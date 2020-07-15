Bowling Green
Craig A. Schneider, AIA (O’Reilly Automotive), 6880 Louisville Road, commercial building, $1,080,648.
Charles Deweese Construction, 1609 Sharon Drive, site work, $33,000.
Matt Sewell (Houchens Industries, Crossroads Express), 1851 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $1,624,000.
Precision Contractors, 4938 Worth Way, site work, $150,000.
Elmedin Dzamc, 608 Park Hills St., residential building, $2,500.
Go En Lian, 536 Constellation Drive, residential building, $2,000.
A-1 Signs (Rafferty’s, alter existing pole), 1939 Scottsville Road, sign.
DS Construction (Tommy Hunt, alter commercial interior), 907 Broadway Ave., commercial building, $21,000.
Roberts Construction LLC (Southern Threads), 1131 Fairview Ave., commercial building, $40,000.
Nick Patel, no address, site work, $10,000.
David Witty, 561 Linkside Lane, residential building, $15,000.
Byron Wilson, 235 Red Maple St., tent.
Premier Sign Co. (Kroger), 2945 Scottsville Road, sign.
Stewart Richey, 1111 Shive Lane, Apt. 104, demolition, $500.
Warren County
Keith and Tisha Williams, Lot 1, Windland Estates, above-ground pool, $5,700.
Bryan and Penni Worley, Lot 128, Belle Haven, in-ground pool, $43,000.
Roderick and Angela Thornton, Lot 7, Windmill Heights, in-ground pool, $33,000.
Tony Henon Construction, Lot 143, South Glen Gables, single-family residence, $300,000.
Kevin and Tina Watkins, 9061 Nashville Road, fence, $2,000.
Kevin and Tina Watkins, 9061 Nashville Road, in-ground pool, $6,000.
Emily Christ and Stephen Reagan Richardson, 2114 Blue Level Road, single-family residence, $300,000.
Dustin Meador, 610 Penns Chapel Road, manufactured home, $68,000.
Tom and Tina Hall, 290 Pleasant Grove Road, garage, $21,132.
Right Angle Studio LLC, Lot 18, Plano Estates, single-family residence, $170,000.
Ashley Wurst and Jacob Staten, 381 Clarence Odell Road, single-family residence, $225,000.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 59, The Heritage subdivision, single-family residence, $185,000.
Donald and Stephanie Shacklette, 10265 Glasgow Road, workshop, $34,267.
Alphonso and Adine Brantley, 969 Wintercress Lane, storage shed, $6,800.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 49, The Heritage, single-family residence, $180,000.
Mr. Rooter, Lot 62 , Stuart Farms, single-family residence, $220,000.
Andrew Purcell, Lot 35, Plano Estates, above-ground pool, $13,000.
Andrew Purcell, Lot 35, Plano Estates, fence, $5,000.
A&A Plumbing & Electric, Lot 40, Breckenridge, single-family residence, $200,000.
A&A Plumbing & Electric, Lot 41, Breckenridge, single-family residence, $200,000.
Robert and Debra Reber, 300 W.J. Jackson Road, barn, $2,260.
Cody and Candace Hill, Lot 4, Cambridge Heights, garage, $16,500.
Chad and Miranda Elkins, 2100 Hays Pondsville Road, single-family residence, $350,000.
Melanie Watts, Lot 111, Belle Haven, in-ground pool, $29,000.
Kevin and Ziza Kirk, Lot 51, in-ground pool, $22,800.
Ruth Saenz, Lot 21, Kenway Estates, in-ground pool, $20,000.
Omar Erick Frausto, Lot 499, Northridge, fence, $3,000.
Shadwick and Meagan Simmons, Lot 2, Drakes Ridge, garage, $45,000.
Redjija Mujakanovic, Lot 3, Winston Place, single-family residence, $400,000.
Sarah Shipman and John Brousseau, Lot 396 Northridge, storage shed, $6,000.
Auction Concepts USA, Lot 76, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $130,000.
CSL Kentucky System LLC and Duff & Wells, 305 Main St., business addition, $64,200.
Kyle Hunt, 130 Stonewall Court, deck, $1,800.
Warren County Water District, 1479 Memphis Junction Road, $6,000.
Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 225, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $175,000.
