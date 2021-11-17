Bowling Green
Premier Sign, 563 Hub Blvd., sign.
Signs Express, 952 Fairview Ave., sign.
WAKY Signs, 385 Lovers Lane, sign.
B.L. Bennett & Associates (The Hub, new monument sign), 563 Hub Blvd., sign.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 737 Lily St., Lot 219, residential building, $252,660.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 2087 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 38, residential building, $120,000.
Ridgeline Contracting (add/alter cover porches-portico), 447 Scott Lane, residential building, $20,000.
Trembly Pool & Spa, 751 Cumberland Ridge Way, pool, $55,000.
New Image Contracting LLC, 516 Village Way, Lot 4-20, residential building, $690,000.
Roberts Construction (Shirby Properties, alter apartment buildings, replace/repair multiple decks), 1106 Lovers Lane, commercial building, $2,500.
Olympian Construction, 155 Olde Towne Blvd., Lot 7, sign.
For Sale Properties/Jonathan Bryant and Lindsay Hinton (Hinton Dry Cleaners, new attached sign), 906 State St., sign.
J.C. Brewer. Construction, 1011 Campbell Lane, site work, $155,500.