Bowling Green
Rogers Real Estate, 742 River Birch Road, Lot 46, residential building $135,000.
Rogers Real Estate, 746 River Birch Road, Lot 47, residential building, $135,000.
Rogers Real Estate, 782 River Birch Road, Lot 56, residential building, $135,000.
Rogers Real Estate, 786 River Birch Road, Lot 57, residential building, $135,000.
Rogers Real Estate, 747 River Birch Road, Lot 82, residential building, $135,000.
Rogers Real Estate, 2930 Smallhouse Road, Lot 23, residential building, $165,000.
Rogers Real Estate, 2938 Smallhouse Road, Lot 25, residential building, $165,000.
Rogers Real Estate, 2934 Smallhouse Road, Lot 24, residential building, $165,000.
Precision Permits (Big Lots, alter commercial interior), 3000 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $675,000.
Nova Steel USA Inc., 192 Technology Way, commercial building, $1,000,000.
Bluegrass Building Co. (new pool house), 1425 Mount Ayr Circle, residential building, $60,000.
Bluegrass Building Co., 1425 Mount Ayr Circle, pool, $60,000.
Linda and Aaron Reed (alter single-family residence, interior, garage), 122 Pirates Cove Court, residential building, $4,000.
Williams Construction, 750 River Birch Road, Lot 48, residential building, $134,400.
Williams Construction, 763 River Birch Road, Lot 79, residential building, $134,400.
Williams Construction, 766 River Birch Road, Lot 52, residential building, $124,400.
Williams Construction, 759 River Birch Road, Lot 80, residential building, $124,400.
Williams Construction, 767 River Birch Road, Lot 78, residential building, $127,600.
Stonewood Construction (Fox Ridge Apartments, new eight-plex apartments, buildings 1, 4, 7, 5, 9, 11), 2363 Fox Ridge Court, Lot 7, six commercial buildings each at a cost of $450,000.
Stonewood Construction (Fox Ridge Apartments, new eight-plex apartments, buildings 2, 3, 8, 6, 10), 2363 Fox Ridge Court, Lot 7, five commercial buildings each at a cost of $550,000.
Jesus Avila (add to single-family residence), 1305 E. 13th Ave., residential building, $12,500.
Elmedin Dzaniz (add to single-family residence, front porch), 608 Park Hills St., residential building, $1,500.
Mensur Mahmutovic, 736 Cumberland Ridge Way, Lot 119, residential building, $350,000.
Neon Campus, 3000 Scottsville Road, sign.
WAKY Signs, 5300 Scottsville Road, sign.
Cornerstone Construction, 2093 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 39, residential building, $174,600.
Cornerstone Construction LLP, 838 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 42, residential building, $118,000.
Akins Construction (South Warren Storage, new commercial building, building B-1), 6449 Nashville Road, commercial building, $25,200.
Akins Construction (South Warren Storage, new commercial building, building B-2), 6449 Nashville Road, commercial building, $92,400.
Akins Construction (South Warren Storage, new commercial building, building C), 6449 Nashville Road, commercial building, $451,011.
Akins Construction (South Warren Storage, new commercial building, buildings G-1 and G-2), 6449 Nashville Road, commercial building, $218,400.
Akins Construction (South Warren Storage, new commercial building, building F), 6449 Nashville Road, commercial building, $64,400.
Akins Construction (South Warren Storage, new commercial building, buildings D-1, D-2 and E), 6449 Nashville Road, commercial building, $204,400.
Gerard Customs (add new deck, single-family residence, Mary Jane Adams), 908 Josephine St., residential building, $6,000.
Ashwood Homes, 1669 Granite Circle, Lot 22, residential building, $500,000.
BG Builders, 442 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 566, residential building, $95,000.
BG Builders, 478 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 609, residential building, $95,000.
BG Builders, 532 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 618, residential building, $95,000.
BG Builders, 436 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 565, residential building, $95,000.
WAKY Signs (Molina Healthcare), 636 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Woolbrights Carpentry & Trim, 802 Sagittarius Ave., Lot 46, residential building, $115,000.
Smith & Smith Contracting (Just Love Coffee, alter commercial interior), 1640 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $125,000.
Aqualand Pool & Spas (Lauren Moe, new pool within existing fence), 186 Pinehurst Drive, pool, $45,000.
J. Trapper Construction (alter single-family residence), 621 Whisperwood Court, residential building, $60,000.
Scotty’s Contracting & Stone, 1188 Mizpah Road, Lot 33, site work, $1,650,136.
