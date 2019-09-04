Bowling Green
EOP Architects (Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers), 1771 Campbell Lane, $1,900,000.
WAKY Signs (Morgan Stanley), 1945 Scottsville Road, sign.
REB Architects PLLC (Lifeworks at WKU, alter/add commercial building), 1328 Adams St., commercial building, $1,003,210.
Sign Crafters Inc. (Ace Hardware Marketplace), 2706 Russellville Road, sign.
Century Construction Co. (Potter Children’s Home, Building No. 15, new four-plex), 2350 Nashville Road, commercial building, $709,980.
Maung Maunt, 527 Park Hills St., residential building, $2,000.
WAKY Signs (Evine Shop HQ), 4813 Nashville Road, sign.
Hoard Custom Signs LLC (Raising Cane’s), 1771 Campbell Lane, sign.
Sang Nang, 2249 Smallhouse Road, residential building, $1,119.
Pink Lily Boutique, 2425 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
Jan and Jim Bohannon, 1824 Todd Trace Court, tent.
Jagoe Homes, 806 Lily St., residential building, $251,964.
Southern Design & Build, 6590 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $145,000.
Southern Design & Build, 6620 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $125,000.
Southern Design & Build, 6614 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $125,000.
Southern Design & Build, 6612 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $125,000.
Southern Design & Build, 6618 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $125,000.
Hammer Homes, 6583 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $100,000.
Lickers Grooming, 160 River Place Ave., two temporary signs.
Glitter and Gold Spa, 1548 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, temporary sign.
Warren County
Tommy Sears and Paul Fetcko, Lot 4, Robert Moseley subdivision, $10,000.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC, Lot 49, Drakes Ridge, garage, $12,000.
Naftali Cabrera and Ana Gomez, 6067 Louisville Road, paving, $4,000.
Mario Ayala, 2256 Richpond Rockfield Road, single-family residence, $120,000.
Shane and Heather O’Banion, Lot 41, Remington Place, fence, $9,600.
Houchens Properties Inc., Lot 2, South Glen Gables, two signs.
Bobby and Lena Turner, Lot 5, Golden Ayre Estates, enclosing deck/patio/porch, $12,100.
Keith and Pamela Cline, Lot 112, Coalition Estates, $2,500.
Roddy and Lisa Grimes, Lot 25, Quarry View Estates, garage addition, $40,000.
Wayne and Christie Williams, Lot 11, Henson subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
Stephen Trussell, Lot 2 The Summit, in-ground pool, $40,00.
Stephen Trussell, Lot 2, The Summit, pool house, $50,000.
Donald and Linda Howell, Lot 31, Shaker Mill Bend, garage, $20,000.
Paul and Marlon Sanders, Lot 35, Meadows at Smiths Grove, in-ground pool, $30,000.
Kim and James Hammersley, 4366 Mount Olivet Road, garage, $7,200.
J. Harlow Properties LLC, 418 Plano Richpond Road, barn, $3,000.
Barbara and Joey Stancil, Lot 3, Fox Run Hills, fence, $3,000.
Larry and Tatum Bratcher, 1444 Mount Olivet Road, deck, $9,900.
Rob Jones Construction, Lot 35, Stuart Farms, single-family residence, $155,000.
Rob Jones Construction, Lot 34, Stuart Farms, single-family residence, $155,000.
Leslie and Judith Stigers, Lot 423, Northridge, pergola, $2,500.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 175, McKinney Farms, single-family residence, $125,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 172, McKinney Farms, single-family residence, $125,000.
Jeff Martin Construction, Lot 12, Poplar Grove, single-family residence, $275,000.
Benjamin and Krista Graves, Lot 4, Bobby Dale White and Sarah White subdivision, barn, $12,000.
Clay and Janet Hughes, Lot 17, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $325,000.
Robert and Patricia Milam, 1249 Prices Chapel Road, garage, $13,500.
Clinton and Dorothy Reece, Pleasant Hill Road, grading, $4,500.
AM Builders, 2378 Bristow Road, single-family residence, $180,000.
AM Builders, 2416 Bristow Road, single-family residence, $165,000.
Krystle Gabbard and Ozzie McIvor, Lot 4-4, Hidden Ridge, single-family residence, $225,000.
Robert and Megan Fuller, Lot 6, Autumn Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $290,000.
Erin Faulkner Lanphear, 438 Shaker Mill Road, single-family residence, $580,000.
3D Builders Inc., Lot 14, Legacy Pointe, single-family residence, $165,000.
3D Builders Inc., Lot 19, Legacy Pointe, single-family residence, $175,000.
Daniel and Afton Davis, Lot 180, The Summit, in-ground pool, $61,200.
Kara and Jason Phelps, 3481 H.E. Johnson Road, garage, $7,300.
