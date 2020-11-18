Bowling Green
Booth Properties (Lynnwood Apart-ments, new eight-plex, Lot 342, Building 6), 865 Lynnwood Way, commercial building, $482,000.
Patricia Gutierrez (La Conchita Bakery, alter commercial interior, change of use), 1391 Morgantown Road, commercial building, $23,000.
Ken Brown/Design Inc. (Wendy’s of Bowling Green, alter exterior and interior), 624 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, commercial building, $350,000.
Arco National Construction (Dollar General Bowling Green, new commercial warehouse storage building), 208 Technology Way, commercial building, $27,367,090.
Modesto R. Murillo (carport), 626 Glen Lily Road, residential building, $1,808.
M. Norris Con-struction, 661 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 34, residential building, $140,000.
M. Norris Con-struction, 665 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 35, residential building, $140,000.
BM Projects LLC (add/alter porch), 646 Wakefield St., residential building, $6,000.
Precision Contractors, 809 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 2, residential building, $105,000.
Precision Contractors, 898 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 18, residential building, $105,000.
Alderson Homes, 787 River Birch Road, Lot 73, residential building, $162,000.
Alderson Homes, 783 River Birch Road, Lot 74, residential building, $162,000.
Stewart-Richey Con-struction (Red Bull Distribution, Suite C, alter commercial interior), 275 Central Ave., commercial building, $200,000.
Oscar Ramirez Nunez (add to single-family residence, covered back porch), 1309 Audubon Drive, residential building, $4,000.
WAKY Signs, 262 Three Springs Road, sign.
Louisville Road Mini Storage, 201 Scottys Way, site work, $40,000.
Thang K. Mang (deck addition), 936 Shive Lane, Lot 43, residential building, $600.
