Bowling Green
Signature Signs (I Go Motors), 2315 Nashville Road, sign.
Signature Signs, 181 Cumberland Trace Road, sign.
Stewart Richey Construction (WNKY, alter commercial interior), 1018 Chestnut St., commercial building, $450,000.
Brown & Brown Construction, 1148 Overlook Lane, residential building, $700,000.
Car Mart, 5250 Scottsville Road, temporary sign.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 6412 Night Horse Circle, residential building, $160,000.
Naveen Rayukri, 1725 Azalea Court, pool, $12,000.
