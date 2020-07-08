Bowling Green
Signarama Elizabethtown (Supreme Lending), 1411 Scottsville Road.
Neon Campus, 651 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Isaiah King (Gasper Brewing Co., alter commercial interior, change of use), 302 State St., commercial building, $11,000.
Newco Construction of America Inc. (Walmart), 150 Walton Ave., commercial building, $8,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 823 Lily St., residential building, $257,905.
BL Bennett & Associates (The Hub), 563 Hub Blvd., commercial building, $4,152,406.
Wickman Construction (Kevin Croslin, office/home), commercial building, $85,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, 1907 Twilight Ave., residential building, $154,400.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, 1913 Twilight Ave., residential building, $154,400.
Sign Crafters, 709 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Marlin’s Furniture (Neon Campus Inc.), 3570 Louisville Road, sign.
Signs Express (Aime Advisors), 701 Dishman Lane extension, sign.
Moran Properties LLC, 2091 Chesapeake Drive, residential building, $52,000.
Tim and Amanda Brooks, 416 South Way, residential building, $1,500.
Warren County
April Carroll and Dana Gayle Carroll, 1958 Claypool Boyce Road, above-ground pool, $7,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 206, McKinney Farms, single-family residence, $105,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 207, McKinney Farms, single-family residence, $105,000.
Daniel and Kelly Bryant, 140 Moats Lane, in-ground pool, $30,000.
Daniel and Kelly Bryant, 140 Moats Lane, fence, $10,000.
Jarod and Tracy Metzger, Lot 3, James C. Hudson property, barn, $26,500.
Jonathan Taylor, 330 Glenmore Road, garage, $20,000.
Theodore and Debra Wells, Lot 130, South Glen Gables, in-ground pool, $45,514.
Adila Husic and Elvis Okanovic, 1030 Timbercrest Court, single-family residence, $650,000.
Dennis and Robbie Hymer, Lot 176, McKinney Farms, single-family residence, $150,000.
Jessica Crump and Russell Anderson, Lot 5, Owens Saw Mill Inc. property, fence, $5,000.
Jessica Crump and Russell Anderson, Lot 5, Owens Saw Mill Inc. property, barn addition, $1,000.
Taylor and Jordan Daughrity, Lot 484, Northridge subdivision, fence, $3,000.
Jacob and Kayla Behnke, 525 Greenville Bays Fork Road, in-ground pool, $45,000.
Kevin and Hannah Taylor, Lot 2, Pamela Lauren Simmons and Amanda Shea Guy property, single-family residence, $315,000.
Patricia and Elizabeth McDowell, Lot 4, Glodjo property, barn addition, $16,800.
Linda Booth, Lot 176, McCoy Place, fence, $5,500.
RMC Holdings LLC, 753 and 739 Girkin Road, two single-family residences each at a cost of $130,000.
RMC Holdings LLC, Lot 8, Matthew Hardy subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
William and Debra Pollock, 11011 Alvaton Road, garage, $38,000.
Troy and Kristie Drake, Lot 29, Cools Springs Farm, above-ground pool, $6,500.
William and Deborah Price, Lot 36, Walnut Ridge, single-family residence, $46,000.
John and Melinda Houghton, Lot 85, Belle Haven, in-ground pool, $40,000.
Alija Alemic, Lot 60, September Lakes, in-ground pool, $37,000.
Mike and Denise Cornelius, Lot 209, Hidden River Estates, in-ground pool, $30,000.
Robert and Beth Ann Lawrence, McGinnis Road, barn, $12,000.
Heather and James Davenport, Lot 26 Stuart Farm, fence, $6,900.
Randolph and Denise Richey, 4004 Fuqua Road, above-ground pool, $10,000.
Randolph and Denise Richey, 4004 Fuqua Road, deck, $10,000.
Grant and Shauna Wilson, 5730 Cemetery Road, in-ground pool, $41,000.
Kasey King and Donald Scott Jr., Lot 13, Kingston Pointe, porch addition, $4,800.
Patrick and Elizabeth McDowell, 1664 Antioch Church Road, storage shed, $600.
Kasey and Donald Scott Jr., Lot 13, Kingston Pointe, poolhouse, $10,000.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 97, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $113,392.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 110, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $125,900.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 115, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $114,611.
Vicki Decker, Lot 236, Hidden River Estates, in-ground pool, $20,000.
Joseph and Caitlyn Traughber, Lot 97, The Summit, in-ground pool, $70,000.
Donald and Robin Cassady, 2861 Matlock Old Union Road, above-ground pool, $5,100.
KB Fuels Inc., 10053 Alvaton Road, mercantile, $1,018,000.
James and Karen Wright, 552 Herchel Lucas Road, single-family residence, $25,000.
Doug and Carrie Arnold, Lot 1, The Trace at Bays Fork, fence, $10,000.
Christopher and Callie Gerhardt, Lot 65, Drakes Ridge, in-ground pool, $50,000.
Christopher and Callie Gerhardt, Lot 65, Drakes Ridge, fence, $3,000.
Charles Drew, 2732 Detour Road, single-family residence, $275,000.
Nathaniel and Hannah Yocum, Lot 1, Walter Jenkins subdivision, single-family residence, $38,000.
EB Rental LLC, Lot 236, The Summit, single-family residence, $340,000.
