable Ridge Lane, garage, $126,750.

Howe Construction LLC, 3172 Gable Ridge Lane, pool, $50,000.

Shamrock Homes LLC, 9422 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $400,000.

Bristow Church of Christ, 6488 Louisville Road, paving, $32,800.

Douglas Michael Thompson Sr., 310 Ella Way, covered deck/patio/porch, $13,000.

Ben and Holly Kroutil, 10352 Morgantown Road, single-family residence, $362,000.

Luke Pyles, Lot 68, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $550,000.

The Jones Company of KY II LLC, Lot 23, Eagle Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $605,000.

Susan Blanchard, Lot 13, Eagle Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $500,000.

Alex Carson, 5245 Glen Lily Road, garage, $3,000.

Ricky and Rhonda Gearlds, 107 October Glory Court, single-family residence, $35,500.

Jerry and Jennie Eakles, 744 Browning Road, single-family residence, $280,000.

Banks and Patricia Crandell, 200 Delane Flora Road, single-family residence addition (garage), $10,000.

LJ2 Construction LLC, Lot 212, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $187,636.

JDA Construction, Lot 79, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $525,000.

Stevie and Wendell Cherry, 585 Clark Circle, storm damage (repair only), $30,000.

Jason Humble, 2081 Old Scottsville Road, garage, $50,000.

Omar Alrawi, Lot 71, Legacy Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.

Jason Klett, 463 Raleigh Wilson Drive, storage shed, $2,000.

Armin Ahmetovic, Lot 12, Briar Creek subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.

Amber and Philipp Schmidt, 646 Diamond Peak Drive, pool, $67,154.

Western Homes LLC, Lot 279, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $296,000.

Mark Capps, 1628 Cave Mill Road, fence.

Kentucky Outdoor Advertising Inc., 6414 Louisville Road, sign, $40,000.

Harlan Construction, Lot 241, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $500,000.

Wade Cole, 5081 Gotts Hydro Road, single-family residence addition, $65,000.

Gemstone Property Development LLC, 7168 Russellville Road, demolition, $10,000.

Jennifer Houk and Brandy Close, 980 Morgantown Road, sign, $900.

Jennifer Houk and Brandy Close, 980 Morgantown Road, $900.

Michael and Kathy Porter, Lot 2, Jerry Miller subdivision, single-family residence, $375,000.

Jeffery and Victoria Brashear, 162 Rockfield Church Road, single-family residence addition, $25,000.

Hughes Construction Services LLC, Lot 172, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $270,000.

Hughes Construction Services LLC, Lot 173, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.

Larry and Anita Ground, 1440 Beckham Road, single-family residence remodel, $25,000.

Larry and Anita Ground, 1440 Beckham Road, storage shed, $2,000.

Ricky and Rhonda Gearlds, 107 October Glory Court, pool barrier, $2,300.

Williams Construction, Lot 54, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $250,000.

Jesse and Virginia Harmon, 195 Greenbriar Road, pool, $2,000.

Janice and Lawrence Kelley, 445 Cox Thomas Road, pool, $50,000.

George and Carol Hampton, 647 Benleo Road, single-family residence, $23,000.

Kevin Yaden, 11760 Louisville Road, garage, $35,000.

Grace Essandoh and Michael Nkansah, Lot 85, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $450,000.

Wisniewski Properties, 2523 Abby Court, single-family residence remodel, $80,000.

Blevins & Blevins LLC, 286 Penns Chapel Road, $130,000.

Barbara Wilson, 2127 Highland Church Road, storage shed, $11,000.

Bryan and Alison Sergent, 1150 Barrington Drive, pool, $40,000.

Do Ester, 2812 Brahman Circle, fence.

Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 10513 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $140,000.

Mark Douglas Construction LLC, 10485 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, single-family residence, $140,000.

Matthew Todd Napier, 536 Hill Road, single-family residence, $200,000.

Richpond Baptist Church, 200 Brad Ave., sign, $70,000.

Joshua Keith Biggs, 13114 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, pool, $102,000.

Christie and John Kennedy Jr., 8656 Drakes Blvd., fence.

Tom Duffy, 327 Nash Stone Court, pool, $75,900.

Tom Duffy, 327 Nash Stone Court, fence.

