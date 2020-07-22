Bowling Green
Precision Contractors, 3885 Old Nashville Road Loop, two commercial buildings each at a cost of $495,000.
Fidelity Contracting Services, 841 Creekside Lane, residential building, $200,000.
Pool & Spa Depot LLC, 1139 Kentucky St., pool, $26,959.
R Squared Contracting, 3885 Old Nashville Road Loop, demolition, $6,500.
Vision Builders, 1317 Leeson Way, pool, $45,000.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc., 685 Cherry Blossom Road, residential building, $104,000.
Valentine Ridge Contracting, 1224 Oliver St., residential building, $2,500.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc., 774 River Birch Court, residential building, $104,000.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc., 802 River Birch Court, residential building, $104,000.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc., 653 Cherry Blossom Road, residential building, $104,000.
Samuel P. Burnam, 431 Atlanta Way, residential building, $2,500.
Caudill Design & Construction, 1614 Fords Farm Ave., residential building, $305,000.
WAKY Signs (Great Wall), 2710 Nashville Road, sign.
Noemi J. Bonham, 467 Trent Way, residential building, $90,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., 1949, 1955 and 1961 Twilight Ave., three residential buildings each at a cost of $120,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 869 Loebner Ave., residential building, $247,258.
DB Allen Construction Co. Inc., 657 Cherry Blossom Road, residential building, $104,000.
Kirb Appeal Const. Mgmt. LLC, 808 Covington St., residential building, $100,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.