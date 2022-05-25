Building permits May 25, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bowling GreenSignature Signs, 933 Fields Drive, Unit 205, sign.Heitmeyer Building & Design (Edward Jones), 1143 Fairway St., commercial building, $35,000. LR Smith Pool & Spa (new pool and fence), 640 E. Main Ave., pool, $59,000.Walbridge (General Motors, add to commercial warehouse), 268 Commonwealth Blvd., commercial building, $25,000.BBD Corp. Inc. (commercial interior alterations), 1000 Wilkinson Trace, commercial building, $662,069.69.B&B Fireworks/Southern Boom Fireworks, 2625 Scottsville Road, tent.Innovatas, 362 Meadowdale Lane, Lot 5-32, residential building, $475,000.DKI SKY Restoration (repair single-family residence, storm damage), 704 Sherwood Drive, residential building, $75,000.Scott Murphy & Daniel (National Corvette Museum, alter interior), 350 Corvette Drive, commercial building, $366,158.Premier Contracting (Brighten Dental, alter commercial interior, change of use), 1960 Cave Mill Road, $65,000.Hammer Homes LLC (new 16-plex apartments, Building 2, Lot 316), 769 Anse Lane, commercial building, $1,200,000.Hammer Homes LLC (new 16-plex apartments, Building 3, Lot 316), 769 Anise Lane, commercial building, $1,200,000. Hammer Homes LLC (new 16-plex apartments, Building 4, Lot 316), 769 Anise Lane, commercial building, $1,200,000.Shamrock Homes LLC (Hunky Dory, new single-family residence, storm damage), 1628 Fairview Ave., residential building, $180,000.Craig White, 1218 State St., site work, $5,000.Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC (new single-family residence), 1974 Spring Lakes Circle, residential building, $140,000.Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC (new single-family residence), 1968 Spring Lakes Circle, residential building, $140,000.Southern Kentucky Maintenance (185 Quick Stop, new gas canopy), 1341 Ky. 185, commercial building, $97,148.Alex Alvarado (new single-family residence), 258 Warren Way, residential building, $120,000.Vision Builders (Lot 5-162), 919 Drakes Ridge Lane, residential building, $385,133.Nathan Morguelan, 1671 Johnson Drive, site work $1,500.Eubanks Construction (Lot 51, storm rebuild), 132 Whispering Hills Blvd., residential building, $246,000.Gerard Customs (new pool and fence), 1617 McClintock Court, pool, $157,000.Mad Fireworks, 2718 Scottsville Road, tent.Mad Fireworks, 330 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, tent. 