Warren County
Danny Oliver Construction, Lot 2, Rolling Acres, single- family residence, $160, 000.
Speedway SuperAmerica LLC, 616 Main St., mercantile, $601,000.
Allison Merideth and Kaleb Cody Dudley, Detour Road, workshop, $20,000.
Speedway SuperAmerica LLC, 616 Main St., sign, $36,575.
Nancy Schrimsher, 2124 Bristow Road, modular home, $80,000.
Janice Amling and James Kelly Allen, Lot 70, Sutherland Farms, covered porch, $35,000.
Mike and Suzanne Wheeley, 2999 Vance Lane, storage shed, $5,000.
RMC Holdings LLC, 3824 Hunts Bend Road, single-family residence, $240,000.
Samuel and Lindsey McCarty, 359 O.N. Alford Road, single-family residence, $85,000.
Richard Livingston, Lot 28, Weatherstone, storage shed, $2,000.
Kenneth and Patricia Beckham, 1174 Beckham Road, single-family residence, $165,000.
Garry Luterek, 856 Winston Road, single- family residence, $400, 000.
Garry Luterek, 856 Winston Road, garage, $125,000.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 86, Weatherstone, single- family residence, $182, 064.
Judith L. Fritsche Living Trust, Lot 452, Northridge, fence, $5,000.
Donna Strode, 7918 Plano Road, demolition, $500.
Paul Stigers, Lot 397, Northridge, storage shed, $6,500.
Kenneth and Cynthia Deskins, Lot 20, Rolling Meadows, garage, $20, 000.
Christina Casas and Darrin G. Murphy, Lot 4, The Vinings, fence, $4,300.
Jason and Mayli Ignacio, Lot 48, McKinney Farms, above-ground pool, $5,600.
Southern Design & Build, Lot 60, Mackenzie Meadows, single- family residence, $220, 000.
The Henson Company, 572 W.G. Talley Road, single-family residence, $270,000.
Aaron and Rachel Price, 243 Stewart Lane, garage, $10,000.
Micki Love, Lot 50, Drakes Ridge, in-ground pool, $34,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 75, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $100,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 77, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $100,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 79, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $105,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 81, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $115,000.
Richard Whitaker, 1839 Mount Olivet Girkin Road, single-family residence, $100,000.
Richard Whitaker, 1839 Mount Olivet Girkin Road, pool house, $50.
Jerry Potter, 3721 Porter Pike, single-family residence, $25,000.
Rebecca Meredith, Lot 2, Will Kimbro Farm, storage shed, $11,000.
Michael and Nannette O’Leary, 312 College St., garage, $23,000.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction, Lot 22, Crabtree subdivision, single-family residence, $225,000.
Stephen and Rebecca Lee, Lot 67, Sutherland Farms, porch addition, $40,000.
Kevin Jewell and Sheila Crump-Jewell, Lot 409, Northridge, fence, $1,500.
Kevin Jewell and Sheila Crump-Jewell, Lot 409, Northridge, above-ground pool, $500.
J. Trapper Construction, Lot 30, McLellan Farms, single-family residence, $364,500.
J. Trapper Construction, Lot 29, McLellan Farms, single-family residence, $386,300.
White Owl Ventures LLC, Lot 82, Weatherstone, single-family residence, $100,000.
Nathan Rogers, 154 C.B. Huff Road, single-family residence, $150,000.
Bryan Kozak, 232 Winston Road, single-family residence, $90,000.
Bryan Kozak, 208 Winston Road, single-family residence, $95,000.
Bryan Kozak, 170 Winston Road, single-family residence, $90,000.
Frank Rakers, 7169 Morgantown Road, manufactured home, $29,900.
AMB Properties LLC, Lot 59, Upton Farms, single-family residence, $15,000.
Mercury Financial LLC, Lot 60, Upton Farms, single-family residence, $160,000.
Betty Hardison, 485 Massey Road, single-family residence, $12,000.
Sladjana Veletanlic, Lot 217, The Summit, single-family residence, $255,000.
Portales Chile Osmany, 1886 Old Union Church Road, single-family residence, $27,000.
Sarah Ballance and Thomas Corbin Renick, Lot 1, Wes Strader subdivision, single-family residence, $427,000.
Lizandro and Morena Lovos, Lot 35, Plum Grove subdivision, covered deck, $3,000.
Angela Johnson, 537 Dunn Moon Road, manufactured home, $8,000.
Margaret and Michael Groves, 1121 Ben T. Johns Road, storage shed, $4,000.
Vic Barbar, 605 Main St., canopy, $100,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 239, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $259,656.
Shannon and Erica Newberry, 3197 Anna Sandhill Road, manufactured home, $74,100.
Zejna and Muharem Zukic, 224 New Ave., single-family residence, $400,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 508, Northridge, single-family residence, $92,000.