Mike Jordan, 1899 Porter Pike short-term rental, $25,000.

Clint and Kim Harbison, 396 Claypool Alvaton Road, agriculture building, $45,000.

Michael Roddy and Linda Whalen, manufactured home, $140,800.

Ross and Lynn Case, 1477 Little Beaver Creek Road, single-family residence, $95,000.

Tarik Turkovic, 540 West Villa Drive, storage shed, $5,000.

Lance and Sherry Alford, 348 Old Drake Temperance Road, single-family residence, $260,000.

Lee Mason Turner, 441 St. Cloud Court, storage shed, $5,500.

Phil Brown Construction LLC, 521 Labrador Drive, single-family residence, $125,000.

Kathy and Roy Chapman Sr., 670 C.W. Moore Road, pool, $500.

Lynda Minton, 4068 Bristow Road, demolition, $15,000.

Innovatas Construction Group, Lot 8, Kingston Pointe subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.

Phillip and Diane Payne, 591 TB Hospital Road, manufactured home, $6,000.

Coy and Jennifer Allen, 131 Plainfield Way, single-family residence addition, $100,000.

Jennifer Gail Ballance, 13367 Louisville Road, short-term rental.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 143, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 144, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.

Jeremy and Elizabeth Maynard, 508 Marblegate Circle, garage, $25,000.

Lian Juni, 193 Charlotte Drive, pool, $1,000.

Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 57, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $275,000.

Foundation Christian Academy Inc., 2480 Three Springs Road, pavilion, $25,000.

Mark and Lisa Wilhite, Lot 107, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $474,000.

Brittany Grace Austin, 943 Jackson Bridge Road, pool, $10,000.

Bowling Green

Jennifer Franklin (new single-family residence), 2440 Stonebridge Lane, residential building, $250,000.

Jagoe Homes, 904 Anise Lane, Lot 183, residential building, $286,435.

Jagoe Homes, 770 Lily St., Lot 137, residential building, $340,740.

Jagoe Homes, 936 Anise Lane, Lot 175, residential building, $272,065.

Jagoe Homes, 811 Lily St., Lot 10, residential building, $319,435.

Scott, Murphy & Daniel LLC (Warren County Road Department), 1425 Ky. 185, commercial building, $2,746,682.

Jagoe Homes, 649 Big Leaf Ave., Lot 199, residential building, $290,795.

Don Langley, 884 Broadway Ave., sign.

Damira Nihad (add to single-family residence, room and patio), 743 Park Hills St., residential building, $25,700.

Akins Construction (new commercial storage building, Three Springs Storage, Building 13), 1210 Three Springs Road, commercial building, $235,206.

BL Bennett & Associates, 541 Hub Blvd., site work, $300,000.

Greg Gary Trucking (single-family residence demolition, storm damage), 907 Logan Way, demolition, $8,900.

BL Bennett & Associates, 599 Cooksey Lane, Lot 1-2, site work, $500,000.

J&J Excavation & Concrete LLC, 3975 Louisville Road, site work, $279,065.

Tristar Transport DBA Premier Sign (Kroger), 711 Campbell Lane, sign.

Wayne Price (single-family residence patio addition), 2051 Spring Lakes Circle, residential building, $250.

Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction, 5421 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $200,000.

A&K Construction Inc. (Huck’s), 306 Morgantown Road, commercial buildling, $200,150.

Premier Contracting (BGIMP, alter commercial interior), 615 E. Seventh Ave., $20,500.

Brocks Construction (Broadway United Methodist Church, alter commercial interior), 5609 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $52,000.

Liberty Financial, 2187 Gary Farm Blvd., sign.

Liberty Financial, 544 Lovers Lane, sign.

Jagoe Homes, 587 Big Leaf Court, Lot 214, residential building, $419,500.

Precision Contractors, 256 Townsend Way, Lot 118, residential building, $240,000.

Jagoe Homes, 722 Kobus St., Lot 151, residential building, $336,615.

Discount Fireworks, 1202 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, tent.

Jason Smith Construction (Byrider BG, alter commercial interior), 2210 Russellville Road, commercial building, $120,000.

Miguel Garcia (single-family residence patio addition with roof), 5427 Hackberry Way, residential building, $3,800.