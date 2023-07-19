BUILDING PERMITS Building permits Jul 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling GreenJason Mills (interior/exterior addition/alteration to single-family residence, storm damage), 1913 Nashville Road, residential building, $200,000.Captens Auto Sales, 2835 Louisville Road, site work, $50,000. Sai Htoo (pergola, single-family residence), 592 Big Leaf Court, residential building, $1,000.DB Allen Construction (William Bell, covered patio, addition to single-family residence), 112 Daphne Court, residential building, $85,000.Luke Williams, 1131 Fairview Ave., short-term rental, $1.JDA Construction, 1459 Hamilton Court, Lot 21, residential building, $950,000. Contracting Unlimited, 1462 Hamilton Court, Lot 25, residential building, $650,000.David Garvin (attached garage on single-family residence), 611 Greenlawn Ave., residential building, $15,000.On Target Cleaning (Betty Cleveland, interior alteration), 1820 Craig St., residential building, $252,358.11Finesigns & Graphics (Leo's Liquors, four new attached non-illuminated signs), 2205 Russellville Road, sign.Schwob Building Co. (Ball Packaging, add/alter commercial building, coil dock modification), 1333 Production Ave., commercial building, $260,000.Corporal Design and Construction LLC (For Sale Properties, demolition commercial interior only), 411 Park Row, demolition, $8,800. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHudson brothers taking different paths to successDeborah J. Wilkins (Tomes)Deborah Wilkins, former WKU general counsel, dies at 63BGPD legal team responds to discrimination lawsuit from officerDowntown traffic survey shows need for better communicationFundraiser for BGPD's Davis draws massive crowdsBG man pleads guilty in 2019 homicideDanny Lee TurnerTyler Dale Mosley'This is what it looks like to survive': Mobile home tenants fear potential rezoning Images Videos National News Northwestern hazing scandal includes former quarterback Lloyd Yates AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:03 p.m. EDT Movie Review: A bomb and its fallout in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Attorney Ben Crump says Northwestern players of other sports have reported hazing; football player calls it 'rampant' Author Ta-Nehisi Coates gives silent support to a teacher told to stop using his book on racism POLITICAL NEWS Democrat quits Pa. House, leaving chamber tied at 101-101. A special election is set for September Short-term Mississippi schools chief hired back in North Carolina to lead largest district Israeli president seeks to reassure Congress on his country's democracy, U.S. ties Trump's target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him Voting fraud claims spread ahead of Spain's pivotal election Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView