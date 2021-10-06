Bowling Green
Thomas Grace Construction (Verizon Wireless, alter interior/exterior), 1661 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $400,000.
Hamilton Pointe, 436 Dishman Lane, two mobile homes.
Signature Signs (The Barkmore, new attached sign), 1698 Brianna Court, sign.
Scott, Murphy & Daniel LLC (Jim Scott, add to commercial building), 950 Village Way, commercial building, $3,139,500.
Signs Express, 422 E. Main Ave., sign.
S&S Construction, 3430 Amber Court, Lot 2, residential building, $500,000.
Terry Davis Construction, 770 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 47, residential building, $500,000.
Signs Express, 2323 Nashville Road, sign.
Thang Mung and Hang Khai (add to duplex, two covered porches), 2130 Stonebrook Court, residential building, $2,000.
Greg Gary Trucking (demolition, single-family residence), 1027 Nutwood St., demolition.
Trace Hawke Construction (former T-Mobile, demolition, commercial building), 1901 Russellville Road, demolition, $12,500.
Warren County
Adila Husic and Elvis Okanovic, 1030 Timbercrest Court, in-ground pool, $38,100.
Double D Acres LLC, 822 Hayner Road, in-ground pool, $40,000.
Brad and Cindy Lawrence, Lot 107, Twin Elms subdivision, in-ground pool, $53,000.
Stan Wammens, Lot 47, Windsor Trace Farms, fence, $4,830.
Mark and Norma Flener, Lot 105, Fountain Trace subdivision, single-family residence addition, $100,000.
Gabrielle Danae Bush, 3940 Dye Ford Road, single-family residence addition, $50,000.
Robert and Beth Ann Lawrence, 1408 Pondsville Kepler Road, single-family residence, $200,000.
Jason and Rebekah McKinney, Greathouse Road, barn, $60,000.
Kelsey Carter and Nathan Richey, Lot 75, Cobblestone subdivision, in-ground pool, $43,000.
Jeremy Hobday, Lot 46, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, fence, $1,600.
Robert Chenault, Lot 42, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, fence, $3,600.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 16, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $265,135.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 57, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $331,690.
Josh and Heather Givens, Lot 2, Ferguson subdivision, in-ground pool, $37,000.
Cody and Caitlan Hogue, Lot 185, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $41,000.
Almedin Golubovic, Lot 3, Winston Place subdivision, in-ground pool, $36,700.
Custom Design Build, 1200 Jack Smith Road, single-family residence, $305,000.
Frank and Connie Williams, Lot 18, Pedigo Acres subdivision, accessory apartment, $60,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 1, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 2, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 14, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.
Hansbrough Development, Lot 20, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 37, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Jianfu Wang and Jiping Zhang, Lot 270, Springfield subdivision, fence, $5,000.
Susann Wilson, 8691 Louisville Road, barn, $200,000.
Robert and Penny Jo Warwick, Lot 33, Plano Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.
Lucas and Stephanie Slavey, 315 Collett Bridge Road, single-family residence addition, $60,000.
Legend Builders LLC, Lot 158, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $305,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 17, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $338,315.
Virginia Lamoyne and Jeffrey Goad, Lot 25, Cumberland Landing subdivision, in-ground pool, $49,000.
Samir Ferhatovic, Azemina Begix and Nihad Ferhatovic, Lot 77-4, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, fence, $16,000.
The Jones Company, Lot 110 South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
The Jones Company, Lot 106, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
J and R Contracting, Lot 138, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $380,000.
Emir and Esma Salcinovic, Lot 24, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, in-ground pool, $49,000.
Gregory Anderson, 4523 Plano Road, storage shed, $12,000.
Crystal Phelps, Lot 56, Coalition Estates subdivision, fence, $1,000.
Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 22-21, Covington Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 22-22, Covington Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Fallon and Johnny Burch II, 3558 Fuqua Road, in-ground pool, $25,000.
Chelsea Denhard, Lot 12, Memphis Junction Road, fence, $2,000.
J. Allen Builders, Lot 650, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.
Pamela Gail and Neal Dwayne Arnold, Lot 32, Wyndham Estates subdivision, enclosing deck, patio, porch, $20,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 66, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $298,295.