Elliott and Jessica Whitworth, Lot 65, Legacy Pointe, fence, $7,000.
Phillip and Linda Klusmeier, 2520 H.E. Johnson Road, garage, $105,000.
John and Suzanne White, 227 Lawrence Road, garage, $28,635.
John Wyatt, Lot 2, Idle Acres, in-ground pool, $21,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 27, Stuart Farms, single-family residence, $200,000.
Henson Contracting, Lot 28, Stuart Farms, single-family residence, $200,000.
Wendy Sizemore, Lot 116, Coalition Estates, fence, $3,400.
Kevin and Sandra McDonald, 10373 Morgantown Road, single-family residence, $60,000.
J. Harlow Properties LLC, 418 Plano Richpond Road, accessory apartment, $30,000.
T&C Homes, Lot 63, Stuart Farms, single-family residence, $200,000.
Christine and Keith Shotwell, 922 Girkin Road, above-ground pool, $8,200.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 503, Northridge, single-family residence, $95,000.
JLW Rental & Property Management LLC, Lot 40, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $150,000.
Gary and Beth Tuck, Lot 13, Remington Place, fence, $2,550.
Kelly Renee and Joel Aaron Robertson, Lot 420, Stone Crest Ave., fence, $8,000.
Marquee Broadcasting Kentucky Inc., Glasgow Road, utility/miscellaneous, $769,445.
Amber Dye, 558 Winston Road, single-family residence, $160,000.
Kyle and Jo Sledge, 3649 Hays Smiths Grove Road, single-family residence, $360,000.
Anthony and Jana Kirchner, 1768 Carter Road, garage, $20,000.
Todd and Stephanie Combs, 1003 Greenbriar Road, above-ground pool, $9,000.
Focal Building Group LLC, Lot 233, The Summit, single-family residence, $300,000.
Mike Brown Construction, Lot 27, Serenity Estates, single-family residence, $150,000.
Kathy Holland and Brad Glover, Lot 21, Fairvue Farms, in-ground pool, $20,000.
Karl Schrecke, 438 Vanmeter Road, in-ground pool, $43,000.
Karl Schrecke, 438 Vanmeter Road, fence, $4,000.
Stephen and Debra Epley, Lot 117, Northridge, storage shed, $3,000.
JDA Construction LLC, Lot 12, Autumn Grove, single-family residence, $255,000.
Amy Rucker and David Melear, Lot 154, South Glen Gables, in-ground pool, $54,200.
Calvin and Lindsey Tooley, Lot 132, Springfield subdivision, fence, $1,400.
Richard and Susan Thibeault, Lot 22, The Vinings, deck, $3,000.
Billy and Teresa Minton, 2979 Penns Chapel Road, garage, $19,915.
Melissa Gayle and Brad Daniel Burridge, Lot 309, Hidden River Estates, porch addition, $6,000.
Donavan Tovar and Michele Durkalski, Greencastle Road, workshop, $80,000.
William and Lonnie Day, Lot 52, Legacy Pointe, fence, $4,750.
Paula Sue Hittson, 3744 Mount Olivet Road, garage, $10,000.
Amelia Liane and Daren Lynn Bowden, 180 Morningstar Court, fence, $5,400.
Shawn Hudson, 2731 Lodge Hall Road, single-family residence, $80,000.
Dale and Fran Baugh, Lot 144, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $10,000.
Megan Corvarrubias, Lot 50, Coalition Estates, fence, $5,040.
Steven Keltner, Lot 49, Sherwood Forest subdivision, garage, $10,000.
Stella Renee and Orean Mason Decuir, Lot 21, Plum Grove subdivision, fence, $5,000.
Charles Basham, 6360 Barren River Road, manufactured home, $23,000.
Jeb Homes LLC, Lot 4, Collett Cove, single-family residence, $175,000.
Dillon and Morgan Gilbert, 463 Cleveland Drive, above-ground pool, $11,600.
Curtis Rafferty, 2371 Plano Road, demolition, $25,000.
Logan Brower, Lot 68, Upton Farms, single-family residence, $180,000.
Logan Brewer, Lot 69, Upton Farms, single-family residence, $180,000.
Samil and Sanela Salcinovic, Lot 203, The Summit, in-ground pool, $34,000.
Jackson White, 5851 Scottsville Road, grading, $50,000.
Kendall and Amber Patton, 706 Cooper Dearing Road, in-ground pool, $25,000.
Kendall and Amber Patton, 706 Cooper Dearing Road, pool house, $15,000.
Plum Springs Baptist Church, 2080 Plum Springs Road, religious/worship remodel, $15,000.
Curtis Rafferty, 2371 Plano Road, mercantile, $470,000.
Huang Xiaoxia, Lot 23, Legacy Pointe, fence, $5,100.
