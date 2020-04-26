Bowling Green
Amy Hodgson (Wal-Mart, Claire’s, alter commercial interior), 1201 Morgantown Road, commercial building, $46,600.
Paula and George Lawrence, 308 Sumpter Ave., residential building, $40,000.
BBD Corp (Indian Hills, kitchen/poolhouse, alter commercial interior), 200 Indian Hills Drive, commercial building, $52,135.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 864 Saucer Court, residential building, $190,745.
Kevin Wiles, 841 Keystone Drive, Lot 4-2, residential building, $350,000.
Barbara Way, 1048 Nutwood St., site work, $3,350.
James Brown, 1357 State St., residential building, $25,000.
Southern Kentucky Building & Remodeling, 941 Park St., residential building, $75,000.
Suan Sian Sang, 120 Devin Close Court, residential building, $1,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 877 Saucer Court, Lot 75, residential building, $313,211.
Pool & Spa Depot, 1706 Redwood Court, pool, $58,000.
Scott Blankenship, 729 Temple Court, residential building, $300.
Sunbelt Construction (Sheldon Family LLC, Donato’s, alter commercial interior), 1831 Cave Mill Road, commercial building, $250,000.
Ace Hardware, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, tent.
