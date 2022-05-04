Bowling Green

Elissa Sumpter, 1540 Ridgeside Ave., fence, $4,876.

Ramsey Concrete (Elissa Sumpter), 1540 Ridgeside Ave., pool, $68,000.

Don Langley Rentals (alter/repair single-family residence due to fire damage), 904 E. 11th Ave., residential building, $4,000.

Dan Montgomery (Tony’s Steak & Seafood, Phase 2, add/alter), 556 Hub Blvd., commercial building, $1,000,000.

Scott Murphy & Daniel (single-family residence demolition), 502 Church Ave., demolition, $3,400.

12 Point Signworks, 556 Hub Blvd., sign.

SKY Restoration DKI (repair single-family residence, storm damage), 829 Nutwood St., residential building, $50,000.

Signature Signs, 5425 Nashville Road, sign.

Focal Building Group (porch addition), 907 Nutwood St., residential building, $28,752.50.

Focal Building Group (garage rebuild), 907 Nutwood St., residential building, $36,500.

Sunbelt Construction Inc. (new convenience and liquor store), 1341 Ky. 185, commercial building, $995,000.

Western Homes LLC (storm rebuild), 1266 Magnolia St., Lot 41, residential building, $130,000.

Western Homes LLC (single-family residence demolition due to storm damage), 1266 Magnolia St., demolition, $5,000.

Greg Gary Trucking, 137 Hillridge Court, demolition, $14,500.

Signature Signs, 3039 Scottsville Road, sign.

Signature Signs, 1500 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.

Witfix LLC (single-family residence porch addition), 871 Nutwood St., residential building, $8,000.

Signature Signs LLC (Fruehauf), 277 Technology Way, Lot 12, sign.

Ahin & Son (roof extension), 893 Sagittarius Ave., residential building, $2,000.

Contracting Unlimited (partial demolition and repair to single-family residence, storm damage), 525 Lansdale Ave., residential building, $36,500.

Ancel Rush (new commercial garage, storm damage, pre-built garage), 927 Broadway Ave., commercial building, $11,000.

Greg Gary Trucking (demolition, garage only, storm damage), 660 Hampton Drive, demolition, $5,100.

Clarence Thomas Construction, 306 Traditions Blvd., Lot 58, residential building, $350,000.

Contracting Unlimited (repair single-family residence, storm damage), 665 Covington St., residential building, $5,000.

Muhamed Deelic (single-family residence porch addition), 407 Stone Hollow Lane, residential building, $7,500.

Kathleen Gildersleeve (alter porch, single-family residence), 800 Hampton Drive, residential building, $8,000.

Paul Davis Restoration (repair single-family residence due to storm damage), 1909 Nashville Road, residential building, $22,461.96.

Chris Leptinsky/Southern Craftsman Homes, 2927 Smallhouse Road, Lot 4, site work, $10,000.

Cathy Pippin (approval for guest house), short-term rental, 845 Old Porter Pike, $1.

Wild Bird & Nature Store, 901 Lehman Ave., tent.

Deena Stivers, 138 Wilderness Trace Court, pool, $40,000.

Warren County

JPS Landair LLC and Joseph Schneller, W.R. Helton Road, agriculture building, $270,000.

Jeffery and Angela Geron, 325 Marblegate Circle, pool, $49,000.

Eric Cunningham, 351 Marblegate Circle, garage, $50,000.

M.A. Williams Properties, 7437 Russellville Road, three townhouses each at a cost of $550,000.

M.A. Williams Properties, 7437 Russellville Road, three townhouses each at a cost of $366,000.

M.A. Williams Properties, 7437 Russellville Road, two townhouses each at a cost of $457,500.

Southern Design & Build, 2735 Winstar Court, single-family residence, $325,000.

Pamela T. Funk and Betty Tee Funk Smith, 2127 Ewing Ford Road, demolition, $5,000.

Jared and Amber Nugent, 1165 Teal St., demolition, $15,000.

James and Catharine Norelius, 1682 New Cut Road, garage, $25,000.

South Warren Church of Christ, 8500 Nashville Road, assembly, $3,000,000.

Tonya Cherry, 466 Robin Hood Trail, garage, $86,838.

Avinash Aravantagi and Suman Shekar, Lot 55-2, Rivergreen subdivision, fence.

Nicholas and Nena Cook, 4489 Smallhouse Road, pavilion, $20,000.

Allan Pruitt, 718 Gardenside Way, storage shed, $14,000.

Christi and Robert Beam, Lot 6, Brawners Bluff subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.

Anna and Walter Wilson Jr., 1717 Erin Way, storm shelter, $5,500.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 27, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $413,400.

Renad and Belma Aganovic, 70 Pikes Peak Way, garage, $50,000.

NC Brands LLC, 9996 Alvaton Road, fence.

Bertha Altazar and Juan Moncivaez, 3391 Garrett Hollow Road, single-family residence remodel (living space), $25,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 60, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $417,650.

Wickman Construction Co., 2075 Highland Church Road, single-family residence, $250,000.

Allie McCreary and Brendan Adams, Lot 20, Plano Estates subdivision, fence.

Emily Carroll and Brian Gray, 7273 Eagle Ridge Court, pool, $40,000.

Steve and Nancy Weiman, Lot 2, Rolling Meadows subdivision, fence.

Charles and Cheryl Gregory, 102 Fox Run Way, pool, $78,000.

Noel Smith, 5456 Cemetery Road, single-family residence addition (living space), $160,000.

Noel Smith, 5456 Cemetery Road, single-family residence remodel (living space), $40,000.

William Wilson, 11345 Leaton Road, fence.

Hammer Homes LLC, 2113 Petros Browning Road, single-family residence, $300,000.

Robert L. Simpson, 515 James Elkins Road, pool, $5,000.

Robert L. Simpson, 515 James Elkins Road, pool barrier, $1,000.

Robert L. Simpson, 515 James Elkins Road, poolhouse, $30,000.

David Steeves, Lot 197, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $232,000.

Terry Frank, 595 Harry Cherry Road, manufactured home, $163,724.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 38, Stagner Farms subdivision, $279,475.

James and Lonetta Creek, 1883 Homer Murray Road, fence.

Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 39, Cross Creek subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.

Florance and Vance Lavin, 3517 Boyce Fairview Road, garage, $31,500.

Zachary and Jennifer Lopes, 124 Lee Ann Court, single-family residence remodel (bedroom), $70,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 37, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $339,505.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 75, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $277,020.

Terry and Fredericka Hudson, 356 Hudson Drive, single-family residence addition (living space), $150,000.

Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 43, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 36, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $284,745.

S&S Construction, Lot 246, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $650,000.

JDot Construction LLC, 215 Jenkins Road, single-family residence, $320,000.

Kurtiss and Ashley Wernette, 2128 Hunts Lane, pool, $10,000.

Cam and Sharon Scott, 952 Castle Heights Road, single-family residence addition (living space), $10,000.

Lance and Janette Schoenbaum, 452 Eden Road, agriculture building, $50,000.

Samuel Peters, 124 Ridge Road, single-family residence addition, $25,000.

Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 18, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.

Barry and Joanna Embry, 3950 Glen Lily Road, fence.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 102, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 72, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $390,340.

Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 213, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.

Brad and Stacy Vincent, 100 Mansfield Drive, deck, $5,000.