J. Allen Builders, Lot 651, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.
Kevin Ingram, Lot 10, James Perkins subdivision, garage, $39,250.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 15, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $369,090.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 71, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $255,750.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 13, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $425,520.
Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 161, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $425,000.
Tom Bray, Lot 5, Morris Meadows subdivision, single-family residence, $35,000.
David and Terri Purkerson, 611 Richpond Rockfield Road, single-family residence, $65,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., 2729 Winstar Court, single-family residence, $275,000.
James Disney, Lot 10, Crabtree Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $265,000.
William Wheeler Reneau, Lot 4, Palm Springs subdivision, garage, $8,000.
Hunter Herald, Lot 2, Young property subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.
John and April Groves, Lot 1, Pine Acres subdivision, poolhouse, $30,000.
Don and Donita Wallace, 1847 Highland Church Road, poolhouse, $35,000.
Shawn and Megan Atchley, 8844 Ky. 185, single-family residence, $375,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 83, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $361,220.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 50, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $311,920.
Buckwheat Enterprises, Lot 34, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $437,900.
Shane and Jamie Powers, Lot 5, Green Hill Acres subdivision, single-family residence, $760,000.
Nathan and Krista Carter, 1482 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, garage, $25,000.
Rothco Properties Inc., 551 Cumberland Pointe Lane, single-family residence, $180,000.
Rothco Properties, 555 Cumberland Pointe Lane, single-family residence, $180,000.
Rothco Properties, 552 Cumberland Pointe Lane, single-family residence, $150,000.
Rothco Properties, 556 Cumberland Pointe Lane, single-family residence, $150,000.
Rothco Properties, 548 Cumberland Pointe Lane, single-family residence, $150,000.
Rothco Properties, 544 Cumberland Pointe Lane, single-family residence, $150,000.
Jeff O’Shea, Lot 35, McLellan Crossings subdivision, fence, $3,000.
Plano C-Store Holdings LLC, 3205 Plano Road, demolition.
Brian Hymer Contracting, 5475 Plano Road, single-family residence, $180,000.
Graham Builders LLC, 748 Hydro Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $230,000.
Tanya Shoaib and Muhammad Akbar, Lot 14, Rivergreen subdivision, single-family residence, $1,300,000.
Alicia Strode and Thomas Shawn Vetetoe, 404 Mizpah Road, single-family residence, $338,759.
Wesley and Rhonda Gadberry, Lot 20 Sherwood Forest subdivision, carport, $2,000.
Dusty and Monica Ross, 1947 Roger Cole Road, manufactured home, $200,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 274, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.
Wickman Construction Co., Lot 8, Harold Gray subdivision, single-family residence, $315,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 18, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.
Titan Construction LLC, Lot 19, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $188,000.
John and Dianne Martin, 1255 Memphis Junction Road, demolition.
John and Dianne Martin, 1255 Memphis Junction Road, single-family residence addition, $120,000.
Brian Hymer Construction, 2017 Highland Church Road, single-family residence, $180,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 641 Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 642 Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.
Harold and Peggy Hunt, 390 Isbell Road, demolition.
Phil Brown Construction, Lot 643, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 7, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $195,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 19, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $313,045.
Mike and Suzanne Wheeley, 2999 Vance Lane, demolition.
Mike and Suanne Wheeley, 2999 Vance Lane, single-family residence addition.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 10, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $195,000.
Seid Hasanovic, Lot 231, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.
Timothy Page, Lot 56, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
W3 Properties LLC, 430 Cedar Hill Road, single-family residence, $375,000.
Timothy Page, Lot 55, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.
Connie Jo Hill and Donnie Perruquet, 842 Brawner Road, garage, $80,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 95, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $415,565.
Betti Turner and Terry Nunn, 299 Lewis Road, workshop, $20,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 28, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 63, Stagner Farms subdivision, $324,535.
SNS Homes LLC, 2682 Fuqua Road, garage, $30,000.
Cheryl and Wayne Landmann, Lot 120, Sutherland Farms subdivision, garage, $55,000.
Manuel Escobar, Lot 438, Northridge subdivision, covered porch, $3,500.
Tim Brown, Lot 84, South Oaks subdivision, fence, $5,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 64, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $340,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 66, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $345,000.
Goodall Homes, Lot 65, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $345,000.
Shawn and Cassie Joiner, Lot 28, Bluegrass Meadows subdivision, porch addition, $3,200.