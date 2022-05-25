Bowling Green

Signature Signs, 933 Fields Drive, Unit 205, sign.

Heitmeyer Building & Design (Edward Jones), 1143 Fairway St., commercial building, $35,000.

LR Smith Pool & Spa (new pool and fence), 640 E. Main Ave., pool, $59,000.

Walbridge (General Motors, add to commercial warehouse), 268 Commonwealth Blvd., commercial building, $25,000.

BBD Corp. Inc. (commercial interior alterations), 1000 Wilkinson Trace, commercial building, $662,069.69.

B&B Fireworks/Southern Boom Fireworks, 2625 Scottsville Road, tent.

Innovatas, 362 Meadowdale Lane, Lot 5-32, residential building, $475,000.

DKI SKY Restoration (repair single-family residence, storm damage), 704 Sherwood Drive, residential building, $75,000.

Scott Murphy & Daniel (National Corvette Museum, alter interior), 350 Corvette Drive, commercial building, $366,158.

Premier Contracting (Brighten Dental, alter commercial interior, change of use), 1960 Cave Mill Road, $65,000.

Hammer Homes LLC (new 16-plex apartments, Building 2, Lot 316), 769 Anse Lane, commercial building, $1,200,000.

Hammer Homes LLC (new 16-plex apartments, Building 3, Lot 316), 769 Anise Lane, commercial building, $1,200,000.

Hammer Homes LLC (new 16-plex apartments, Building 4, Lot 316), 769 Anise Lane, commercial building, $1,200,000.

Shamrock Homes LLC (Hunky Dory, new single-family residence, storm damage), 1628 Fairview Ave., residential building, $180,000.

Craig White, 1218 State St., site work, $5,000.

Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC (new single-family residence), 1974 Spring Lakes Circle, residential building, $140,000.

Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC (new single-family residence), 1968 Spring Lakes Circle, residential building, $140,000.

Southern Kentucky Maintenance (185 Quick Stop, new gas canopy), 1341 Ky. 185, commercial building, $97,148.

Alex Alvarado (new single-family residence), 258 Warren Way, residential building, $120,000.

Vision Builders (Lot 5-162), 919 Drakes Ridge Lane, residential building, $385,133.

Nathan Morguelan, 1671 Johnson Drive, site work $1,500.

Eubanks Construction (Lot 51, storm rebuild), 132 Whispering Hills Blvd., residential building, $246,000.

Gerard Customs (new pool and fence), 1617 McClintock Court, pool, $157,000.

Mad Fireworks, 2718 Scottsville Road, tent.

Mad Fireworks, 330 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, tent.

Recommended for you