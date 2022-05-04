Bowling Green
Elissa Sumpter, 1540 Ridgeside Ave., fence, $4,876.
Ramsey Concrete (Elissa Sumpter), 1540 Ridgeside Ave., pool, $68,000.
Don Langley Rentals (alter/repair single-family residence due to fire damage), 904 E. 11th Ave., residential building, $4,000.
Dan Montgomery (Tony’s Steak & Seafood, Phase 2, add/alter), 556 Hub Blvd., commercial building, $1,000,000.
Scott Murphy & Daniel (single-family residence demolition), 502 Church Ave., demolition, $3,400.
12 Point Signworks, 556 Hub Blvd., sign.
SKY Restoration DKI (repair single-family residence, storm damage), 829 Nutwood St., residential building, $50,000.
Signature Signs, 5425 Nashville Road, sign.
Focal Building Group (porch addition), 907 Nutwood St., residential building, $28,752.50.
Focal Building Group (garage rebuild), 907 Nutwood St., residential building, $36,500.
Sunbelt Construction Inc. (new convenience and liquor store), 1341 Ky. 185, commercial building, $995,000.
Western Homes LLC (storm rebuild), 1266 Magnolia St., Lot 41, residential building, $130,000.
Western Homes LLC (single-family residence demolition due to storm damage), 1266 Magnolia St., demolition, $5,000.
Greg Gary Trucking, 137 Hillridge Court, demolition, $14,500.
Signature Signs, 3039 Scottsville Road, sign.
Signature Signs, 1500 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Witfix LLC (single-family residence porch addition), 871 Nutwood St., residential building, $8,000.
Signature Signs LLC (Fruehauf), 277 Technology Way, Lot 12, sign.
Ahin & Son (roof extension), 893 Sagittarius Ave., residential building, $2,000.
Contracting Unlimited (partial demolition and repair to single-family residence, storm damage), 525 Lansdale Ave., residential building, $36,500.
Ancel Rush (new commercial garage, storm damage, pre-built garage), 927 Broadway Ave., commercial building, $11,000.
Greg Gary Trucking (demolition, garage only, storm damage), 660 Hampton Drive, demolition, $5,100.
Clarence Thomas Construction, 306 Traditions Blvd., Lot 58, residential building, $350,000.
Contracting Unlimited (repair single-family residence, storm damage), 665 Covington St., residential building, $5,000.
Muhamed Deelic (single-family residence porch addition), 407 Stone Hollow Lane, residential building, $7,500.
Kathleen Gildersleeve (alter porch, single-family residence), 800 Hampton Drive, residential building, $8,000.
Paul Davis Restoration (repair single-family residence due to storm damage), 1909 Nashville Road, residential building, $22,461.96.
Chris Leptinsky/Southern Craftsman Homes, 2927 Smallhouse Road, Lot 4, site work, $10,000.
Cathy Pippin (approval for guest house), short-term rental, 845 Old Porter Pike, $1.
Wild Bird & Nature Store, 901 Lehman Ave., tent.
Deena Stivers, 138 Wilderness Trace Court, pool, $40,000.
Warren County
JPS Landair LLC and Joseph Schneller, W.R. Helton Road, agriculture building, $270,000.
Jeffery and Angela Geron, 325 Marblegate Circle, pool, $49,000.
Eric Cunningham, 351 Marblegate Circle, garage, $50,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, 7437 Russellville Road, three townhouses each at a cost of $550,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, 7437 Russellville Road, three townhouses each at a cost of $366,000.
M.A. Williams Properties, 7437 Russellville Road, two townhouses each at a cost of $457,500.
Southern Design & Build, 2735 Winstar Court, single-family residence, $325,000.
Pamela T. Funk and Betty Tee Funk Smith, 2127 Ewing Ford Road, demolition, $5,000.
Jared and Amber Nugent, 1165 Teal St., demolition, $15,000.
James and Catharine Norelius, 1682 New Cut Road, garage, $25,000.
South Warren Church of Christ, 8500 Nashville Road, assembly, $3,000,000.
Tonya Cherry, 466 Robin Hood Trail, garage, $86,838.
Avinash Aravantagi and Suman Shekar, Lot 55-2, Rivergreen subdivision, fence.
Nicholas and Nena Cook, 4489 Smallhouse Road, pavilion, $20,000.
Allan Pruitt, 718 Gardenside Way, storage shed, $14,000.
Christi and Robert Beam, Lot 6, Brawners Bluff subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Anna and Walter Wilson Jr., 1717 Erin Way, storm shelter, $5,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 27, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $413,400.
Renad and Belma Aganovic, 70 Pikes Peak Way, garage, $50,000.
NC Brands LLC, 9996 Alvaton Road, fence.
Bertha Altazar and Juan Moncivaez, 3391 Garrett Hollow Road, single-family residence remodel (living space), $25,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 60, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $417,650.
Wickman Construction Co., 2075 Highland Church Road, single-family residence, $250,000.
Allie McCreary and Brendan Adams, Lot 20, Plano Estates subdivision, fence.
Emily Carroll and Brian Gray, 7273 Eagle Ridge Court, pool, $40,000.
Steve and Nancy Weiman, Lot 2, Rolling Meadows subdivision, fence.
Charles and Cheryl Gregory, 102 Fox Run Way, pool, $78,000.
Noel Smith, 5456 Cemetery Road, single-family residence addition (living space), $160,000.
Noel Smith, 5456 Cemetery Road, single-family residence remodel (living space), $40,000.
William Wilson, 11345 Leaton Road, fence.
Hammer Homes LLC, 2113 Petros Browning Road, single-family residence, $300,000.
Robert L. Simpson, 515 James Elkins Road, pool, $5,000.
Robert L. Simpson, 515 James Elkins Road, pool barrier, $1,000.
Robert L. Simpson, 515 James Elkins Road, poolhouse, $30,000.
David Steeves, Lot 197, McLellan Crossing subdivision, single-family residence, $232,000.
Terry Frank, 595 Harry Cherry Road, manufactured home, $163,724.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 38, Stagner Farms subdivision, $279,475.
James and Lonetta Creek, 1883 Homer Murray Road, fence.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 39, Cross Creek subdivision, single-family residence, $350,000.
Florance and Vance Lavin, 3517 Boyce Fairview Road, garage, $31,500.
Zachary and Jennifer Lopes, 124 Lee Ann Court, single-family residence remodel (bedroom), $70,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 37, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $339,505.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 75, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $277,020.
Terry and Fredericka Hudson, 356 Hudson Drive, single-family residence addition (living space), $150,000.
Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 43, Drakes Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $400,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 36, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $284,745.
S&S Construction, Lot 246, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $650,000.
JDot Construction LLC, 215 Jenkins Road, single-family residence, $320,000.
Kurtiss and Ashley Wernette, 2128 Hunts Lane, pool, $10,000.
Cam and Sharon Scott, 952 Castle Heights Road, single-family residence addition (living space), $10,000.
Lance and Janette Schoenbaum, 452 Eden Road, agriculture building, $50,000.
Samuel Peters, 124 Ridge Road, single-family residence addition, $25,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 18, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.
Barry and Joanna Embry, 3950 Glen Lily Road, fence.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 102, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 72, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $390,340.
Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 213, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $120,000.
Brad and Stacy Vincent, 100 Mansfield Drive, deck, $5,000.