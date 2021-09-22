Bowling Green
Race Trac Petroleum (demolition, Days Inn building and all accessory structures), 4617 Scottsville Road, demolition, $251,388.
Race Trac Petroleum, 4627 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $1,000,000.
Race Trac Petroleum (gas canopies), 4627 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $200,000.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling (add porch), 927 Meadowlark Drive, residential building, $60,000.
Signature Signs, 1051 Bryant Way, sign.
Jayro Pineda (add to single-family residence, deck/bedroom), 619 Old Morgantown Road, residential building, $10,000.
WAKY Signs (Hughes & Coleman, add/alter pole sign), 1256 Campbell Lane, sign.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling (new detached garage), 1762 Euclid Ave., residential building, $67,000.
Stokes Homes LLC, 701 Keystone Drive, Lot 4-9, residential building, $600,000.
Handyman BG (Encore, Paul Isenberg, alter commercial interior), 102 Bookstore Way, commercial building, $16,400.
Vance’s General Contracting LLC (Crazy Closeouts, alter commercial interior), 1355 Veterans Memorial Lane, commercial building, $154,450.
Greg Gary Trucking (David Brown, demolition, single-family residence), 826 Lehman Ave., demolition, $5,000.
Grassroots Construction, 1332 Burr Oaks Court, Lot 8, residential building, $325,000.
Mackenzie’s Flowers, 935 Lovers Lane, site work, $60,000.
Arco Design/Build (Dollar General, alter interior commercial building), 208 Technology Way, commercial building, $271,383.
Jianliang Wang, 460 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 569, residential building, $100,000.
Xiaoli Zheng, 454 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 568, residential building, $110,000.
JLW Properties, 455 Cedar Run St., Lot 617, residential building, $100,000.
Russell Brown Construction, 955 Drakes Ridge Lane, Lot 5-107, residential building, $350,000.
Bluegrass Investments/Barry McIntosh (drive-thru window, alter commercial interior), 130 Walton Ave., $6,000.
Jake of All Traces Inc. (alter interior to single-family residence, bathrooms), 2157 Smallhouse Road, $15,000.
Jason Mills (alter single-family residence), 110 Pine Creek Court, residential building, $150,000.
Jason Mills Construction (partial demolition, interior single-family residence), 110 Pine Creek Court, demolition, $10,000.
Potter Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, tent.
JMBA Inc. (Horizon P.A.C.E., alter commercial interior), 1110 Wilkinson Trace, commercial building, $300,000.
Jason Mills (alter interior/exterior, single-family residence, ceiling and porch), 1422 Mount Ayr Circle, residential building, $25,000.