Heidi Pintner and Fabian Alvarez, Lot 9, Belle Haven, in-ground pool, $46,650.
Leslie Dawn and Heang Henry Lim, Lot 29, September Lakes, single-family residence, $16,000.
Jackson White, 5743 Scottsville Road, grading, $50,000.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 98, Weatherstone, single- family residence, $137, 188.
Crabbe Homes, Lot 99, Weatherstone, single- family residence, $113, 348.
Kimberly and Aaron Bratton, 179 London Drive, storage shed, $6,000.
Shokir Karadshayev and Luiza Kuychiyeva, Lot 30, Ashmoor Parke, storage shed, $4,500.
John Pearson, 96 Farley Lane, single-family residence, $90,000.
Thomas and Johni Lecoffre, 433 Old Richardsville Road, single-family residence, $700.
Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 182, South Glen Gables, $350,000.
Derrick Young, 336 Richardsville By-Pass, single-family residence, $175,000.
Haley Wyatt and Joshua Yoebstl, Lot 470, Northridge, fence, $3,000.
Western Homes LLC, Lot 173, McCoy Place, single-family residence, $255,000.
Wellington Gunn, Lot 70, Upton Farms, single- family residence, $202, 000.
Adam Burden, Lot 72, Upton Farms, single- family residence, $202, 000.
Adam Burden, Lot 73, Upton Farms, single-family residence, $202,000.
Jackson White, 5851 Scottsville Road, demolition, $3,000.
Judy and Ernest Owen Jr., 2561 Richpond Rockfield Road, paving, $2,150.
Judy and Ernest Owen Jr., 2561 Richpond Rockfield Road, deck, $3,750.
James Dustin Luttrell, 4085 Mount Olivet Road, single-family residence, $25,000.
Barbara Chapman, 3239 Will Bohannon Road, manufactured home, $130,750.
Rick and Rhonda Stamper, Lot 37, Parkland Gardens, $17,500.
Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 129, Drakes Ridge, single-family residence, $300,000.
Emily Kraus, Lot 22, Weatherstone, fence, $2,500.
Shannon and Heather Fletcher, 3163 Alvaton Greenhill Road, $100,000.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction, 2964 Plano Road, single-family residence, $165,000.
James and Kelly Hunter, 1501 Oscar Downey Road, garage, $72,000.
Clint and Brenna Wiles, 554 Kirby Salmans Road, single-family residence, $350,000.
Rene Bowden and Joan McNeal, Lot 9, Windland Estates, accessory apartment, $45,000.
Lonnie and Vickie Oneal, 6008 Morgantown Road, barn, $1,500.
Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lot 513, Northridge, single-family residence, $105,000.
Bowling Green
Hammer Homes LLC, 742 Sherwood Drive, residential building, $35,000.
Custom Sign & Engineering Inc. (German American Bank), 1805 Campbell Lane, sign.
Custom Sign & Engineering Inc. (German American Bank), 987 Lehman Ave., sign.
Custom Sign & Engineering, 1700 Scottsville Road, sign.
Custom Sign & Engineering, 1065 Ashley St., sign.
Doug Martens Construction, 916 Drakes Ridge Lane (Lot 5-27), residential building, $385,000.
Neon Campus, 2625 Scottsville Road, sign.
Neon Campus Inc. (Julie’s Hair Salon), 352 Great Escape Court, sign.
WAKY Sign (Fairways at Hartland), 850 Wilkinson Trace, sign.
Stewart Richey Construction (Nasco, new commercial storage building), 3251 Nashville Road, commercial building, $40,000.
Juan Luna, 314 Red Elm Lane, residential building, $8,500.
Mike Hymer Plumbing & Construction, 4502 Louisville Road, site work, $30,000.
Zomi Christian Church (add to commercial building, roof over porch), 917 Par Makers Road, commercial building, $3,800.
Ekklesia BG (alter commercial interior), 1901 Russellville Road, commercial building, $45,000.
Cortez Murray, 286 Rosie Court, residential building, $1,000.
Real Asset Investors of BG LLC, 6596 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $160,000.
Real Asset Investors of BG LLC, 6602 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $160,000.
Real Asset Investors of BG LLC, 6608 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $160,000.
Julie’s Hair Salon, 352 Great Escape Court, commercial building, $7,500.
Covington Oaks Apartments, 1317 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
Harbor Freight Tools, 660 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, tent.
O’Charley’s, 2717 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
Firestone Complete Auto Care, 2373 Nashville Road, temporary sign.
John Williams (The Office), 912 State St., commercial building, $5,000.
Vita Nova LLC, 4662 Russellville Road, Lot 2-2, site work, $175,500.
Tech Connection, 2728 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
BC Tents, 201 State St., tent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.