Jessie and Gary Nash, Lot 92, McKinney Farms, above-ground pool, $7,000.
Home Maintenance Solutions Inc., Lot 14, Pioneer Village, single-family residence, $175,000.
Thomas and Shelly Panzieri, Lot 125, Coalition Estates, garage, $13,000.
Stacy Absher and Chryon Green, 1718 Alvaton Greenhill Road, above-ground pool, $1,200.
Seth Keown, Lot 98, Northridge, fence, $1,800.
Brian and Kathryn Melancon, 481 Carter Road, above-ground pool, $4,500.
Stephen Eugene Harris II, 127 Mark Trail, above-ground pool, $400.
Jessie and Gary Nash, Lot 92, McKinney Farms, fence, $3,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lots 108, 123, 140, 132, 121 and 126, Weatherstone, six single-family residences each at a cost of $125,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc., Lots 551-554, Northridge, four single-family residences each at a cost of $100,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 616, Northridge, single-family residence, $105,000.
Mark and Miranda Curtis, Lot 2, Willard Willis subdivision, garage addition, $30,000.
3D Builders Inc., Lot 60, Legacy Pointe, single-family residence, $160,000.
Shelly Davis, Lot 67, Ivan Downs, fence, $4,000.
Angel and Ottis Glass Jr., 902 Roger Cole Road, above-ground pool, $5,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 17, The Heritage, single-family residence, $180,000.
Woodland Station Development LLC, Lots 22, 21 and 11, Stuart Farm subdivision, three single-family residences each at a cost of $180,000.
Joseph and Emmy Gott, 4496 Porter Pike, above-ground pool, $7,500.
Joseph and Emmy Gott, 4496 Porter Pike, deck, $7,500.
Chris Leptinsky, Lot 67, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $140,000.
J. Allen Builders, Lot 610, 611 and 612 Northridge, three single-family residences each at cost of $100,000.
Stephen and Tonya Chaffin, 390 Cedar Hill Road, in-ground pool, $16,000.
KB Fuels Inc., 10053 Alvaton Road, grading, $1,018,629.
Misty Cable and Joseph Hughes, Lot 10, Hidden River Estates, garage, $38,000.
Misty Cable and Joseph Hughes, Lot 10, Hidden River Estates, paving, $5,000.
Larry Michael Lee, Lot 11, Hillwood Estates, above-ground pool, $450.
Lori Jones and Kenneth Douglas, 2144 Boyce Fairview Road, accessory apartment, $9,000.
Christopher and Mary Hammer, 609 Hunts Bend Road, deck, $5,700.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 6, Windsor Trace Farms, single-family residence, $140,000.
Roger and Shelia Marsh, Lot 7, Silver Springs, enclosed deck/patio/porch, $16,000.
Hany and Sydni Elhubishi, 2626 Trammel Bend Lane, single-family residence, $310,000.
Matthew and Michelle Imbierowicz, Lot 523, Hidden River Estates, single-family residence, $45,000.
Aung Thang and Cing Niang Hwai, Lot 88, Springhurst, covered porch, $1,500.
Dal Zam Khan and Than Myint Myint, Lot 129, Bailey’s Farm, fence, $3,500.
William Harrison and Devin Smith, Lot 536, Northridge, covered patio, $4,700.
Brad and Megan Schargorodski, Lot 155, McCoy Place, pergola, $2,000.
Richard and Sharon Herrington, 234 Hays Lodge Road, single-family residence, $36,000.
William Brent Wilson, Lot 2, Helen Thornton Estate subdivision, in-ground pool, $43,000.
REC Development, 950 Castle Heights Road, single-family residence, $199,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, 3232 South Oak St., single-family residence, $140,000.
Tony Henon Construction, Lot 140, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $350,000.
James and Ashley Rimington, Lot 30, Plano Estates, above-ground pool, $ 20,000.
Christopher and Amanda Hankins, 11292 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, in-ground pool, $45,800.
Mark and Lynn Fotia, 6968 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, barn, $4,500.
James Pruett, 250 Clarence Odell Road, barn, $15,000.
Kevin and Ziza Kirk, 1497 Saturn Way, above-ground pool, $21,000.
Bajazit and Rahila Huremovic, Lot 236, Hunters Crossing, garage, $30,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 7, Girkin Woods subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.
Shadwick and Meagan Simmons, Lot 2, Drakes Ridge, in-ground pool, $19,650.
Zomi Agape Church Inc., 558 Blue Level Road, storage shed, $18,000.
Robert and Kim Skipper, 920 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, garage, $65,000.
Kerri Gragg and Michael Clem, Lot 23, Deer Valley, in-ground pool, $32,500.
Harka and Shyam Tamang, Lot 7, Shamrock Acres, fence, $3,000.
Johnnie and Pamela Howard, 324 E. Fourth St., single-family residence, $97,919.99.
Eric and Kimberly Frank, Lot 7, Pleasant Valley, business, $9,800.
Vernon Massey, 691 Loving Road, single-family residence, $30,000.
Bobby and Alice Miller, 1404 Blue Level Providence Road, garage, $3,000.
Warren and Dawn Fields, 1840 Detour Road, covered porch, $8,000.
Keith and Tisha Williams, Lot 1, Windland Estates, storage shed, $2,700.
Keith and Tisha Williams, Lot 1, Windland Estates, fence, $1,300.
