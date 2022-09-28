Building permits Building permits Sep 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenValhalla Partners (Cardinal Motel, repair commercial building), 1310 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $650,000.Ridgeline Contracting (add to single-family residence, roof over patio), 800 Rockwood Drive, residential building, $70,000. Lamar Companies, (alter/repair billboard sign), no address, sign.Anh Hi (Phong) (rebuilding of decks at four-plex), 3206 Silver Creek Ave., commercial building, $8,150.ISF Signs (Tony’s Steak & Seafood), 556 Hub Blvd., sign.MNM LLC (new detached garage), 1308 Euclid Ave., residential building, $40,000.Starnes Pools LLC (new pool with existing fence), 709 Covington St., pool, $49,800.Paul Davis Restoration (add/alter deck), 1621 Sherwood Way, residential building, $20,000.Jason Mills Construction (roof repair/interior alter, fire damage), 854 Lynnwood Way, residential building, $35,000.Jason Smith Construction (trailer demolition), 136 Plain Ave., demolition, $4,500.John Ivy, 161 Ridgewood Drive, residential building, $90,000.Shawn Gilbert, 310 Marylan Ave., residential building, $1,000.Barry Lindsey, 1478 Hamilton Court, residential building, $650,000. Shamrock Homes, 656 Hampton Drive, Lot 14, residential building, $225,000.WAKY Signs (addition to existing sign pole, illuminated), 4767 Scottsville Road, sign.BBC Properties (interior/exterior remodel), 768 Covington St., residential building, $68,000.Trio Trucking, 216 Century St., site work, $90,000.Janette Ross (new pergola), 731 Lily St., Lot 218, residential building, $2,800.Bristol Group Inc. (demolition, concrete slabs, remaining building and asphalt parking lot), 2321 Russellville Road, demolition, $29,800.Starnes Homes (new pool with existing fence), 2067 Chesapeake Drive, pool, $61,783.Fuel Fortress (alter commercial interior), 3268 Nashville Road, commercial building, $200,000.Scotty’s Contracting & Stone, 455 Bluegrass Farms Blvd., site work, $103,800.Square Footage LLC (interior/exterior remodel), 111 W. 10th Ave., residential building, $30,000.Vinh Huynh (sunroom addition), 941 Kensington Way, residential building, $20,090.Osmany Portales (new carport), 1264 Kenton St., residential building, $1,400.M&N Fabrication (deck rebuild), 267 Anders Drive, residential building, $3,834.Donald Litten, 2710 Scottsville Road, tent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHouchens growing its Slim Chickens franchiseWoman indicted in WKU terror threat caseMarilyn Ann Rodriguez (Key)Warren County grand jury returns indictmentsEvidence to be reviewed in BG rape/kidnapping caseBG man accused of plotting to murder wife allows case to go to grand juryDaniel 'Danny' ThomasJoseph Augustus 'Joe' Cook IIBG shooting suspect arrestedBarbara J. Hunter (Kendall) Images Videos State News Muhlenburg County park to be renamed after John Prine Kentucky receiving $23M in funding for crime victim aid Big South Fork offers camping, permits for Public Lands Day Craft selects Sen. Wise as 2023 GOP running mate in Kentucky Editorial Roundup: Kentucky National News AP News Summary at 2:14 a.m. EDT Iran's anti-veil protests draw on long history of resistance Hurricane Ian nears Florida coast, threatening floods, winds Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery 'hybrid' plant POLITICAL NEWS Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion Progressive Democrats frustrated with 2022 primary losses Kansas race tests which matters more: Economy or abortion? Portland City Council hopeful demands waiver of $77K fine Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView