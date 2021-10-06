Bowling Green

Thomas Grace Construction (Verizon Wireless, alter interior/exterior), 1661 Campbell Lane, commercial building, $400,000.

Hamilton Pointe, 436 Dishman Lane, two mobile homes.

Signature Signs (The Barkmore, new attached sign), 1698 Brianna Court, sign.

Scott, Murphy & Daniel LLC (Jim Scott, add to commercial building), 950 Village Way, commercial building, $3,139,500.

Signs Express, 422 E. Main Ave., sign.

S&S Construction, 3430 Amber Court, Lot 2, residential building, $500,000.

Terry Davis Construction, 770 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 47, residential building, $500,000.

Signs Express, 2323 Nashville Road, sign.

Thang Mung and Hang Khai (add to duplex, two covered porches), 2130 Stonebrook Court, residential building, $2,000.

Greg Gary Trucking (demolition, single-family residence), 1027 Nutwood St., demolition.

Trace Hawke Construction (former T-Mobile, demolition, commercial building), 1901 Russellville Road, demolition, $12,500.

Warren County

Adila Husic and Elvis Okanovic, 1030 Timbercrest Court, in-ground pool, $38,100.

Double D Acres LLC, 822 Hayner Road, in-ground pool, $40,000.

Brad and Cindy Lawrence, Lot 107, Twin Elms subdivision, in-ground pool, $53,000.

Stan Wammens, Lot 47, Windsor Trace Farms, fence, $4,830.

Mark and Norma Flener, Lot 105, Fountain Trace subdivision, single-family residence addition, $100,000.

Gabrielle Danae Bush, 3940 Dye Ford Road, single-family residence addition, $50,000.

Robert and Beth Ann Lawrence, 1408 Pondsville Kepler Road, single-family residence, $200,000.

Jason and Rebekah McKinney, Greathouse Road, barn, $60,000.

Kelsey Carter and Nathan Richey, Lot 75, Cobblestone subdivision, in-ground pool, $43,000.

Jeremy Hobday, Lot 46, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, fence, $1,600.

Robert Chenault, Lot 42, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, fence, $3,600.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 16, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $265,135.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 57, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $331,690.

Josh and Heather Givens, Lot 2, Ferguson subdivision, in-ground pool, $37,000.

Cody and Caitlan Hogue, Lot 185, The Summit subdivision, in-ground pool, $41,000.

Almedin Golubovic, Lot 3, Winston Place subdivision, in-ground pool, $36,700.

Custom Design Build, 1200 Jack Smith Road, single-family residence, $305,000.

Frank and Connie Williams, Lot 18, Pedigo Acres subdivision, accessory apartment, $60,000.

Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 1, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.

Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 2, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.

Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 14, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $160,000.

Hansbrough Development, Lot 20, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $190,000.

Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 37, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.

Jianfu Wang and Jiping Zhang, Lot 270, Springfield subdivision, fence, $5,000.

Susann Wilson, 8691 Louisville Road, barn, $200,000.

Robert and Penny Jo Warwick, Lot 33, Plano Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $220,000.

Lucas and Stephanie Slavey, 315 Collett Bridge Road, single-family residence addition, $60,000.

Legend Builders LLC, Lot 158, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $305,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 17, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $338,315.

Virginia Lamoyne and Jeffrey Goad, Lot 25, Cumberland Landing subdivision, in-ground pool, $49,000.

Samir Ferhatovic, Azemina Begix and Nihad Ferhatovic, Lot 77-4, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, fence, $16,000.

The Jones Company, Lot 110 South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.

The Jones Company, Lot 106, South Oaks subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.

J and R Contracting, Lot 138, South Glen Gables subdivision, single-family residence, $380,000.

Emir and Esma Salcinovic, Lot 24, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, in-ground pool, $49,000.

Gregory Anderson, 4523 Plano Road, storage shed, $12,000.

Crystal Phelps, Lot 56, Coalition Estates subdivision, fence, $1,000.

Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 22-21, Covington Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.

Covington Farms Development LLC, Lot 22-22, Covington Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.

Fallon and Johnny Burch II, 3558 Fuqua Road, in-ground pool, $25,000.

Chelsea Denhard, Lot 12, Memphis Junction Road, fence, $2,000.

J. Allen Builders, Lot 650, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $140,000.

Pamela Gail and Neal Dwayne Arnold, Lot 32, Wyndham Estates subdivision, enclosing deck, patio, porch, $20,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 66, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $298,295.

J. Allen Builders, Lot 651, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.

Kevin Ingram, Lot 10, James Perkins subdivision, garage, $39,250.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 15, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $369,090.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 71, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $255,750.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 13, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $425,520.

Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 161, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $425,000.

Tom Bray, Lot 5, Morris Meadows subdivision, single-family residence, $35,000.

David and Terri Purkerson, 611 Richpond Rockfield Road, single-family residence, $65,000.

Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., 2729 Winstar Court, single-family residence, $275,000.

James Disney, Lot 10, Crabtree Estates subdivision, single-family residence, $265,000.

William Wheeler Reneau, Lot 4, Palm Springs subdivision, garage, $8,000.

Hunter Herald, Lot 2, Young property subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.

John and April Groves, Lot 1, Pine Acres subdivision, poolhouse, $30,000.

Don and Donita Wallace, 1847 Highland Church Road, poolhouse, $35,000.

Shawn and Megan Atchley, 8844 Ky. 185, single-family residence, $375,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 83, Blevins Farm subdivision, single-family residence, $361,220.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 50, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $311,920.

Buckwheat Enterprises, Lot 34, Poplar Grove subdivision, single-family residence, $437,900.

Shane and Jamie Powers, Lot 5, Green Hill Acres subdivision, single-family residence, $760,000.

Nathan and Krista Carter, 1482 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, garage, $25,000.

Rothco Properties Inc., 551 Cumberland Pointe Lane, single-family residence, $180,000.

Rothco Properties, 555 Cumberland Pointe Lane, single-family residence, $180,000.

Rothco Properties, 552 Cumberland Pointe Lane, single-family residence, $150,000.

Rothco Properties, 556 Cumberland Pointe Lane, single-family residence, $150,000.

Rothco Properties, 548 Cumberland Pointe Lane, single-family residence, $150,000.

Rothco Properties, 544 Cumberland Pointe Lane, single-family residence, $150,000.

Jeff O’Shea, Lot 35, McLellan Crossings subdivision, fence, $3,000.

Plano C-Store Holdings LLC, 3205 Plano Road, demolition.

Brian Hymer Contracting, 5475 Plano Road, single-family residence, $180,000.

Graham Builders LLC, 748 Hydro Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $230,000.

Tanya Shoaib and Muhammad Akbar, Lot 14, Rivergreen subdivision, single-family residence, $1,300,000.

Alicia Strode and Thomas Shawn Vetetoe, 404 Mizpah Road, single-family residence, $338,759.

Wesley and Rhonda Gadberry, Lot 20 Sherwood Forest subdivision, carport, $2,000.

Dusty and Monica Ross, 1947 Roger Cole Road, manufactured home, $200,000.

Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 274, McCoy Place subdivision, single-family residence, $170,000.

Wickman Construction Co., Lot 8, Harold Gray subdivision, single-family residence, $315,000.

Titan Construction LLC, Lot 18, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $180,000.

Titan Construction LLC, Lot 19, Stuart Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $188,000.

John and Dianne Martin, 1255 Memphis Junction Road, demolition.

John and Dianne Martin, 1255 Memphis Junction Road, single-family residence addition, $120,000.

Brian Hymer Construction, 2017 Highland Church Road, single-family residence, $180,000.

Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 641 Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.

Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lot 642 Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $130,000.

Harold and Peggy Hunt, 390 Isbell Road, demolition.

Phil Brown Construction, Lot 643, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $125,000.

Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 7, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $195,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 19, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $313,045.

Mike and Suzanne Wheeley, 2999 Vance Lane, demolition.

Mike and Suanne Wheeley, 2999 Vance Lane, single-family residence addition.

Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 10, Breckenridge subdivision, single-family residence, $195,000.

Seid Hasanovic, Lot 231, The Summit subdivision, single-family residence, $300,000.

Timothy Page, Lot 56, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.

W3 Properties LLC, 430 Cedar Hill Road, single-family residence, $375,000.

Timothy Page, Lot 55, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.

Connie Jo Hill and Donnie Perruquet, 842 Brawner Road, garage, $80,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 95, Stagner Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $415,565.

Betti Turner and Terry Nunn, 299 Lewis Road, workshop, $20,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 28, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, single-family residence, $200,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 63, Stagner Farms subdivision, $324,535.

SNS Homes LLC, 2682 Fuqua Road, garage, $30,000.

Cheryl and Wayne Landmann, Lot 120, Sutherland Farms subdivision, garage, $55,000.

Manuel Escobar, Lot 438, Northridge subdivision, covered porch, $3,500.

Tim Brown, Lot 84, South Oaks subdivision, fence, $5,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 64, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $340,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 66, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $345,000.

Goodall Homes, Lot 65, Carter Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $345,000.

Shawn and Cassie Joiner, Lot 28, Bluegrass Meadows subdivision, porch addition, $3,200.

