Bowling Green
BBD Corp. (El Mazatlan Express, new commercial building), 2339 Fox Ridge Court, commercial building, $443,038.
Signs Unlimited Inc. (Just Love Coffee, alter one pole sign face and add new attached illuminated sign), 1640 Scottsville Road, sign.
Akins Construction, 2317 Russellville Road, site work, $75,000.
JN Construction, (Emanuel Camarena, pool deck), 656 Moss Creek Ave., residential building, $4,850.
Rob Jones Construction, 664 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 14, residential building, $120,000.
Rob Jones Construction, 668 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 15, residential building, $120,000.
Stephen Daniel, 652 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 11, residential building, $120,000.
Rob Jones Construction, 656 Cherry Blossom Road, Lot 12, residential building, $120,000.
Southern Boom Fireworks/B&B Fireworks LLC, 1676 Westpark Drive, tent.
Vision Builders LLC, 637 Boston Park Drive, Lot 105, residential building, $256,640.
Vision Builders LLC, 631 Boston Park Drive, Lot 106, residential building, $231,240.
Nett Construction Co. LLC (Shogun of Japan, add patio to commercial building), 4665 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $100,000.
Jagoe Homes, 829 Saucer Court, Lot 67, residential building, $231,555.
Rob Salata, 730 Kobus St., fence, $3,450.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group, 1946 Twilight Ave., Lot 99, residential building, $120,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group, 1916 Twilight Ave., Lot 104, residential building, $120,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 811 Saucer Court, Lot 64, residential building, $233,125.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 1006 Anise Court, Lot 126, residential building, $328,735.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 965 Anise Lane, Lot 46, residential building, $217,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 514 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 615, residential building, $175,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 520 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 616, residential building $175,000.
Dirty Dirk’s Fireworks, 1434 Louisville Road, tent.
LR Smith Pool & Spa (demolition, storage shed only), 807 Glen Lily Road, demolition, $2,500.
Capital Fireworks, 508 Dishman Lane, tent.
Mad Fireworks, 2718 Scottsville Road, tent.
Mad Fireworks, 330 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, tent.
Mad Fireworks, 741 Campbell Lane, tent.
M&N Construction (I&S Real Estate Investments LLC, alter interior of single-family residence), 1323 Stubbins St., residential building, $10,000.
Stewart Richey Construction (City of Bowling Green, H.R. Renovation, alter commercial interior), 1011 College St., commercial building, $8,852.