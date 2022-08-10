Building permits Aug 10, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenJones Co. of Ky. (alter interior, detached garage), 1228 N. Sunrise Drive, residential building, $88,000.BBD Corp. (add/alter single-family residence), 526 Cherokee Drive, residential building, $240,000.Ligata LLC (new eight-plex apartments, storm rebuild), 137 Hillridge Court, commercial building, $800,000. Barry Dye (deck addition around pool), 43 Hightower Court, residential building, $7,000.Michael Doyel, 1608 Single Tree Way, site work, $7,500.Louis McCoy, 1241 Lois Lane, site work, $2,000.Saveya Landscape (remove and replace deck), 1750 Cave Mill Road, commercial building, $12,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLogan Aluminum to embark on $249.8 million expansion projectMore players getting involved in Lost River Cave suds investigationRoberta GrimesWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsDonald Wenning SchardeinKenneth Lee BurchCharges against three men in Hart slaying go to grand juryLogan father charged with killing sonDillard Road subdivision plan OK'dBG man pleads guilty to role in drive-by shooting Images Videos State News Candidate posts bond for recount of primary results Former Justice Cabinet secretary, lawmaker charged with rape Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records Semifinalists named for Kentucky Teacher of the Year award National News AP News Summary at 12:58 a.m. EDT Trump-backed Levy wins GOP Senate primary in Connecticut Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit to be heard by LA jury AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Today in History: August 10, Ruth Bader Ginsburg sworn in POLITICAL NEWS Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races Walz and Jensen set in Minn. governor race; Schultz advances Takeaways: Johnson vs. Barnes in Wisconsin, narrow Squad win Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers Omar ekes out House primary win over centrist in Minnesota Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView