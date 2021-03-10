Bowling Green
Pam McRell (Target, commercial alter interior), commercial building, $39,270.
Burch Builders (Flora Stuart, commercial partial demo landscape/slab), 607 E. 10th Ave., demolition, $3,000.
Sonny’s BBQ, 145 Three Springs Road, site work, $75,000.
Stice Insurance Agency, 661 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Jagoe Homes, 846 Saucer Court, Lot 55, residential building, $227,750.
Senad Smailhodzic (alter single-family residence, cover porch), 113 Cedar Trail Ave., residential building, $6,000.
Nova Steel USA Inc. (add/alter commercial building, add office building), 192 Technology Way, commercial building, $7,150,000.
Vinh T. Huynh, 941 Kensington Way, fence, $4,200.
Vinh T. Huynh, 941 Kensington Way, pool, $22,460.
Zlatan Cerimovic (add/alter porch), 808 Biscaynne Court, residential building, $10,000.
Scott and Kelly Sparks (alter single-family residence interior), 546 Cherokee Drive, residential building, $40,000.
Neon Campus (Pizza Hut, new attached signs), 164 Iron Skillet Court, sign.
Neon Campus (Discount Mattress, new attached illuminated sign), 1555 Campbell Lane, sign.
Neon Campus (Puerto Vallarta, alter existing illuminated pole sign), sign.
Signature Signs, 911 College St., sign.
Higdon & Sons Electric (Kentucky Skin Care Center/Dr. Robert Skaggs, alter commercial interior), 1818 Wallace Court, Suite 301, commercial building, $240,000.
Signature Signs (Performance Foods, alter existing signs), 117 Mitch McConnell Way, sign.
Terry Davis Construction Inc., 816 Iris Hill Court, Lot 28, residential building, $120,000.
Zeljko Simic (single-family residence interior alteration), 707 Josephine St., residential building, $6,500.
Dean Builds Inc. (Liquor Barn, alter commercial interior, cigar humidor), 2625 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $65,719.
Laura Lawrence (new wheelchair ramp), 936 Shive Lane, residential building, $500.
