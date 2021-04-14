Bowling Green
New Life Church, 1569 Newton Ave., site work, $13,400.
M&N Construction (single-family residence, alter interior), 1273 Durbin Drive, residential building, $5,000.
Neon Campus Inc. (Pizza Hut, three new illuminated signs and alter face of one pole sign), 1414 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, sign.
Marc Miller, 829 E. 10th Ave., residential building, $13,500.
Katherine Faesel (add to single-family residence), 112 Greyrock Drive, residential building, $40,000.
BG Builders, 430 White Dogwood Drive, Lot 564, residential building, $95,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., 2063 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 34, residential building, $120,000.
Rushing Builders Inc., 2069 Spring Lakes Circle, Lot 35, residential building, $120,000.
Eubanks Construction (BGMU Water Division, add to commercial building, storage building), 925 Old Barren River Road, commercial building, $11,100.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 980 Anise Lane, Lot 29, residential building, $313,345.
Jagoe Homes Inc., 1012 Anise Court, Lot 125, residential building, $320,085.
Stewart Richey Construction (C&M Partnership, alter commercial interior, demising wall), 2608 Scottsville Road, commercial building, $65,000.
